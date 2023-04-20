3,200 Kabul municipality cleaners receive Ramazan aid packages

(Last Updated On: April 20, 2023)

More than 3,000 cleaners employed by the Kabul municipality were the recipients of aid packages on Thursday, officials said.

Officials from the charity organization that provided the aid said the donations included flour, rice and oil worth two $200,000 and that the food items were distributed to 3,200 staff members employed by the Kabul Municipality Cleanliness Department in 22 districts of Kabul city.

The officials also said that aid packages had been handed out to the needy through the Holy Month of Ramazan.

“We helped 3,200 personnel of the Municipality Cleanliness Department,” said Haji Mohammad Faiq, head of the charity organization.

Some of the personnel of Municipality Cleanliness Department who have benefited from the assistance welcomed the move and urged other organizations to also help people in need.

The aid packages come amid an ongoing crisis in the country, with an estimated 28.3 million people in need of humanitarian assistance.