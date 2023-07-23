Latest News
Uzbek envoy meets with IEA’s deputy foreign minister
The Ambassador of Uzbekistan Yadgar Khwaja Shadmanov, met with IEA’s foreign deputy minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai to discuss various issues including political and economic ties.
IEA’s foreign ministry says Shadmanov discussed the development of bilateral political relations and economic issues, including the issue of a railway.
Stanikzai in turn spoke about the good relations between the two countries and expressed his hope that Uzbekistan would continue to cooperate with Afghanistan in the field of electricity supply and agriculture, said the ministry.
Latest News
IEA distributes passports to newborn Afghan babies in Turkey
The foreign ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) announced on Saturday that the distribution of passports for newborn babies born to Afghan parents in Turkey has started.
The ministry’s deputy spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad said in a series of tweets that the consular department of the ministry of foreign affairs of the Islamic Emirate, in cooperation with Turkish authorities, has started the process of printing and distributing passports for babies in Turkey.
“It should be noted that the series of issuing new passports is currently reserved only for those Afghan children who were born in Turkey,” Zia Ahmad tweeted.
Zia Ahmad also said the ministry of foreign affairs is trying to provide easy access to consular services for Afghans around the world.
Latest News
IEA’s justice minister says time will come for IEA to ‘impose sanctions on others’
Acting Minister of Justice Abdul Hakeem Sharei said in response to being sanctioned by the European Union, that the time will come for the Islamic Emirate to impose sanctions on others.
Speaking at an event at Kabul University on Saturday, Sharei described the ruling system in Afghanistan as strong and unique.
“If you and I are united and stand by this regime, I assure you that if they impose sanctions on us today, the day will come when we will impose sanctions on them,” Sharei stressed.
He said despite the US’s defeat in Afghanistan, Washington has not stopped its enmity with Afghans, and the patrolling of American drones in Afghanistan’s air space has not stopped since the IEA’s takeover.
According to him, the IEA has told the US representative to Kabul that they have asked whether the drones are “chasing Daesh or the leaders of the Islamic Emirate.
“When you [Americans] failed in Afghanistan, the drones did not stop for half an hour, so how can I be sure that you [US] are following our elders or Daesh?” asked Sharei.
“The second issue is that you have set a reward for our elders’ heads, so how can I be sure that you are not after us or after them [Daesh]?”
Meanwhile, the Acting Minister of Higher Education Neda Mohammad Nadeem also said at the event that Afghanistan has achieved much in the field of science, and that work on the curriculum is one of these achievements.
According to him, all departments are functioning and services are being provided, “as the people deserve”.
On Thursday, EU member states approved sanctions against three senior IEA officials over restrictions imposed on women and girls.
The EU blacklisted acting IEA Minister of Education, Habibullah Agha, for implementing the IEA policy of denying girls access to secondary education by extending the ban on female students participating in secondary education beyond the sixth grade.
The EU also imposed sanctions on acting Chief Justice Abdul Hakim Haqqani for having effectively used the legal system to implement gender-based repression against women by excluding female judges from the Afghan court system and systematically restricting women’s access to justice, the EU stated.
In addition, the EU also listed acting Minister of Justice Abdul Hakim Sharei, for effectively obstructed the licensing of female lawyers and women’s ability to receive legal representation, and removed women from positions within the justice system.
Blacklisted individuals have their assets frozen and are prohibited from traveling to the 27-nation EU as well as transiting through Union territories.
Latest News
Mohammad Yaqoob blames US for IEA’s lack of recognition
Acting Minister of Defense Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has fulfilled the conditions for recognition, but even so, most countries do not recognize it due to pressure by the United States.
In an interview with Saudi Arabia-based Al-Arabiya TV, Mujahid said that if countries have concerns, the Islamic Emirate is ready to talk to solve them.
“We want countries, especially strong Islamic countries, to recognize our government,” Mujahid said.
The Acting Minister of Defense said that the Islamic Emirate had no involvement in the issue of killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of al-Qaeda in Kabul.
He also said that the Islamic Emirate has no relationship or cooperation with al-Qaeda.
Mujahid also called on the US to stop violating Afghanistan’s airspace because the Islamic Emirate has pledged not to allow Afghanistan’s territory to be used against another country.
He said that the Islamic Emirate has also asked Pakistan not to allow anyone to violate Afghanistan’s airspace through its territory.
On Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Mujahid said that the group is not present in Afghanistan, nor is the Islamic Emirate funding it.
He said that Pakistan, with its claims on TTP, tries to show to the world that the Islamic Emirate does not adhere to its commitments.
In the interview, Mujahid also said that the Islamic Emirate does not want people who had friendship with the “occupiers” to work in the government, but they can live as ordinary citizens in Afghanistan.
Uzbek envoy meets with IEA’s deputy foreign minister
IEA distributes passports to newborn Afghan babies in Turkey
Tahawol: IEA refutes Al-Qaeda presence in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: IEA rejects Iran’s claim over Daesh leaders presence in Afghanistan discussed
Iran refuses to accept Swedish envoy after latest Quran burning incident
Pakistan hits out at US and India after Biden-Modi meeting
Afghanistan’s schedule for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
France riots: 45,000 police, armored vehicles deployed to quell unrest
West Indies miss out on World Cup after Scotland loss
Why US investor turned down seats on doomed Titanic submersible
Tahawol: IEA refutes Al-Qaeda presence in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: IEA rejects Iran’s claim over Daesh leaders presence in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Efforts for political engagement with world discussed
Saar: Pakistan special envoy’s trip to Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan special envoy’s trip to Kabul discussed
Trending
-
Regional5 days ago
Iran’s morality police resume headscarf patrols
-
Regional5 days ago
Suicide bomber targets truck carrying troops in northwestern Pakistan, wounding 8
-
Sport4 days ago
Pakistan Cricket Board to unveil much-awaited Asia Cup schedule
-
Climate Change5 days ago
Heatwaves: world reels from wildfires, floods as US, China discuss climate crisis
-
Latest News4 days ago
Only e-IDs or passports accepted for SIM card purchases
-
Latest News5 days ago
US security adviser, Qatar PM discuss Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Korean couple cross Afghanistan by road in multi-country tour
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree on route of trans-Afghan railway project