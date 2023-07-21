Regional
A day after landslide likely trapped more than 100, Indian rescuers look for survivors
Rescue teams resumed a search on Friday for possible survivors of a massive landslide in western India that killed 16 people and was suspected to have trapped more than a 100.
Thick fog and heavy rain hampered already difficult rescue efforts even further on Friday, Indian television news channels said, more than a day after the incident occurred at midnight on Thursday, Reuters reported.
Land gave way in the middle of the night in the remote mountain hamlet of Irshalwadi in the state of Maharashtra, about 60 km (37 miles) from Mumbai, flattening several houses and trapping many who lived there.
Rescue workers recovered 16 bodies before night fell on Thursday and local authorities advised they suspend the search, Director General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Atul Karwal, told Reuters.
“It is not possible to look for people in the dark in such terrain,” he said, adding he remained hopeful more could be found alive.
On Friday, news channels showed visuals of rescue teams, wearing bright orange raincoats and carrying digging tools, trekking up the mountain to the site of the landslide.
It was estimated that at least 225 people lived in the hamlet, Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister, told the state assembly on Thursday, adding over 80 had managed to escape. More than 100 people were feared trapped in the debris, media said.
A wave of extreme heat, wildfires, torrential rain and flooding has wreaked havoc around the world in recent days, raising new fears about the pace of climate change.
Regional
11 dead after a wall collapses in Pakistan during monsoon rains
Eleven workers were killed early Wednesday after a portion of the outer wall of a sprawling compound collapsed after being weakened by rains near an under-construction bridge on the outskirts of Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, police and rescue officials said.
The wall fell while the workers sat inside their roadside tents at the construction site, Associated Press reported.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a statement expressed his sorrow and grief over the deaths.
Local police official Mohammad Akram and Emergency Service Rescue 1122 said the collapse happened amid the monsoon rains near the neighborhood of Golra and that the bodies of the deceased were recovered. At least five construction workers were also injured, senior police officer Khan Zeb said.
Officials said the rains hadn’t caused any damage to the walls of the under-construction bridge and that the laborers were killed or injured when the wall of a nearby building collapsed, burying them under the rubble.
Monsoon rains have been lashing Pakistan since June 25, killing at least 112 people in weather-related incidents. The rains have also swelled Pakistan’s rivers in eastern Punjab province, swamping hundreds of villages and displacing at least 15,000 people.
The rains returned to Pakistan a year after climate-induced downpours inundated at one point one-third of Pakistan, killing 1,739 people. The floods also caused $30 billion in damage in cash-strapped Pakistan in 2022.
Regional
Suicide bomber targets truck carrying troops in northwestern Pakistan, wounding 8
A suicide bomber targeted a truck carrying security forces in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding at least eight people, police said amid increasing violence in the region.
The attack took place in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan and is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Associated press reported.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but suspicion is likely to fall on the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who have stepped up attacks on security forces in recent months.
The military truck was badly damaged. Police did not give any details about any troop casualties.
A senior police officer in the city, Waqas Rafique, said the victims were taken to a nearby hospital and that the attack also damaged other nearby vehicles carrying civilians.
Regional
Iran’s morality police resume headscarf patrols
Iran’s morality police have resumed patrols to enforce the country’s mandatory dress code requiring women to wear headscarves.
Saeid Montazeralmahdi, spokesman for Iran’s enforcement body, said on-foot and vehicle patrols are to be carried out across the country, according to the state-run Fars News Agency.
The move came after a 10-month hiatus following nationwide protests that erupted in September 2022 following the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody after being arrested by the morality police, Anadolu reported.
More than 200 people, including security personnel, were killed in the months-long unrest that followed Mahsa Amini’s death, according to government officials. Human rights groups, however, place the number above 500.
At least seven people have been executed for involvement in the protests that continued until January. Many more continue to sit on death row amid growing calls for a reprieve.
A day after landslide likely trapped more than 100, Indian rescuers look for survivors
EU sanctions three IEA officials
Nadeem calls for expansion of academic cooperation with Pakistan
Tobias Ellwood faces no confidence motion after praising IEA
Tahawol: Efforts for political engagement with world discussed
Obaidullah Sader Khail selected as head of Afghan Business Council in UAE
Pakistan hits out at US and India after Biden-Modi meeting
Pakistan to hand over Karachi port to UAE as it raises emergency funds
Afghanistan’s schedule for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Mes Aynak mining still on hold as company deals with challenges
Tahawol: Efforts for political engagement with world discussed
Saar: Pakistan special envoy’s trip to Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan special envoy’s trip to Kabul discussed
Saar: Trans-Afghan railway project agreement discussed
Tahawol: Muttaqi describes IEA as inclusive government discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Herat’s historical sites attract over 4,000 tourists in past three months
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Tesla’s 1st electric pickup truck rolls off assembly line
-
5 days ago
Iran deports almost 5,000 ‘illegal’ migrants from Afghanistan in 24 hours
-
Business5 days ago
Kabul expo attracts over 25 Pakistani manufacturers
-
Sport4 days ago
Bangladesh win T20 series against Afghanistan for first time
-
Climate Change4 days ago
South Korea’s death toll from destructive rainstorm grows to 40
-
Regional3 days ago
Iran’s morality police resume headscarf patrols
-
World4 days ago
‘Heat storm’ stretches into southern Europe, health alerts issued