Sport
ACB announces domestic events schedule for 2023
The Afghanistan Cricket Board has announced the schedule for domestic events that will take place throughout the year. According to the ACB, there will be a total of 6 One Day events, including regional List-A, three T20 events, including the SCL2022, two Multi-day events, including the Abdali First Class, an age-level event, and a regional event for people with disabilities.
These events will be held in different provinces, providing domestic players with multiple opportunities to showcase their abilities. The domestic season is set to begin in the last week of January, with 31 provincial teams competing in Grade II competitions, followed by a Grade-I event in late February featuring 12 teams.
The following is the detailed domestic schedule for the year 2022
According to the ACB, it will continue to focus on developing and promoting the game at the grassroots level and it is committed to strengthening the domestic cricket structure, as it helps to provide the organization with a steady stream of young players for the various national-level teams.
Sport
Big hitters Chris Lynn and Shimron Hetmyer power Gulf Giants to another win
Aggressive knocks from Chris Lynn and Shimron Hetmyer helped Gulf Giants chase down Desert Vipers’ mammoth score of 195 for 4 to extend their winning streak in the 12th match of the DP World International League T20 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
Gulf Giants recorded their fourth successive victory through a five-wicket win while Desert Vipers crashed to their first defeat despite Alex Hales’ scintillating knock of 99 off 57 balls with 10 boundaries and five sixes. Lynn cracked 71 off 42 balls with eight boundaries and three sixes while Hetmyer smashed 70 off 35 balls with five boundaries and five sixes to win the match with three balls to spare.
Gulf Giants had won the toss and elected to bowl.
Speaking about their performance, Gulf Giants’ Shiron Hetmyer said after the match: “We have to remember what we are doing well and continue to keep doing that in the future. My mind was clear when I walked into bat. I thought that if we could get 40 runs in the powerplay then we would get to our target. I knew that anything could have happened with just one good partnership.”
Meanwhile, Desert Vipers’ head coach James Foster said: “The Gulf Giants bowled exceptionally well during the last four overs of our innings. They used the big boundary to their advantage. I thought Gleeson was outstanding. We showed high levels of quality today, but ended up on the wrong side of the result. They put us under pressure with the bat and at times you just have to tell the opposition well played.”
Rovman Powell and Joe Root power Dubai Capitals to a 16-run victory
In the second match of the day on Sunday, the Dubai Capitals produced a scintillating performance to defeat MI Emirates by 16 runs at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
The Capitals put a whopping 222 for three, riding on Rovman Powell and Joe Root’s spectacular half-centuries. Kieron Pollard batted out of his skin to score 86 runs off 38 balls, but the MI Emirates couldn’t find a way to cross the line.
The MI Emirates didn’t get off to the best of starts as they lost Muhammad Waseem, Will Smeed and Nicholas Pooran with just 26 runs on the board. However, the MI Emirates captain Kieron Pollard didn’t lose hope. He smashed Akif Raja for a six and a four and kept the MI team in the game at 83 for three at the end of the twelfth over. Pollard got on a roll and kept striking boundaries as he brought up his half-century in just 27 balls.
After the match, Dubai Capitals’ Pravin Amre said: “It was a really good wicket to bat on. We knew that we needed to get 20 extra runs. Rovman played very well and his innings was so crucial for us. His innings was a treat to watch. It was important for us to get the win and we played special cricket today.”
Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran said, “It was always going to be challenging to chase down 222. Pollard and Najibullah Zadran played wonderfully, but it was always going to be tough. But if we are going to lose like this, we really don’t mind it.”
The DP World ILT20 made its debut at the Dubai International Stadium on 13 January 2023 and some of the greatest cricketing superstars have made their way to the UAE to play in the inaugural edition of the league. The tournament will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE’s exemplary, world-class cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
Franchise teams, comprising over 100 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Knight Riders Group), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).
Cricket fans across Afghanistan can catch the LIVE telecast of this exciting cricket league on Ariana Television.
For the full broadcast schedule CLICK HERE
Sport
Sharjah Warriors record their first win in the ILT20
Sharjah Warriors marched to their first victory riding on Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s unbeaten 106 off just 47 balls with 10 boundaries and six sixes in the 10th match of the DP World ILT20 at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.
It was a spectacular batting show from the 28-year-old England batsman who led the run chase after Dubai Capitals had posted a challenging 177 for 4 in 20 overs.
Kohler Cadmore had also scored 55 in his last match against MI Emirates, but his effort went in vain as Sharjah lost that match by six wickets.
On Saturday, it was Kohler-Cadmore’s day after Sharjah Warriors won the toss and elected to bowl.
Speaking about his performance after the match, Kohler-Cadmore said: “My goal was to take my team over the line, but getting a hundred tops it off. The bowlers did a great job and then everyone chipped in with the bat. It was a good team performance. I want to contribute to the team’s victories and I don’t worry about individual feats.”
