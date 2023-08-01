Business
Acting commerce minister heads to Kazakhstan
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi on Tuesday left Kabul for Kazakh capital Astana.
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce said in a statement that Azizi leads a delegation of government officials and private sector members in his trip to Astana.
It said that the purpose of the visit is to inaugurate a major joint expo between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan, attend meetings between private sectors of the two countries and hold official talks between the two countries in the areas of boosting trade, transit, industry and attracting investment.
Around 350 Afghan companies based in Afghanistan and abroad are expected to attend the events and they will put on display industrial, agricultural and mineral products in 70 booths for three days.
In addition, it is planned to hold meetings between the private sectors of the two countries in 16 different production and service sectors in order to ink business deals.
Business
Iran’s exports to Afghanistan via Dowqarun-Islam Qala border hits $44 million
Iran’s Governor of Taybad Mehdi Davandeh has said that Iran’s exports to Afghanistan through the Dowqarun-Islam Qala border crossing increased substantially in the first four months of this solar year.
Davandeh said between March 21 and July 22 exports to Afghanistan totaled over 150,000 tons valued at $44.5 million.
This was an 8% and 7% year-on-year rise in weight and value respectively, Davandeh told Mehr News on Saturday.
He added that the main commodities exported by Iran to Afghanistan include foodstuffs, petroleum products, and a variety of building materials.
During the same period, 170,829 tons of goods worth $596.2 million were transported to Afghanistan via Iran’s Dowqarun border from other countries, he said.
Davandeh also stated that in the same period of time, 20,272 tons of goods worth $48.8 million transited from Afghanistan to other countries through Iran’s Dowqarun border.
Business
Construction of Sar-e-Pul and Uruzgan dams to start soon
Two new major dams will be built in the near future after the Islamic Emirate’s economic commission on Saturday approved contracts for the projects.
At a regular meeting of the commission, at Marmarin Palace, which was chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the contracts for the construction of Sultan Ibrahim Dam in Sar-e-Pul province and the Agha Jan Dam in Chinarto district of Uruzgan were signed with the National Development Corporation.
According to the deputy prime minister’s office, the projects are scheduled to commence in the near future.
A decision was also taken at the meeting to stop the transloading of petroleum products at the Farah, Herat and Nimroz ports. Going forward, the transportation of such products will only be imported into Afghanistan in one vehicle – from source to destination.
It has been common practice for more than one tanker to be used – where fuel is transferred from one vehicle to another at border posts before entering the country.
Based on the Economic Commission’s decision, Afghan fuel tankers will also in future be authorized to transport fuel and oil into Afghanistan.
In addition, the Ministry of Justice and the Department of Revenue of the Ministry of Finance presented a plan focused on increasing revenue and implementing effective management practices. The plan entails revitalizing existing sources of income for the Ministry of Justice and exploring 14 new revenue streams within its framework.
This comprehensive strategy is expected to significantly boost the annual income of the Ministry of Justice.
Business
Envoy says Pakistan and Afghanistan will have to resolve trade issues themselves
Pakistan and Afghanistan would have to resolve their problems themselves, especially trade issues. International community and regional powers want to keep the two neighboring countries engaged in minor issues while the policymakers of the two countries need to sit together and remove the hurdles in the way of beneficially mutual trade.
This was the crux of the seminar on ‘Pak-Afghan Bilateral Trade Relations’ organized by the Institute of Regional Studies on Wednesday.
Afghan Consul General in Peshawar, Hafiz Mohibullah, was the guest of honor.
IRA Chairman Dr Mohammad Iqbal Khalil, Director Pak-Afghan Chamber Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, member of the chamber Shahid Hussain and a columnist Alamgir Afridi spoke at the event.
The speakers said that certain elements want to create and maintain tension between the two countries.
They said the leadership of the two Muslim countries should work out a solution to the economic challenges faced by them.
Hafiz Mohibullah said that instead of looking to others, the two countries would have to solve their political and economic problems themselves.
He said during America’s 20-year occupation of the country, the US and NATO could not establish a single institution or hospital in Afghanistan. Also, he added, the US and NATO failed to take any steps for the economic betterment of Afghanistan.
“All that the US and NATO did in Afghanistan during their stay was to spread destruction. On the other hand the government of Islamic Emirate carried out such projects during its one-year rule in the country which could not be done by the occupation forces and their puppet government(s) during 20 years,” he claimed.
He said the former president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani had control over just one-third of the country, while the Islamic Emirate’s control extended to every nook and corner of the country. The diplomat said the world nations have not yet formally recognised the rule of the Islamic Emirate. But, interestingly they were making various demands to the Taliban government, he added.
About Afghanistan-Pakistan relations, Hafiz Mohibullah said both the countries needed the help and support of each other. The way the people of the two countries supported each other in the past, they should have mutual cooperation for promotion of bilateral trade.
“If they support each other to promote their mutual trade, they would not be in need of looking towards others,” he remarked.
He said that the US and NATO wanted to create problems, but the leadership of the two countries would not allow them to interfere in their affairs. This way they would overcome their economic issues, he said.
Dr Iqbal Khalil said the two countries were connected with each other in all the sectors and their cooperation would result in the development of both the countries. He said that Afghanistan and Pakistan were confronting trade and economic challenges which they should mutually overcome.
The speaker said that despite their important geo-strategic position, the mutual trade between the two countries has decreased instead of showing an increase.
He said that Afghanistan was the major market for trade and industry of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Dr Iqbal Khalil expressed his optimism that peace would be restored in Afghanistan and the government of Islamic Emirate would give a roadmap for trade relations with Pakistan.
Ziaul Haq Sarhadi said the trade volume between Afghanistan and Pakistan during 2022-23 was $968 million, while it was $2.5 billion in 2012.
He said the trade agreement of 1965 between the countries functioned smoothly for 45 years. But in 2010 a new agreement was signed, which was protested by traders and chambers of both the countries. This agreement is not useful and it has become virtually ineffective, he said. This issue needs to be resolved, he added.
Factory in Nangarhar produces 50,000 plastic bags a day
Acting commerce minister heads to Kazakhstan
IEA welcomes World Bank’s report on Afghanistan’s economic situation
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for a three-match ODI series in August
European cyclists starting to include Afghanistan in their travels
Scotland stuns Zimbabwe, secures clash with Dutch for World Cup spot
Kandahar grapes being exported to Pakistan daily
Gurbaz, Zadran tons power Afghanistan to 142-run win over Bangladesh
Four killed, two injured in Philadelphia shooting
ATN secures rights to produce, broadcast new T20 league
Tahawol: UAE’s effort for ensuring peace, prosperity in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Decline in world’s aid to Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan-US talks in Doha discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-US relations discussed
Tahawol: IEA delegation visiting US officials in Doha discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
New Taiwan weapons package to be announced soon: US officials
-
Latest News4 days ago
Balkh farmers report poor grape harvests this year
-
Sport4 days ago
Hambantota set to host ODI series between Afghanistan, Pakistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kuwait releases 3 Afghan prisoners
-
Latest News3 days ago
After two-year suspension, US and EU carriers allowed to overfly Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
KPL: Kabul Zalmi defeats Pamir Stars by 8 wickets
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
NASA power outage temporarily halts contact with space station
-
Climate Change3 days ago
Melting glacier ice reveals frozen body of climber who vanished 37 years ago