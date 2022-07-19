20 injured, 600 houses damaged in 5.1- magnitude quake in Paktika and Khost

(Last Updated On: July 19, 2022)

At least 20 people were injured and 600 houses were damaged in Monday’s 5.1-magnitude earthquake in Khost’s Spera and Paktika’s Giyan districts, the Ministry of State for Disaster Management said on Tuesday.

Mohammad Nasim Haqqani, the ministry’s spokesman, said that fortunately there were no deaths caused by the earthquake.

“The Islamic Emirate is working on a plan based on which the construction of permanent shelters for the residents will begin soon,” said Haqqani.

Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who is also the head of natural disaster management commission, on Tuesday directed all the relevant authorities to provide urgent assistance to quick-hit people in Khost and Paktika provinces.

On the other hand, a number of residents of Giyan district said that basic assistance should be provided for the construction of houses for the affected people.

Meanwhile, geologists said that to minimize the impact of earthquakes, serious measures should be taken and that aid should be provided to the people on time.

They, however, emphasized that there is a need to build standard houses in the earthquake affected areas.

The 5.1 magnitude earthquake came less than a month after a 5.9-magnitude killed over 1,000 people in Barmal and Giyan districts in Paktika province and Spera district in Khost province.

In addition, at least 1,455 people were injured – many of them seriously. Over 10,000 houses were destroyed.