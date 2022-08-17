ACB names squad for Asia Cup 2022

(Last Updated On: August 17, 2022)

Afghanistan Cricket Board announced Tuesday its 17-member squad for the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2022, which will be played from August 27 to September 11 in the United Arab Emirates.

From the 16 players who are part of the Afghan Squad for the ongoing Ireland T20I Series, Samiullah Shinwari has replaced Sharafuddin Ashraf, who is now one of the reserve players for the event, along with Qais Ahmad and Nijat Masoud.

In addition, the left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad, who was replaced by Mujeeb Ur Rahman for the Ireland series, has also found his way to the side.

Chief selector Noor Malikzai said: “The Asia Cup is an important event for us and, as such, we have picked our best available players for the event. Samiullah Shinwari has been added to the side for the Asia Cup. He is in very good form and can give further impetus to the batting department, which already boasts Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi.

“Shinwari has not played any international match since March 2020, but he has done well in the recently held Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 and demonstrated that he is a good option to strengthen our middle order,” Malikzai said.

The Afghan National Team is currently in Ireland for a 5-match T20I series against the host country. The team will depart for UAE for the Asia Cup after Wednesday’s series decider against Ireland.

ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2022

Group A – India, Pakistan and Qualifier (one of UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong to qualify)

Group B – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka

27 August – Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Dubai (DSC)

30 August – Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Sharjah

3-9 Sep – Super Four Stage

Afghanistan Squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup – Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rashid Khan and Samiullah Shinwari. Nijat Masoud, Qais Ahmad, and Sharafuddin Ashraf are the three players who are reserves.