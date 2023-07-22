Regional
Iran refuses to accept Swedish envoy after latest Quran burning incident
Iran’s foreign minister said on Saturday that until Sweden takes decisive action against the burning of the Holy Quran, Tehran will not accept a new ambassador to Stockholm.
Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in an interview with state TV that Iran would also not send its own envoy to Sweden.
This comes after the last Quran burning incident in the Nordic country.
“Upon the conclusion of the Swedish envoy’s tenure in Tehran, we will refrain from receiving his successor until there is decisive action from the Swedish government against the offender who disrespected the Quran,” Amirabdollahian said.
In a previous announcement earlier this month, Amirabdollahian had said Iran would not be sending an ambassador of its own to Stockholm.
Earlier, Iran had summoned the Swedish Ambassador Matthias Lentz to protest the repeated desecration of Islam’s holy book and to hold the Swedish government accountable for offending the feelings of Muslims around the world, according to Iran’s official news agency IRNA.
According to a statement by the ministry’s spokesman Nasser Kanaani: “We strongly condemn the repeated desecration of the Holy Quran and Islamic sanctities in Sweden, and we hold the Swedish government fully responsible for the consequences of inciting the feelings of Muslims around the world.
“Continuing to desecrate Islamic holy places and spreading hatred in this way is considered a perfect example of organized violence and a hostile action against the world’s two billion Muslim population, God-believing people and followers of the heavenly religions,” the spokesman said.
Early Thursday morning, a crowd of Iraqis stormed Sweden’s embassy in Baghdad and set it ablaze in protest of the June 28 burning of a copy of the Quran by Salwan Momika, an Iraq-born man who now lives in Sweden.
Sweden’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attack on its embassy in Baghdad, calling it a “serious violation” of the Vienna Convention.
Many countries, including the US, Russia, Türkiye, Iraq, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Afghanistan, as well as other Islamic states, decried the attack.
Following the storming of Sweden’s diplomatic mission, Momika desecrated another copy of the Quran by stepping on it and the Iraqi flag in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm.
In response to the repeated act, the Iraqi government warned Sweden that it would break diplomatic relations if such desecrations of the Holy Quran continued.
Baghdad also declared Sweden’s ambassador in the country a persona non grata after the holy book was desecrated for the second time in a month, ordering him to leave the country.
A day after landslide likely trapped more than 100, Indian rescuers look for survivors
Rescue teams resumed a search on Friday for possible survivors of a massive landslide in western India that killed 16 people and was suspected to have trapped more than a 100.
Thick fog and heavy rain hampered already difficult rescue efforts even further on Friday, Indian television news channels said, more than a day after the incident occurred at midnight on Thursday, Reuters reported.
Land gave way in the middle of the night in the remote mountain hamlet of Irshalwadi in the state of Maharashtra, about 60 km (37 miles) from Mumbai, flattening several houses and trapping many who lived there.
Rescue workers recovered 16 bodies before night fell on Thursday and local authorities advised they suspend the search, Director General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Atul Karwal, told Reuters.
“It is not possible to look for people in the dark in such terrain,” he said, adding he remained hopeful more could be found alive.
On Friday, news channels showed visuals of rescue teams, wearing bright orange raincoats and carrying digging tools, trekking up the mountain to the site of the landslide.
It was estimated that at least 225 people lived in the hamlet, Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister, told the state assembly on Thursday, adding over 80 had managed to escape. More than 100 people were feared trapped in the debris, media said.
A wave of extreme heat, wildfires, torrential rain and flooding has wreaked havoc around the world in recent days, raising new fears about the pace of climate change.
11 dead after a wall collapses in Pakistan during monsoon rains
Eleven workers were killed early Wednesday after a portion of the outer wall of a sprawling compound collapsed after being weakened by rains near an under-construction bridge on the outskirts of Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, police and rescue officials said.
The wall fell while the workers sat inside their roadside tents at the construction site, Associated Press reported.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a statement expressed his sorrow and grief over the deaths.
Local police official Mohammad Akram and Emergency Service Rescue 1122 said the collapse happened amid the monsoon rains near the neighborhood of Golra and that the bodies of the deceased were recovered. At least five construction workers were also injured, senior police officer Khan Zeb said.
Officials said the rains hadn’t caused any damage to the walls of the under-construction bridge and that the laborers were killed or injured when the wall of a nearby building collapsed, burying them under the rubble.
Monsoon rains have been lashing Pakistan since June 25, killing at least 112 people in weather-related incidents. The rains have also swelled Pakistan’s rivers in eastern Punjab province, swamping hundreds of villages and displacing at least 15,000 people.
The rains returned to Pakistan a year after climate-induced downpours inundated at one point one-third of Pakistan, killing 1,739 people. The floods also caused $30 billion in damage in cash-strapped Pakistan in 2022.
Suicide bomber targets truck carrying troops in northwestern Pakistan, wounding 8
A suicide bomber targeted a truck carrying security forces in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, wounding at least eight people, police said amid increasing violence in the region.
The attack took place in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan and is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Associated press reported.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing but suspicion is likely to fall on the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who have stepped up attacks on security forces in recent months.
The military truck was badly damaged. Police did not give any details about any troop casualties.
A senior police officer in the city, Waqas Rafique, said the victims were taken to a nearby hospital and that the attack also damaged other nearby vehicles carrying civilians.
