3,200 Kabul municipality cleaners receive Ramazan aid packages
More than 3,000 cleaners employed by the Kabul municipality were the recipients of aid packages on Thursday, officials said.
Officials from the charity organization that provided the aid said the donations included flour, rice and oil worth two $200,000 and that the food items were distributed to 3,200 staff members employed by the Kabul Municipality Cleanliness Department in 22 districts of Kabul city.
The officials also said that aid packages had been handed out to the needy through the Holy Month of Ramazan.
“We helped 3,200 personnel of the Municipality Cleanliness Department,” said Haji Mohammad Faiq, head of the charity organization.
Some of the personnel of Municipality Cleanliness Department who have benefited from the assistance welcomed the move and urged other organizations to also help people in need.
The aid packages come amid an ongoing crisis in the country, with an estimated 28.3 million people in need of humanitarian assistance.
Uzbekistan sends 185 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Uzbekistan has sent more than 185 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan through Hairatan in the north of Balkh province.
The humanitarian aid includes 48 tons of flour and wheat, 15.7 tons of vegetable oil, more than 10,000 cans of meat, 22 tons of pasta, 24 tons of sugar, and 100,000 packages of instant food.
Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan Ismatulla Irgashev, First Deputy Head of Surkhandarya region Anvar Oripov, Minister of Economy of Afghanistan Deen Mohammad Hanif and other officials took part in the handover ceremony which took place in Hairatan.
Talks were held on the development of mutual trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation between the regions.
SIGAR chief concerned US aid ‘funding’ IEA
John Sopko, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), told the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday that he cannot say with certainty that US aid to the country is “not currently funding the Taliban (IEA).”
“While I agree, and we all agree Afghanistan faces a dire humanitarian and economic situation, it is critical that our assistance not be diverted by the Taliban,” Sopko told the House Oversight Committee. “Unfortunately, as I sit here today, I cannot assure this committee or the American taxpayer we are not currently funding the Taliban (IEA).
“Nor can I assure you that the Taliban are not diverting the money we are sending from the intended recipients, which are the poor Afghan people,” he said.
Instead of dealing directly with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) the Biden administration has tried to direct the money into Afghanistan through international organizations and NGOs. But without US observers on the ground to monitor the use of the funding, SIGAR warns in its latest report that aid to the Afghan people could be diverted before it reaches its intended recipient.
Wednesday’s hearing comes roughly two weeks after the Pentagon and State Department sent classified findings of their after-action reviews of the Afghanistan withdrawal to Congress, and the White House released a summary of those findings.
The summary released by the White House largely blamed the Trump administration for setting conditions that led to the disastrous 2021 withdrawal.
Kazakhstan accredits Taliban envoys without recognizing government
Kazakhstan has provided Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) diplomats with accreditation but has not formally recognized the Islamic Emirate government.
In a statement this week, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said the IEA’s envoys would be provided with premises for an embassy.
“The arrival of representatives of the new administration in Afghanistan does not signify recognition. That remains the prerogative of the United Nations,” Smadiyarov said.
Smadiyarov noted that a similar arrangement is already in place in numerous countries, including some that neighbor Kazakhstan, such as China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as Pakistan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
This move comes on the heels of reports earlier this week that Kazakhstan plans to increase trade with Afghanistan and open a trade office in the country.
