Latest News
PACF hands over 25 tons of food items to support Afghans
The Pak Afghan Cooperation Forum (PACF) on Thursday handed over 25 tons of food items to Afghan authorities as part of its ongoing support to the people of war-hit Afghanistan.
The truckload of the food items, arranged by the PACF, were handed over to the Afghan authorities at the Chaman crossing, app reported.
The handing-over ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner of Chaman Hameed Zahri and senior officers of the Afghan Foreign Office including Maulwi Waheedullah and Mullah Hikmatullah.
According to the report since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), takeover in Afghanistan last year, Pakistan had sent over a total of 15,390 tons worth Rs2, 650 million of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.
The humanitarian assistance had been sent to Afghanistan via 83 convoys, including 743 trucks and four C-130 flights, till August 5, read the report.
Latest News
Afghan weather services issues flash flood warning
The Afghanistan Meteorological Department issued a flash flood warning on Thursday, stating that heavy rain and high wind gusts can be expected across a wide section of the country on Friday and Saturday.
The provinces likely to be affected are Badakhshan, Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Kapisa, Panjshir, Takhar, Baghlan, Parwan, Bamiyan, Samangan, Kabul, Maidan Wardak, Logar, Paktia, Khost, Paktika, Ghazni, Zabul, Uruzgan, Daikundi, Ghor, Kandahar and Helmand.
According to the department, between 15 and 70 mm of rain can be expected in parts of the country over the next two days.
Thunderstorms can also be expected in some provinces, including Kabul.
On Thursday, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said in a statement that in the past week – between August 11 and 15 – heavy rainfall caused floods and flash floods across several provinces across the eastern, southern, south-eastern, and central regions of Afghanistan, leading to numerous fatalities.
The latest UNOCHA report states that the number of fatalities has increased to 41 people (11 in Parwan province, 11 in Nangarhar province, and nine in Logar province), while 17 individuals were injured.
Across the impacted areas, heavy rainfall destroyed or damaged almost 790 houses (434 in Nangarhar), affecting more than 3,720 families in total.
Floods have destroyed crops, agricultural land, and the local transportation infrastructure, isolating several communities, UNOCHA stated.
A number of international humanitarian organizations are assisting the local affected population with food, emergency shelter and non-food items, as well as conducting inter-agency impact and needs assessments.
Latest News
A group of 9/11 victims call for frozen funds to be given back to Afghanistan
Families of 9/11 victims have called on US President Joe Biden to release billions of dollars belonging to Afghanistan.
In a letter sent to Biden this week, 77 family members of 9/11 victims called on the president to modify an executive order from February which froze the Afghan central bank’s $7 billion of assets being held by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
“Any use of the $7 billion to pay off 9/11 family member judgments is legally suspect and morally wrong,” the family members wrote in a letter first reported by Politico.
The letter came amid a report in the Wall Street Journal that the US had ruled out releasing the funds following the US killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul earlier this month.
The US froze the money after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) swept to power following the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan. The IEA and US had been engaged in talks about releasing the funds.
Biden planned to give $3.5 billion to Afghanistan for humanitarian purposes and the balance to families of 9/11 victims.
But the revelation that the al-Qaeda leader was living in Kabul derailed talks between the US and the IEA on a compromise over the funds.
The 9/11 victims’ families said that, while they had filed lawsuits seeking justice for their loss, they didn’t intend for the compensation “to take money away from starving Afghans”.
“This money is theirs, not ours,” the letter said. “Simply put, this money belongs to the Afghan people, not 9/11 family members – and they need it more.”
Latest News
3,000 religious scholars, elders and officials attend IEA’s Kandahar meeting
About 3,000 religious scholars, government officials, ethnic elders and members of civil society attended a meeting in Kandahar on Thursday.
Among the key speakers was the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada.
The media was however prevented from recording or filming Akhundzada’s speech.
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, said at the meeting that the IEA wants good relations with the world, but that the foreign community should not expect relations to normalize immediately – not after 20 years of war.
Muttaqi said that while the IEA wants good relations with the international community, they expect the world to allow Afghans to live according to their beliefs and traditions.
He also said that they have made many achievements in building trade relations with countries in the region and currently the borders are open to Afghan traders who are now exporting their goods.
On the other hand, acting Minister of Vice and Virtue has said that the IEA has made countless sacrifices to end the occupation and establish an Islamic system in Afghanistan.
However, Afghans across the country are hoping that one of the outcomes of this meeting will be the decision to reopen schools for girls above Grade 6.
But it is not clear as to whether the subject was discussed at the meeting.
This is the second such meeting in as many months. The first one, two months ago, took place at the Loya Jirga Hall in Kabul.
Downtown Circle: Giant ring surrounds Burj Khalifa
WHO: World coronavirus cases fall 24%; deaths rise in Asia
Afghan weather services issues flash flood warning
Mexico records deadliest year yet for journalists, with 18 murders so far
PACF hands over 25 tons of food items to support Afghans
Qatar to use drones to protect World Cup stadiums from attacks
Trott appointed head coach of Afghanistan cricket team
Goal! ATN secures rights to broadcast FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Droupadi Murmu becomes India’s first tribal woman President
At least 17 killed in flash floods in southern Iran
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
FIFA brings opening match of World Cup in Qatar forward by one day
-
Latest News4 days ago
Dozens dead and missing in Parwan floods
-
Business5 days ago
IEA trade delegation heads to Moscow
-
Latest News4 days ago
On eve of takeover anniversary, Ghani defends decision to flee Afghanistan
-
Sport2 days ago
ICC announce Afghanistan’s tour program for 2023 to 2027 cycle
-
Latest News5 days ago
More than 600,000 Afghans return home in past year
-
Latest News3 days ago
10 million students being educated at 19,000 facilities: Education Ministry
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan refugees in UK told to look for private accommodation