IEA marks 43rd anniversary of Soviet Union invasion

(Last Updated On: December 27, 2022)

On the 43rd anniversary of the former Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Tuesday called on the nation to be ready to protect the land and its independence.

According to a statement issued by the IEA, 6 Jadi, 1358 of the Solar Hijri calendar (December 24, 1979), the former Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan and sent thousands of forces into Afghanistan.

“During its ten-year occupation and after great atrocities, it damaged our country in every field, forced millions of Afghans to emigrate from the country and become martyrs and disabled,” read the statement.

“Alhamdulillah, our zealous and Muslim nation fought bravely against it, as a result of which, after ten years, the Soviet Red Army was defeated in Afghanistan and our oppressed nation was freed from its evil and occupation,” the statement said.

IEA says that this event conveys the message that “no proud power of the world should doubt the faith, dignity and strong will of the Muslim and zealous people of Afghanistan”.

“It also proves that no matter how oppressed and poor our nation is, it has a clear history in implementing the order of the Lord Almighty (Jihad) and gaining the independence and freedom of its country and protecting it, which in the last century, this great truth is shown by the occupation of the British, the Soviets, and the Americans and their disgraceful failure,” read the statement.

According to the statement, the IEA “condemns the aggression of the former Soviet Union to Afghanistan once again, it calls on the nation to be always ready to protect the freedom of its land and independence”.

“The Islamic Emirate is committed to continue its service and efforts day and night for the defense and protection of the country, its religious values and its Muslim nation,” the statement said.

The Russian invasion lasted nine years and an estimated one million civilians, including children, were killed, along with 90,000 mujahideen fighters, more than 20,000 Afghan troops and over 14,000 Soviet soldiers.

During the years of the Russian invasion in Afghanistan more than one million people were maimed and around seven million others were forced to flee their homes.

Afghans call the day of the Soviet invasion a “dark day.”