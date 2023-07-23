Latest News
22 killed, dozens missing in Maidan Wardak floods
At least 22 people have been killed and around 40 are still missing after floods hit Maidan Wardak province, local officials said on Sunday.
Floods caused human and economic loss in Jalrez, Chak, Syed Abad, Nerkh and Jaghatu districts.
The provincial governor’s office said in a statement that according to local disaster management officials, 22 people were killed and around 40 others were missing.
Hundreds of homes have been damaged or destroyed and the missing people are believed to be under the rubble of collapsed homes.
Thousands of acres of farmland has also been destroyed, according to the statement.
The statement said Kabul-Bamiyan highway and roads connecting districts have been closed following the floods.
Latest News
Kabir says IEA will never compromise on Islamic principles
The political deputy prime minister, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, said on Saturday at Kabul University during a religious and scientific seminar, that the Islamic Emirate is not willing to ever compromise on Islamic principles.
In his speech, Kabir said the Islamic Emirate seeks positive interaction with the world and good relations in an atmosphere of mutual respect. He added that the IEA “is never willing to compromise on Islamic principles and will not violate Islamic norms for the sake of the happiness of others.”
Kabir said that Islam in Afghanistan came as a result of many sacrifices and it will be protected with sacrifices. He added that the people of the country, university professors, students and scholars contributed to the jihad and sacrifices of the past twenty years, and the Islamic Emirate considers them partners in the jihad and the Islamic system.
He also said: “Protecting and strengthening the Islamic system is everyone’s joint duty and responsibility.”
The political deputy prime minister said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is trying to develop and strengthen all religious and modern sciences, considers all sciences necessary and looks at them with the same eye, but in these two decades, religion has not been a priority and that the gap in religious sciences is huge. He told the participants at the seminar: “It has been proven that those who had religious and contemporary education were able to serve the religion and the country well.”
He said the IEA wants doctors and engineers who, in addition to expertise, also have the basic and essential understanding of Islam.
Kabir said: “They should make their students understand that we are working to make Afghanistan shine in the political and economic fields along with the consolidation and strengthening of the Islamic system.”
Kabir added that the Islamic Emirate implements Islam in its true sense and does not tolerate any compromise, that is why it considers the education of Islamic culture and understanding to be an important necessity.
Latest News
Uzbek envoy meets with IEA’s deputy foreign minister
The Ambassador of Uzbekistan Yadgar Khwaja Shadmanov, met with IEA’s foreign deputy minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai to discuss various issues including political and economic ties.
IEA’s foreign ministry says Shadmanov discussed the development of bilateral political relations and economic issues, including the issue of a railway.
Stanikzai in turn spoke about the good relations between the two countries and expressed his hope that Uzbekistan would continue to cooperate with Afghanistan in the field of electricity supply and agriculture, said the ministry.
Latest News
IEA distributes passports to newborn Afghan babies in Turkey
The foreign ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) announced on Saturday that the distribution of passports for newborn babies born to Afghan parents in Turkey has started.
The ministry’s deputy spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad said in a series of tweets that the consular department of the ministry of foreign affairs of the Islamic Emirate, in cooperation with Turkish authorities, has started the process of printing and distributing passports for babies in Turkey.
“It should be noted that the series of issuing new passports is currently reserved only for those Afghan children who were born in Turkey,” Zia Ahmad tweeted.
Zia Ahmad also said the ministry of foreign affairs is trying to provide easy access to consular services for Afghans around the world.
Kabir says IEA will never compromise on Islamic principles
22 killed, dozens missing in Maidan Wardak floods
Former CEO of Afghanistan Cricket Board becomes CEO of USA Cricket
Uzbek envoy meets with IEA’s deputy foreign minister
IEA distributes passports to newborn Afghan babies in Turkey
Pakistan hits out at US and India after Biden-Modi meeting
Afghanistan’s schedule for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
France riots: 45,000 police, armored vehicles deployed to quell unrest
West Indies miss out on World Cup after Scotland loss
Why US investor turned down seats on doomed Titanic submersible
Tahawol: IEA refutes Al-Qaeda presence in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: IEA rejects Iran’s claim over Daesh leaders presence in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Efforts for political engagement with world discussed
Saar: Pakistan special envoy’s trip to Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan special envoy’s trip to Kabul discussed
Trending
-
Regional5 days ago
Suicide bomber targets truck carrying troops in northwestern Pakistan, wounding 8
-
Sport4 days ago
Pakistan Cricket Board to unveil much-awaited Asia Cup schedule
-
Latest News4 days ago
Only e-IDs or passports accepted for SIM card purchases
-
Latest News5 days ago
US security adviser, Qatar PM discuss Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
EU announces 7.6 million euros in aid to Afghans
-
Latest News5 days ago
Korean couple cross Afghanistan by road in multi-country tour
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree on route of trans-Afghan railway project
-
World4 days ago
North Korea silent about US soldier who bolted across the border