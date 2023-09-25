Sport
Afghanistan scoops Bronze Medal at Asian Games 2023
Mohsen Rezaei, the captain of the country’s national taekwondo team, won bronze on Sunday after losing in the semi-final to Jang Jun from South Korea.
Rezaei won the first round against world champion Jang Jun with a close score of 7-5 but lost 14-12 in the second round and settled for a historic and valuable bronze medal.
Reports indicate Rezaei broke his hand in the first stage of the competition, but still managed to register the first medal for Afghanistan at this year’s Games.
According to officials of the Taekwondo Federation, Afghanistan won bronze by defeating opponents from Tajikistan, Japan, and Kazakhstan and South Korea.
Early in the day Afghanistan’s national rugby team lost in its last match.
After beating Nepal, the team went through to the next round and faced the United Arab Emirates. However the team suffered a defeat, despite their best efforts.
Other Afghans were also unlucky on Monday, including swimmer Fahim Anwari who took part in the 50m freestyle and 100 m breaststroke but failed to qualify for the next rounds.
Afghan boxer, in the 71kg weight division Mohammad Khyber Nooristani also fell out following an injury during his bout against his Mongolian opponent.
China sweeps through the gold medals on the opening day of the Asian Games
China has dominated the Asian Games for the last 40 years, and the 2023 edition will be the same.
The host country won 20 gold medals — 30 overall — on Sunday, just hours after Saturday’s opening ceremony overseen by President Xi Jinping and watched by 80,000 at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium.
The first gold medal of the games went to the Chinese pair of Zhou Jiaqi and Qiu Xinping in women’s lightweight double sculls. The Chinese rolled from there and many are already looking ahead to next year’s Olympics in Paris, Associated Press reported.
“Stepping on to the podium today is a new starting point,” Qiu said. “To prepare for next year’s Paris Olympics with all our strength is equivalent to starting from scratch.”
Added teammate Zhou: “This can help us build self-confidence and help us prepare.”
Two other gold medals on the first day went to Hong Kong, in men’s pairs in rowing, and in men’s individual foil in fencing.
Hong Kong, a former British colony, was returned to Chinese rule in 1997 and has come under increasingly tight control from Beijing following months of pro-democracy protests in 2019.
China won gold in modern pentathlon (2), artistic gymnastics (1), rowing (6), shooting (2), wushu (2) and swimming (7).
Zhang Yufei won the women’s 200 butterfly, the same event she won two months ago at the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.
“I actually felt the pool was a little slow for me,” she said. “And I told my coach that I wasn’t feeling in good form or I could have gone faster.”
Wang Shun took the men’s 200 IM, and Li Bingjie won the women’s 1,500.
South Korea won five gold medals on the first day and 14 overall to trail China in second place. South Korea won two gold medals in modern pentathlon, two more in taekwondo, and one in fencing.
Japan had two gold and 14 overall, just behind South Korea.
The only other gold medals on the first day went to Taiwan and Uzbekistan.
China won almost 300 medals — 132 gold — five years ago in the Asian Games in Indonesia with Japan and South Korea the main challengers.
Host nations traditionally get a homefield “medal bump,” so China’s dominance this time could be more overwhelming than usual.
The Asian Games feature 12,500 participants from 45 nations and territories. Next year’s Olympics will involve about 10,500 from about 200 delegations.
Cricket is prominent in the Asian Games, and India and Sri Lanka will face off on Monday for the gold in the women’s game. The earlier bronze medal game matches Bangladesh against Pakistan.
The men’s final is Oct. 7, and many expect a final between old rivals Pakistan and India.
Prize money for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 revealed
An overall $10 million pot has been announced for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.
The winners of the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 are set to receive $4 million of the $10 million total prize pool, ICC announced. The runners-up of the Final to be played on 19 November at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will take home $2 million.
All 10 teams will play each other once in a round-robin format in the Group Stage, with the top four in the points table progressing to the semi-finals.
There’s prize money up for grabs for winning their Group Stage games as well, with teams getting $40,000 for every victory. At the end of the Group Stage, teams that fail to reach the knockouts will each get $100,000.
The prize money also sets the precedent for the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2025, with ICC announcing equal sums for both men’s and women’s events during the Annual Conference held in Durban, South Africa in July 2023.
