IEA is trying to lift suspension of women’s education: deputy PM

(Last Updated On: December 27, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is not against the education of women in the country, and it is trying to lift its suspension soon, Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs Abdul Kabir has said.

Abdul Kabir said this in a meeting with a delegation of Union of Private Universities of Afghanistan, led by Qazi Gul Rahman, according to an official statement.

It came after IEA suspended access to universities by female students until further notice.

During the meeting, the delegation of Union of Private Universities of Afghanistan called for the reopening of schools and universities for female students, and shared their suggestions and advice in this regard.

The delegation said that after military and political victory, there is need for Afghanistan to achieve real economic and academic independence.

For his part, Abdul Kabir said that Afghanistan is the home of all Afghans and every Afghan has the right to share their opinion and advice.

He said that IEA is not against education of women and it is trying to lift its suspension soon.

He added that Afghanistan needs “committed cadres” in various areas, and assured that their advice will be considered.