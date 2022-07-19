Latest News
20 injured, 600 houses damaged in 5.1- magnitude quake in Paktika and Khost
At least 20 people were injured and 600 houses were damaged in Monday’s 5.1-magnitude earthquake in Khost’s Spera and Paktika’s Giyan districts, the Ministry of State for Disaster Management said on Tuesday.
Mohammad Nasim Haqqani, the ministry’s spokesman, said that fortunately there were no deaths caused by the earthquake.
“The Islamic Emirate is working on a plan based on which the construction of permanent shelters for the residents will begin soon,” said Haqqani.
Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who is also the head of natural disaster management commission, on Tuesday directed all the relevant authorities to provide urgent assistance to quick-hit people in Khost and Paktika provinces.
On the other hand, a number of residents of Giyan district said that basic assistance should be provided for the construction of houses for the affected people.
Meanwhile, geologists said that to minimize the impact of earthquakes, serious measures should be taken and that aid should be provided to the people on time.
They, however, emphasized that there is a need to build standard houses in the earthquake affected areas.
The 5.1 magnitude earthquake came less than a month after a 5.9-magnitude killed over 1,000 people in Barmal and Giyan districts in Paktika province and Spera district in Khost province.
In addition, at least 1,455 people were injured – many of them seriously. Over 10,000 houses were destroyed.
Latest News
Pentagon continues to reassess US military’s role in Afghanistan war
The Defense Department is carrying on its review of the US military’s role in the Afghanistan conflict after officials determined that the draft version of the assessment was too narrow in scope, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The draft version of the assessment, composed by authors affiliated with the National Defense University, was completed in March and covered the last 18 months of the conflict, the report said.
The assessment criticized the Defense Department leaders and their role in the US withdrawal from Afghanistan that left in the final phase 13 US soldiers dead, the report said.
Defense Department officials and the Joint Chiefs of Staff said they believed the draft was too limited in scope and did not present a thorough review so they sent it back, the report quoted an official as saying.
The Defense Department review is part of a series of after-action assessments by various US agencies intended to document the United States’ role in the war in Afghanistan. The internal reports are yet to be released to the public.
Latest News
Pakistan stresses on release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets
Pakistan’s foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Monday stressed the importance of releasing Afghanistan’s frozen assets and facilitation of banking operations to ease the economic hardships of the Afghan people and help build a sustainable economy, Geo news reported.
During a meeting with China’s Special Envoy on Afghanistan Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, the two officials exchanged views on the political and security situation in Afghanistan, humanitarian assistance by Pakistan and China to Afghanistan, and other matters of mutual interest.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Office, Mahmood underlined the importance for the Afghan side to address the international community’s expectations regarding: inclusivity, respect for the rights of all Afghans, girls’ education and effective counter-terrorism measures.
He also underscored Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable, prosperous, and connected Afghanistan.
The foreign secretary highlighted the provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, including Pakistan’s relief efforts in the wake of the devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan on 22 June 2022, the report said.
In the context of regional connectivity, both sides exchanged views on the extension of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan to promote economic development and prosperity.
He underscored that the international community’s focus should not be diverted from the dire situation in Afghanistan owing to events taking place elsewhere.
While emphasizing continued constructive engagement and practical cooperation with the IEA officials, Mahmood highlighted the central role of platforms such as Troika Plus and six neighboring countries of Afghanistan in advancing shared goals.
Special Envoy Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong appreciated the important and constructive role played by Pakistan in the context of Afghanistan. Both sides agreed that only a peaceful, stable and connected Afghanistan could “act as a fulcrum for enhanced regional trade and connectivity”.
The two officials met each other while Uzbekistan will host Pakistan and China in a conference on Afghanistan titled “Security and Economic Developments” scheduled to be held on July 25-26.
Latest News
Third earthquake shakes Afghanistan in one day
Just hours after a magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Khost province, a third earthquake of 4.8 was recorded in northern Badakhshan on Monday night, the United States Geological Survey confirmed.
The first quake, a 4.3-magnitute, struck near Jurm district in Badakhshan just after 4pm local time on Monday. The second, a 5.1 quake, happened just before 5pm and the third, also in northern Badakhshan struck at 7.08 pm.
Video footage of the 5.1 quake shows plumes of dust rising from the already earthquake-devastated Gayan district in Paktika province. By early evening, reports indicated dozens of homes had been damaged and at least 10 people injured.
No reports of damage or injuries have as yet been reported following the other two earthquakes.
One NGO already attending to earthquake victims from last month’s 6.2-magnitute quake in Paktika province reported their teams were on the ground at the time of Monday’s 5.1 quake.
“Our Human First Afghanistan teams were already on site providing support to victims of the quake that hit a few weeks ago and immediately began to provide life saving care and humanitarian aid,” the organization tweeted.
Monday’s 5.1 and the 4.8-magnitude quakes were both felt in Kabul, while the 5.1 was felt as far away as Islamabad in Pakistan.
