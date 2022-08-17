ICC announce Afghanistan’s tour program for 2023 to 2027 cycle

(Last Updated On: August 17, 2022)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the Future Tours Program (FTP) for the cycle (2023-2027), which will see Afghanistan play 21 tests, 45 ODIs and 57 T20I matches.

Afghanistan are scheduled to play four series against Ireland and three against Zimbabwe while also taking on top teams like Australia, India and New Zealand in the next cycle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Future Tours Programme that runs from 2023-27.

The announcement of the FTP, a result of the collective effort of Full Members with ICC’s support, ensures certainty of cricket fixtures with the confirmation of all bilateral series across the three formats. The exact dates and venues of the series are for the Members to announce in due course.

Afghanistan’s commitments commence with a full away tour of Bangladesh consisting of two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is in June 2023.

Tours against Zimbabwe, Pakistan and the West Indies will be hosted over the next few months.

The maximum number of Tests for Afghanistan are penciled against Zimbabwe, whom they will also play in 12 ODIs and 12 T20Is apart from five Tests. Ireland, who got Test status along with Afghanistan in 2017, will be their rivals in four Tests, 12 ODIs and 10 T20Is.

The FTP announced today also confirms both home and away commitments against Australia, India and New Zealand.

Afghanistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Officer Naseeb Khan welcomed the announcement of the FTP.

ACB CEO Naseeb Khan: “Afghanistan Cricket Board is delighted to be a major part of the ICC’s Future Tours Program for the next cycle 2023-2027. The increased number of test matches will largely impact the growth of the game itself as well as the players, which is key in terms of our future plans.