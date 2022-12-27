Business
Pakistan, Uzbekistan to formulate strategy for trade through Afghanistan
Pakistan’s minister of commerce Syed Naveed Qamar met with Uzbekistan’s deputy prime minister Khodjave Jamshid Abdukhakimovich in Islamabad on Monday where they agreed to formulate a joint strategy for transit trade through Afghanistan.
In line with this, the two politicians signed a number of MoUs to promote trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.
They also agreed to jointly take up issues faced by transporters from both countries with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
According to a statement issued by Pakistan’s ministry of commerce, the tentative date for a joint visit to Kabul would be in the last week of January 2023.
“Both sides agreed to formulate [a] Joint Strategy for transit trade through Afghanistan. Regional understanding on Transit and Trade Framework to be prepared including Joint fund/mechanism for upkeep of road infrastructure in Afghanistan,” read the statement.
The purpose of the meeting was to follow up on initiatives undertaken between the two countries and to prepare an action plan to enhance trade turnover to $1 billion, the statement read.
Business
MoIC expects Afghanistan’s exports to reach $2 billion this year
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) officials say they are trying to increase the volume of Afghanistan’s exports to more than two billion dollars by the end of this year.
According to MoIC, Afghanistan’s export goods mainly include dry fruits, coal, handicrafts, especially carpets and sugarcane.
The ministry officials have added that they intend to draw investors’ attention to Afghanistan’s export items in regional and global expos.
“In the first nine months of this year, we were able to export more than one billion two hundred and fifty million dollars, and according to our plans, this year, Inshallah we will export two billion dollars,” said Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesman for the MoIC.
“Our exports are continuing and we are sure that they will be more than two billion dollars,” he added.
However, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) says there are still problems transferring money through banks; therefore, Afghanistan has not been able to increase the volume of its exports.
“If the problem of banks is not solved at the global level, our trade and business will really face serious challenges,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of ACCI.
Economic experts meanwhile have stated that there are problems in transferring money through banking systems, so the Islamic Emirate needs to focus on small and large private investments.
Business
IEA waives tax penalties for traders and investors
The senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan held a ceremony on Sunday related to the waiver of tax penalties for businessmen and investors titled “waiver of tax penalties, supporting industry and trade” at the presidential palace.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, said in this ceremony that this measure was taken to support the businessmen and investors of the country.
Baradar has emphasized that currently all government expenses and budgets are financed from domestic revenues and it is necessary for the Ministry of Finance to provide full transparency in the field of tax collection.
He has also said that this transparency should be established in such a way that neither the Islamic Emirate’s revenues are lost nor undue taxes are imposed on investors and industrialists.
“It is the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance to create transparency in tax collection; transparency in such a way that the revenues of the Islamic Emirate are not lost, nor are unnecessary taxes imposed on investors and industrialists,” said Ghani Baradar.
The Second Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi, however, has called on the businessmen and investors of the country to pay their taxes on time, otherwise, they will face legal action.
“The tax that is imposed by the Ministry of Finance should be paid in a transparent manner on time,” said Hanafi.
Simultaneously, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has also said that they have tried to provide facilities for traders outside and at the borders and customs to the best of their ability.
In addition, the officials of the ministries of finance and trade of industries say that the waiver of tax penalties for businessmen and investors is a good measure to support the private sector of the country and that they are trying to facilitate more facilities for investors in the country.
“The officials have tried to create facilities for progress in trade and industry and strongly support the private sector,” said Hedayatullah Badri, finance minister.
The officials of the Islamic Emirate meanwhile have asked the businessmen and investors to make effective use of the facilities and expand their investments in different sectors so that the economic problems in the country will be reduced and the working environment for the people will be favorable.
Business
IEA discusses business opportunities with Tatarstan and Iranian businessmen
Nooruddin Azizi, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) minister of commerce and industry met with representatives of the private sector of the Republic of Tatarstan and Iran in Kabul on Thursday where they discussed investment opportunities in the country.
In a series of tweets, the ministry said that the deputy minister of mines and petroleum and representatives of the ministry of energy and water also discussed investment opportunities with the visiting businessmen.
According to the commerce ministry, officials from the different ministries provided information on potential projects that can be rolled out as well as the location of potential coal mines in various provinces in Afghanistan.
At the meeting, a decision was made regarding the time and venue for another meeting and for the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the investors and Afghanistan.
The commerce ministry said that a draft MoU and information will be shared with both sides and that officials of the Republic of Tatarstan (KR Group) and investors from Iran are ready to invest in the production of electricity from coal in Afghanistan.
ACBAR says many NGOs have suspended operations following ban on women staff
Pakistan, Uzbekistan to formulate strategy for trade through Afghanistan
China gives up reporting COVID-19 figures as virus rips across the country
More Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia after weeks at sea
Pavel Antov, critic of Putin’s Ukraine war found dead outside Odisha hotel
Explosion at Samangan’s madrasa leaves 15 dead
Afghanistan exports biscuits to Kazakhstan
Afghanistan urges China to speed up efforts for opening of Silk Route
Eight killed in Balkh explosion
Rumors fly that Apple iPhone 15 series to come with a new design
Tahawol: UN’s call for engagement with IEA discussed
Saar: Iran’s policy towards Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Reactions over ban on female staff of NGOs discussed
Saar: Waiver of tax penalties by IEA discussed
Tahawol: Russia hosting Intra-Afghan dialogue discussed
Trending
-
Health4 days ago
Millions of Afghan children inoculated against measles, polio in nationwide campaign
-
Latest News4 days ago
Chromite mine discovered in Kandahar’s Daman district
-
Latest News3 days ago
Russia, India can help in reviving intra-Afghan dialogue: Kabulov
-
Sport3 days ago
Ariana Television’s ‘sporting’ year in review
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA’s minister of higher education outlines reasons for women’s education ban
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission
-
World4 days ago
Two killed, six injured in suicide blast in Pakistan’s Islamabad
-
Sport3 days ago
Naveen-ul-Haq picked up by LSG in IPL auction