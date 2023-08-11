Latest News
200 flood affected families receive food aid in Paktia
The Natural Disaster Management Department in Paktia says at least 200 flood-affected families have been provided aid in the province.
Nisar Ahmad Nijat, head of the Natural Disaster Management Department in Paktia, said that food items were distributed to the families, which included wheat, rice and other food items.
“We request international institutions, foundations and government departments to increase their aid to the people of Paktia,” said Nijat.
The affected families also appealed for help stating many of them had lost their homes in the floods.
Over 80% of female journalists in Afghanistan left their jobs: RSF
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has recently said in a new report that more than two-thirds of the 12,000 journalists in Afghanistan have abandoned their profession.
RSF which titled the report “2 Years of Journalism Under the Taliban Regime” said that “More than 80% of Afghanistan’s women journalists have had to stop working since 15 August 2021.”
According to the report, more than half of the 547 media outlets that were registered in 2021 have since disappeared.
Citing the statistics of the Afghan Independent Journalists Association (AIJA), this organization reported that out of 150 television channels, less than 70 channels continue to operate.
As reported by RSF, out of 307 radio stations, only 170 have broadcasts and the number of news agencies has decreased from 31 to 18 in the last two years.
Muttaqi meets with UNAMA’s head in Kabul
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and the head of UNAMA, Roza Otunbayeva, discussed the continuation of positive interaction on Thursday between the United Nations and the Islamic Emirate, said Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman for the foreign ministry.
Takal said both sides exchanged views on the next international meetings related to Afghanistan, reports presented by the UN, and the fight against narcotics in Afghanistan.
At the meeting, Muttaqi said he appreciated the countries’ aid to Afghanistan and said that the Islamic Emirate has provided a clear foundation for the process of providing aid to needy people.
Mullah Baradar meets Turkey’s foreign minister
The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss various issues including regional relations, and trade and economic cooperation.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Baradar’s office stated that he called for the establishment of joint investment chambers, air corridors and Turkish investment in Afghanistan.
At the meeting, Baradar asked the Turkish government to treat Afghan migrants living in the country with respect.
Hakan Fidan meanwhile assured the IEA of cooperation in strengthening trade relations and investment in Afghanistan.
