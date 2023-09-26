Sport
ACB announce Amul as the National Team’s Sponsor for the ICC Men’s CWC 2023
The Afghanistan Cricket Board has signed Amul as the Afghanistan National Team’s Principal Sponsor for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, starting October 5 in India.
Amul is India’s largest FMCG brand and one of India’s most iconic and trusted dairy brands, which will appear on the Afghanistan team’s jerseys as well as on the training kits throughout the World Cup.
Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Amul said: “Sports is an important medium for Amul to connect with today’s generation. Milk is the world’s original energy drink and is consumed by all sports persons. We also celebrate the values of milk which are imbibed by today’s youth with our BeMoreMilk initiative which will feature the Afghanistan team.”
Amul exports its milk powders and baby food to Afghanistan and has done so for the last 20 years. “We are proud to build our association with the Afghanistan Men’s Cricket Team and wish them all the best for the World Cup,” Mehta said.
Naseeb Khan, the ACB’s CEO said: “Amul has been ACB’s commercial partner in the past and we are pleased to have them on board again for this year’s event as well.” T
The Afghanistan National Cricket Team will arrive in India on September 25 and will begin their preparations for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. They will first face South Africa and Sri Lanka in the two warm up games ahead of their first game at the mega event against Bangladesh on October 7, 2023 in Dharamsala.
Afghan players have meanwhile arrived in Thiruvananthapuram, India, ahead of their first warm up match against South Africa on Friday.
Afghanistan scoops Bronze Medal at Asian Games 2023
Mohsen Rezaei, the captain of the country’s national taekwondo team, won bronze on Sunday after losing in the semi-final to Jang Jun from South Korea.
Rezaei won the first round against world champion Jang Jun with a close score of 7-5 but lost 14-12 in the second round and settled for a historic and valuable bronze medal.
Reports indicate Rezaei broke his hand in the first stage of the competition, but still managed to register the first medal for Afghanistan at this year’s Games.
According to officials of the Taekwondo Federation, Afghanistan won bronze by defeating opponents from Tajikistan, Japan, and Kazakhstan and South Korea.
Early in the day Afghanistan’s national rugby team lost in its last match.
After beating Nepal, the team went through to the next round and faced the United Arab Emirates. However the team suffered a defeat, despite their best efforts.
Other Afghans were also unlucky on Monday, including swimmer Fahim Anwari who took part in the 50m freestyle and 100 m breaststroke but failed to qualify for the next rounds.
Afghan boxer, in the 71kg weight division Mohammad Khyber Nooristani also fell out following an injury during his bout against his Mongolian opponent.
China sweeps through the gold medals on the opening day of the Asian Games
China has dominated the Asian Games for the last 40 years, and the 2023 edition will be the same.
The host country won 20 gold medals — 30 overall — on Sunday, just hours after Saturday’s opening ceremony overseen by President Xi Jinping and watched by 80,000 at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium.
The first gold medal of the games went to the Chinese pair of Zhou Jiaqi and Qiu Xinping in women’s lightweight double sculls. The Chinese rolled from there and many are already looking ahead to next year’s Olympics in Paris, Associated Press reported.
“Stepping on to the podium today is a new starting point,” Qiu said. “To prepare for next year’s Paris Olympics with all our strength is equivalent to starting from scratch.”
Added teammate Zhou: “This can help us build self-confidence and help us prepare.”
Two other gold medals on the first day went to Hong Kong, in men’s pairs in rowing, and in men’s individual foil in fencing.
Hong Kong, a former British colony, was returned to Chinese rule in 1997 and has come under increasingly tight control from Beijing following months of pro-democracy protests in 2019.
China won gold in modern pentathlon (2), artistic gymnastics (1), rowing (6), shooting (2), wushu (2) and swimming (7).
Zhang Yufei won the women’s 200 butterfly, the same event she won two months ago at the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.
“I actually felt the pool was a little slow for me,” she said. “And I told my coach that I wasn’t feeling in good form or I could have gone faster.”
Wang Shun took the men’s 200 IM, and Li Bingjie won the women’s 1,500.
South Korea won five gold medals on the first day and 14 overall to trail China in second place. South Korea won two gold medals in modern pentathlon, two more in taekwondo, and one in fencing.
Japan had two gold and 14 overall, just behind South Korea.
The only other gold medals on the first day went to Taiwan and Uzbekistan.
China won almost 300 medals — 132 gold — five years ago in the Asian Games in Indonesia with Japan and South Korea the main challengers.
Host nations traditionally get a homefield “medal bump,” so China’s dominance this time could be more overwhelming than usual.
The Asian Games feature 12,500 participants from 45 nations and territories. Next year’s Olympics will involve about 10,500 from about 200 delegations.
Cricket is prominent in the Asian Games, and India and Sri Lanka will face off on Monday for the gold in the women’s game. The earlier bronze medal game matches Bangladesh against Pakistan.
The men’s final is Oct. 7, and many expect a final between old rivals Pakistan and India.
Prize money for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 revealed
An overall $10 million pot has been announced for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.
The winners of the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 are set to receive $4 million of the $10 million total prize pool, ICC announced. The runners-up of the Final to be played on 19 November at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will take home $2 million.
All 10 teams will play each other once in a round-robin format in the Group Stage, with the top four in the points table progressing to the semi-finals.
There’s prize money up for grabs for winning their Group Stage games as well, with teams getting $40,000 for every victory. At the end of the Group Stage, teams that fail to reach the knockouts will each get $100,000.
The prize money also sets the precedent for the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2025, with ICC announcing equal sums for both men’s and women’s events during the Annual Conference held in Durban, South Africa in July 2023.
A total of 10 teams will be vying for the coveted World Cup trophy in the 13th edition of the marquee event. India qualified by virtue of being hosts while New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa progressed from the Super League.
Sri Lanka and the Netherlands had to grind it out in the Qualifier to progress to the World Cup.
The biggest men’s event of the cricket calendar will span 48 matches across 10 venues, commencing on 5 October with the rematch of the Final of the previous edition between defending Champions England and New Zealand.
Before the start of the World Cup, each team will play two warm-up matches to get in the groove for the 46-day-long tournament.
