A group of 9/11 victims call for frozen funds to be given back to Afghanistan

28 seconds ago

(Last Updated On: August 19, 2022)

Families of 9/11 victims have called on US President Joe Biden to release billions of dollars belonging to Afghanistan.

In a letter sent to Biden this week, 77 family members of 9/11 victims called on the president to modify an executive order from February which froze the Afghan central bank’s $7 billion of assets being held by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

“Any use of the $7 billion to pay off 9/11 family member judgments is legally suspect and morally wrong,” the family members wrote in a letter first reported by Politico.

The letter came amid a report in the Wall Street Journal that the US had ruled out releasing the funds following the US killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul earlier this month.

The US froze the money after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) swept to power following the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan. The IEA and US had been engaged in talks about releasing the funds.

Biden planned to give $3.5 billion to Afghanistan for humanitarian purposes and the balance to families of 9/11 victims.

But the revelation that the al-Qaeda leader was living in Kabul derailed talks between the US and the IEA on a compromise over the funds.

The 9/11 victims’ families said that, while they had filed lawsuits seeking justice for their loss, they didn’t intend for the compensation “to take money away from starving Afghans”.

“This money is theirs, not ours,” the letter said. “Simply put, this money belongs to the Afghan people, not 9/11 family members – and they need it more.”

3,000 religious scholars, elders and officials attend IEA's Kandahar meeting

12 hours ago

August 18, 2022

(Last Updated On: August 18, 2022)

About 3,000 religious scholars, government officials, ethnic elders and members of civil society attended a meeting in Kandahar on Thursday.

Among the key speakers was the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada.

The media was however prevented from recording or filming Akhundzada’s speech.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, said at the meeting that the IEA wants good relations with the world, but that the foreign community should not expect relations to normalize immediately – not after 20 years of war.

Muttaqi said that while the IEA wants good relations with the international community, they expect the world to allow Afghans to live according to their beliefs and traditions.

He also said that they have made many achievements in building trade relations with countries in the region and currently the borders are open to Afghan traders who are now exporting their goods.

On the other hand, acting Minister of Vice and Virtue has said that the IEA has made countless sacrifices to end the occupation and establish an Islamic system in Afghanistan.

However, Afghans across the country are hoping that one of the outcomes of this meeting will be the decision to reopen schools for girls above Grade 6.

But it is not clear as to whether the subject was discussed at the meeting.

This is the second such meeting in as many months. The first one, two months ago, took place at the Loya Jirga Hall in Kabul.

511 dead, 3,700 injured in flash floods over the past year in Afghanistan

16 hours ago

August 18, 2022

(Last Updated On: August 18, 2022)

State Ministry for Natural Disasters Management officials said 511 people have died and more than 3,700 people have been injured during the past year in flash floods across Afghanistan.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, officials said more than 23,000 residential areas and 66,700 acres of agricultural land were destroyed and almost 8,000 livestock were killed in these floods.

According to them, families, who were victims of floods, have been provided with cash and other forms of aid over the past year.

Sharafuddin Muslim, deputy Minister of State for Disaster Management, said that building canals, water reservoirs and informing the people are among the priorities of this ministry to control flood water and prevent human casualties.

Officials also said that the process of providing government aid is currently ongoing in various provinces with the cooperation of international organizations.

Meanwhile, this year, the country witnessed a deadly earthquake in Paktika and Khost provinces, which according to the latest reports, killed more than 1,000 people and injured over 1,500.

The burning of forests in Nuristan province and residential houses in Jawzjan province have also been other disasters in the past year, officials said.

21 dead in Kabul mosque explosion

19 hours ago

August 18, 2022

(Last Updated On: August 18, 2022)

A blast that tore through a Kabul mosque during evening prayers on Wednesday killed 21 people, Kabul police confirmed Thursday.

Police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said that another 33 people had been injured in the blast.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) say they are restoring security to the war-torn country, which has seen an overall drop in violence since they defeated a U.S.-backed government a year ago.

However, several attacks have been claimed by Daesh.

Emergency Hospital, a facility run by an Italian NGO that specialises in treating victims of war, said in a statement it had admitted 27 people, including five children, who had been wounded in the blasts, Reuters reported.

Afghanistan-e-Man: Tea time for these two young boys while picnicking outside Jola village in Shibar district, Bamiyan province
Photos by: Ali Akbar Khairkhowa

During the burial ceremony for the victims, religious scholars condemned the recent attacks on places of worship and called on security institutions to ensure the safety of citizens.

Among those who spoke out against the incident was former president Hamid Karzai and former chairman of the national reconciliation council Abdullah Abdullah. Both of them condemned the explosion and said it was anti-human and contrary to Islamic principles.

This is the third security incident targeting religious establishments in the past month – the month of Muharram.

The Islamic Emirate has said that the perpetrators of this blast will be tracked down and brought to justice.

