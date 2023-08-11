200 flood affected families receive food aid in Paktia

(Last Updated On: August 11, 2023)

The Natural Disaster Management Department in Paktia says at least 200 flood-affected families have been provided aid in the province.

Nisar Ahmad Nijat, head of the Natural Disaster Management Department in Paktia, said that food items were distributed to the families, which included wheat, rice and other food items.

“We request international institutions, foundations and government departments to increase their aid to the people of Paktia,” said Nijat.

The affected families also appealed for help stating many of them had lost their homes in the floods.