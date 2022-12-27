Latest News
ACBAR says many NGOs have suspended operations following ban on women staff
The Agency Coordinating Body for Afghan Relief and Development (ACBAR) said in a statement on Monday night that many of its 183 national and international NGO members have “suspended, stopped or reduced their humanitarian activities and services” in the country.
This comes after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Saturday banned women from working for NGOs.
In their statement, ACBAR said it “urgently requests the Ministry of Economy to withdraw their suspension letter and engage in open discussions to find a constructive and durable way forward”.
The organization said women staff play an essential role in NGO activities in providing humanitarian services, in order to respect traditional and religious customs. “This exclusion of women will impact on communities in emergency food distribution, health services, basic education, livelihood training, protection services, and disability services,” the statement read.
ACBAR members employ 55,249 Afghan nationals, of whom 28% are women. Many women employed provide support for women and girls, and these activities must be provided by women staff working in NGOs, ACBAR said.
“This decision to ban women from going to work will prevent NGOs from being able to carry out our essential life-saving work in Afghanistan. Without women staff, we cannot reach all those in desperate need of our help,” the statement read.
Pakistan, Uzbekistan to formulate strategy for trade through Afghanistan
Pakistan’s minister of commerce Syed Naveed Qamar met with Uzbekistan’s deputy prime minister Khodjave Jamshid Abdukhakimovich in Islamabad on Monday where they agreed to formulate a joint strategy for transit trade through Afghanistan.
In line with this, the two politicians signed a number of MoUs to promote trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.
They also agreed to jointly take up issues faced by transporters from both countries with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
According to a statement issued by Pakistan’s ministry of commerce, the tentative date for a joint visit to Kabul would be in the last week of January 2023.
“Both sides agreed to formulate [a] Joint Strategy for transit trade through Afghanistan. Regional understanding on Transit and Trade Framework to be prepared including Joint fund/mechanism for upkeep of road infrastructure in Afghanistan,” read the statement.
The purpose of the meeting was to follow up on initiatives undertaken between the two countries and to prepare an action plan to enhance trade turnover to $1 billion, the statement read.
IEA marks 43rd anniversary of Soviet Union invasion
On the 43rd anniversary of the former Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Tuesday called on the nation to be ready to protect the land and its independence.
According to a statement issued by the IEA, 6 Jadi, 1358 of the Solar Hijri calendar (December 24, 1979), the former Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan and sent thousands of forces into Afghanistan.
“During its ten-year occupation and after great atrocities, it damaged our country in every field, forced millions of Afghans to emigrate from the country and become martyrs and disabled,” read the statement.
“Alhamdulillah, our zealous and Muslim nation fought bravely against it, as a result of which, after ten years, the Soviet Red Army was defeated in Afghanistan and our oppressed nation was freed from its evil and occupation,” the statement said.
IEA says that this event conveys the message that “no proud power of the world should doubt the faith, dignity and strong will of the Muslim and zealous people of Afghanistan”.
“It also proves that no matter how oppressed and poor our nation is, it has a clear history in implementing the order of the Lord Almighty (Jihad) and gaining the independence and freedom of its country and protecting it, which in the last century, this great truth is shown by the occupation of the British, the Soviets, and the Americans and their disgraceful failure,” read the statement.
According to the statement, the IEA “condemns the aggression of the former Soviet Union to Afghanistan once again, it calls on the nation to be always ready to protect the freedom of its land and independence”.
“The Islamic Emirate is committed to continue its service and efforts day and night for the defense and protection of the country, its religious values and its Muslim nation,” the statement said.
The Russian invasion lasted nine years and an estimated one million civilians, including children, were killed, along with 90,000 mujahideen fighters, more than 20,000 Afghan troops and over 14,000 Soviet soldiers.
During the years of the Russian invasion in Afghanistan more than one million people were maimed and around seven million others were forced to flee their homes.
Afghans call the day of the Soviet invasion a “dark day.”
IEA is trying to lift suspension of women’s education: deputy PM
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is not against the education of women in the country, and it is trying to lift its suspension soon, Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs Abdul Kabir has said.
Abdul Kabir said this in a meeting with a delegation of Union of Private Universities of Afghanistan, led by Qazi Gul Rahman, according to an official statement.
It came after IEA suspended access to universities by female students until further notice.
During the meeting, the delegation of Union of Private Universities of Afghanistan called for the reopening of schools and universities for female students, and shared their suggestions and advice in this regard.
The delegation said that after military and political victory, there is need for Afghanistan to achieve real economic and academic independence.
For his part, Abdul Kabir said that Afghanistan is the home of all Afghans and every Afghan has the right to share their opinion and advice.
He said that IEA is not against education of women and it is trying to lift its suspension soon.
He added that Afghanistan needs “committed cadres” in various areas, and assured that their advice will be considered.