Meanwhile, Dubai Capitals’ assistant coach Pravin Amre, said: “Tom Kohler-Cadmore took the pressure off his team and didn’t allow us to make a comeback. He played a special innings. Joe Root played an anchor’s innings and took us to a par score after we were reduced to 15 for 2. We thought we had a fighting total on the board, but it wasn’t good enough.”
Meanwhile, in the second match of the day, the MI Emirates kept their winning run intact after pulling off a thrilling five-wicket win over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.
Speaking after the match, MI Emirates’ Andre Fletcher said: “It was an intense match. I told Pooran in the dugout that if we need 20 runs off the last over, we will win it. This performance shows the depth in our batting. It’s good to be on the winning side and we have to continue the momentum.”
Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ Dhananjaya de Silva said: “It’s hard to lose games consecutively. We could’ve scored a few more runs in the latter part of our innings. It was a good wicket to bat on and a score of 185-190 would have been the ideal score to defend for us.”
How to watch
For fans in Afghanistan, Ariana Television is broadcasting each match live – so make sure to check the broadcasting schedule for the match line up.
CLICK HERE for the full broadcasting schedule
Sport
Emirates Cricket Board CEO upbeat about new International League T20
Mubashir Usmani, the secretary general of the Emirates Cricket Board, says the new league is encouraging especially as it has “progressive-minded partners”.
In an interview with Cricbuzz, Usmani said the initial feedback from stakeholders is “positive, encouraging and supportive. It is incredibly rewarding to have progressive-minded partners who have strong business foresight and acumen.”
“Not only have they invested financially, but they have invested intrinsically through their well-experienced resources and processes. The league’s strategy and planning committee is working closely with the stakeholders to assess and implement timely, effective measures to deliver a successful inaugural edition for all partners, as well as for the years to come,” he said.
He stated that owners of the league’s franchise teams are also actively involved in the league’s pro-active strategy and planning committee discussions, and they are very comfortable with how the league launched and with the delivery and the coverage – broadcast and media – of the first games.
Usmani also stated that the board is extremely pleased to see the interest shown by fans watching the televised event and “collectively the viewership is exceptionally encouraging”.
He said that for fans in the UAE, the board will be rolling-out a number of fun, engaging activities and initiatives for families and for cricket-loving adults alike.
“The intensity of the competition will heat-up as the teams aim to position themselves at the top of the league’s table, the viewer at home and abroad, through the top-quality production and broadcast, is in for an absolute feast of engaging, thrilling cricketing action,” he said.
He also said that the new league is part of the UAE’s “continual development strategy. It is important to recognise that Emirates Cricket already enjoys successful International UAE Cricket performances – our men have competed in a number of, including the recent, ICC T20 World Cup – Karthik Meiyappan who is a member of the Sharjah Warriors player set-up was the first player to achieve a hattrick, and our U19 women are currently competing in the first-ever ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup and won their opening match against Scotland.
“The base is there, exposing our men’s players to some of the best resources and minds in the cricketing world will definitely elevate their skills, and through commitment from the league, funds will be used to support central contracts for the UAE women’s team as well as pick the cost of full time women development officer,” he said.
How to watch the league matches
For fans in Afghanistan, Ariana Television is broadcasting each match live – so make sure to check the broadcasting schedule for the match line up.
CLICK HERE for the full broadcasting schedule
US reviewing its approach to engagement with IEA
ACB announces domestic events schedule for 2023
UN agency warns of ‘real risk’ of human catastrophe in Afghanistan
Efforts underway for remaining Afghan prisoners in Pakistan to be released: MoRR
Tahawol: EU hosting meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Badakhshan Police Chief killed in a blast
Afghan cricketer Fazalhaq Farooqi fired from BBL team
Islamic-era archeological site discovered in Afghanistan’s Logar province
Brazilian football legend Pele dies at 82
More Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia after weeks at sea
Tahawol: EU hosting meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Iran’s water right discussed
Tahawol: Muttaqi’s phone call with Chinese FM discussed
Saar: IEA’s engagement with world discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s safety from terrorist groups discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
ILT20: Franchise owners and players upbeat about the new league
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kabul’s notorious drug ‘den’ cleared of addicts: officials
-
COVID-195 days ago
China accuses ‘some Western media’ of COVID-19 coverage bias
-
Sport5 days ago
Ronaldo v Messi: the last dance in Saudi Arabia or a fresh start?
-
Latest News4 days ago
Almost 30,000 Afghan refugees return from Iran in last 3 weeks
-
World4 days ago
Americans can sponsor refugees directly under new program
-
Nangarhar4 days ago
66 prisoners, including women and children, released from Nangarhar jail
-
Nangarhar2 days ago
Two Chinese arrested in connection with lithium smuggling operation