A total of 10 teams will be vying for the coveted World Cup trophy in the 13th edition of the marquee event. India qualified by virtue of being hosts while New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa progressed from the Super League.
Sri Lanka and the Netherlands had to grind it out in the Qualifier to progress to the World Cup.
The biggest men’s event of the cricket calendar will span 48 matches across 10 venues, commencing on 5 October with the rematch of the Final of the previous edition between defending Champions England and New Zealand.
Before the start of the World Cup, each team will play two warm-up matches to get in the groove for the 46-day-long tournament.
China’s Xi opens Hangzhou Asian Games, ceremony dazzles
Chinese President Xi Jinping opened the COVID-delayed 19th Asian Games in the Eastern city of Hangzhou during a spectacular and at times raucous ceremony on Saturday, which organizers hope will lift the mood in a nation struggling with an economic slump.
Spectators in the city’s 80,000-capacity stadium let out a huge roar as Xi was introduced and walked in to sit with visiting dignitaries including International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Reuters reported.
The Games, delayed a year due to China’s measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, will be the country’s biggest sporting event in over a decade in several metrics, with around 12,000 athletes from 45 nations competing in 40 sports.
After the Chinese flag was brought out, the first team out was Afghanistan, whose female athletes, based abroad due to sport for women being banned by the Taliban, walked together with their male counterparts.
Several teams including Chinese Taipei were vocally welcomed by the spectators, but none more than the home team, whose athletes are expected to dominate the medals table once again.
They also mark a stark contrast to the cheerless Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics which took place under China’s strict zero COVID conditions which lasted for nearly three years from January 2020 until late 2022.
“I feel excited, particularly as a Hangzhou local,” said a man surnamed Zhao on his way into the stadium. “It’s a great chance to show the world how nice our city is… it was also delayed by a year. But that gave us a chance to prepare even better.”
In an often spell-binding ceremony intended to burnish Hangzhou’s status as one of China’s centers of technology and creativity, dozens of balletic dancers hovered above a digitally-projected lake in the wake of a flotilla of sail-boards.
In a modern take on the traditional lighting of the cauldron, a huge, digitally animated torchbearer “ran” the length of the stadium before settling to loom above the actual torch-bearer, China’s Olympic champion swimmer Wang Shun.
In sync, the pair lit a huge, multi-pronged cauldron, prompting another bout of cheering and soon after, a digital firework display.
But many of those not lucky enough to get a ticket grumbled about disruption.
A sizable “traffic control area” around the city’s Olympic stadium was blocked off, at least one metro station was shut and other Games centers were closed and deliveries were disrupted on Saturday.
Some felt the security measures, always tight wherever Xi goes for a visit, were overdone.
“I think it shows they’re too nervous, right?”, said 45-year-old Hangzhou resident Li Jian. “I think we should be a little more confident.”
One local social media user was told due to safety rules surrounding the Games a pencil sharpener they had ordered could not be delivered. “How dangerous is the sharpener?,” the user wrote. “Will I be able to use it to kill foreign country leaders?”
Organizers have not disclosed spending on the Games, though the Hangzhou government has said it spent more than 200 billion yuan ($30 billion) in the five years through 2020 on transport infrastructure, stadiums, accommodation and other facilities.
Organizers hoped a high-tech opening ceremony on Saturday will help drum up excitement for the Games. Interest at home has been muted as the economy sputters and some question the cost of hosting the mega-event.
Dozens of smiling volunteers greeted arriving journalists in Hangzhou this week, with some expressing relief that the event was finally getting started.
The official slogan of the event, “Heart to Heart, @Future”, represents the goal of uniting the people and countries of Asia through these games, officials have said, but geopolitical tensions and rivalries threatened to overshadow that effort this week.
Xi called on the West to lift sanctions on Syria and offered Beijing’s help in rebuilding the war-shattered country on Friday during rare talks with the long-ostracized Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad.
Also on Friday, India protested over a visa issue that affected three of its athletes at the games, leading India’s sports minister Anurag Thakur to cancel his trip.
Japan’s top government spokesperson said on Tuesday that Tokyo would do its utmost to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals in China as the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea has chilled ties.
“We should promote peace through sports, adhere to the principle of goodwill towards neighbors and mutual benefit and… resist the cold war mentality and confrontation between camps,” Xi told dignitaries including Bach and Assad at a banquet before the ceremony on Saturday, state news agency Xinhua reported.
