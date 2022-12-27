Latest News
IEA is trying to lift suspension of women’s education: deputy PM
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is not against the education of women in the country, and it is trying to lift its suspension soon, Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs Abdul Kabir has said.
Abdul Kabir said this in a meeting with a delegation of Union of Private Universities of Afghanistan, led by Qazi Gul Rahman, according to an official statement.
It came after IEA suspended access to universities by female students until further notice.
During the meeting, the delegation of Union of Private Universities of Afghanistan called for the reopening of schools and universities for female students, and shared their suggestions and advice in this regard.
The delegation said that after military and political victory, there is need for Afghanistan to achieve real economic and academic independence.
For his part, Abdul Kabir said that Afghanistan is the home of all Afghans and every Afghan has the right to share their opinion and advice.
He said that IEA is not against education of women and it is trying to lift its suspension soon.
He added that Afghanistan needs “committed cadres” in various areas, and assured that their advice will be considered.
IEA marks 43rd anniversary of Soviet Union invasion
On the 43rd anniversary of the former Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Tuesday called on the nation to be ready to protect the land and its independence.
According to a statement issued by the IEA, 6 Jadi, 1358 of the Solar Hijri calendar (December 24, 1979), the former Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan and sent thousands of forces into Afghanistan.
“During its ten-year occupation and after great atrocities, it damaged our country in every field, forced millions of Afghans to emigrate from the country and become martyrs and disabled,” read the statement.
“Alhamdulillah, our zealous and Muslim nation fought bravely against it, as a result of which, after ten years, the Soviet Red Army was defeated in Afghanistan and our oppressed nation was freed from its evil and occupation,” the statement said.
IEA says that this event conveys the message that “no proud power of the world should doubt the faith, dignity and strong will of the Muslim and zealous people of Afghanistan”.
“It also proves that no matter how oppressed and poor our nation is, it has a clear history in implementing the order of the Lord Almighty (Jihad) and gaining the independence and freedom of its country and protecting it, which in the last century, this great truth is shown by the occupation of the British, the Soviets, and the Americans and their disgraceful failure,” read the statement.
According to the statement, the IEA “condemns the aggression of the former Soviet Union to Afghanistan once again, it calls on the nation to be always ready to protect the freedom of its land and independence”.
“The Islamic Emirate is committed to continue its service and efforts day and night for the defense and protection of the country, its religious values and its Muslim nation,” the statement said.
The Russian invasion lasted nine years and an estimated one million civilians, including children, were killed, along with 90,000 mujahideen fighters, more than 20,000 Afghan troops and over 14,000 Soviet soldiers.
During the years of the Russian invasion in Afghanistan more than one million people were maimed and around seven million others were forced to flee their homes.
Afghans call the day of the Soviet invasion a “dark day.”
IEA foreign minister urges Iran to release Afghan prisoners
Amir Khan Muttaqi, foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Sunday called on Iran to release Afghans held in its prisons.
Muttaqi made the request in a meeting with Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s special envoy and newly-appointed acting ambassador in Kabul.
During the meeting, the sides also discussed investment in infrastructure and economic projects in areas including mines, energy and railway, according to a statement issued by the IEA’s foreign ministry.
The statement said that Muttaqi called for resolving challenges related to Afghan refugees’ bank accounts, for which the Iranian envoy assured full assistance.
Iran currently hosts about 3 million Afghan refugees.
Earlier on Sunday, Qomi met with the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund. According to a statement from Baradar’s office, the two sides discussed the political and economic relations between the two countries as well as the issue of Afghan refugees.
Potzel calls on Western nations to reopen their embassies in Kabul
The UN Secretary General’s deputy special representative for Afghanistan, Markus Potzel, has called on Germany and other Western countries to reopen their embassies in Kabul.
Potzel, who was German ambassador to Afghanistan between 2014 and 2016, believes that a diplomatic presence in Kabul would allow for a “better assessment of the situation” rather than from a distance.
“It’s difficult to do it from Doha or Berlin,” the UN representative has assessed in an interview for RND.
“Germany and other Western countries have interests in Afghanistan, let’s not forget that,” said Potzel, for whom it would be a good idea for more Western countries to have representation in the Afghan capital again.
Potzel, however, clarified that having a diplomatic legation there does not necessarily imply “recognition of the Taliban (IEA) regime,” but rather an interest in a stable Afghanistan in which the Islamic State [Daesh] would not find it easy to develop, he explained.
“The international community has an interest in combating terrorism. It has an interest in ensuring that the people of the country are offered prospects so that there is no repeat of a wave of refugees like the one we saw in 2015. These are all interests that, in my opinion, are worth fighting for and being present on the ground,” he stressed.
“The humanitarian situation is precarious. Winter has arrived. People need fuel, they need something to eat, they need medicine (…) On the one hand, we don’t want to support the regime, and on the other hand, we don’t want to let people down,” he added.
This comes meanwhile the reopening of embassies and diplomatic missions of countries in Afghanistan is one of the long-standing wishes of the Islamic Emirate, which has been emphasized many times by government officials, especially by Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi.
