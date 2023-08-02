Business
NDC to work on 21 projects this year, including Qosh Tepa canal and Kamal Khan dam
The deputy head of the National Development Corporation Abdul Wali Adil said during the annual accountability report on Tuesday that NDC intends to work together with other departments this year on 21 projects, including Qosh Tepa canal and Kamal Khan dam.
According to Adil, the work of the first phase of Qosh Tepa canal is 85% complete and the work of Kamal Khan dam is 94% complete. The 21 projects meanwhile are in different parts of the country and will be completed this solar year.
NDC has 1,131 projects in the country, of which more than 400 projects have been completed so far, officials said.
“The construction of Kamal Khan dam canals is one of the big and vital projects of the country, which irrigates a total of 50,000 hectares of land around Kamal Khan dam,” said Riazuddin Sharifi, another NDC official.
“Kamal Khan dam has two big canals named “Tarko” and “Afzal Qala” and its total length is 246 km with its sub-canals,” he added.
Reclaiming the land and state property from the usurpers and extracting the coal mine in Balkhab district of Sar-e-Pul province are among the other important achievements of this NDC, officials said.
Meanwhile, NDC officials said during their annual accountability report that over the past year, they have completed the work of 89 development projects, which include the construction of mosques, places for Fatiha ceremonies, hospitals, dormitories, sports fields, and Namak Ab canal project in Takhar province.
Acting commerce minister heads to Kazakhstan
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi on Tuesday left Kabul for Kazakh capital Astana.
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce said in a statement that Azizi leads a delegation of government officials and private sector members in his trip to Astana.
It said that the purpose of the visit is to inaugurate a major joint expo between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan, attend meetings between private sectors of the two countries and hold official talks between the two countries in the areas of boosting trade, transit, industry and attracting investment.
Around 350 Afghan companies based in Afghanistan and abroad are expected to attend the events and they will put on display industrial, agricultural and mineral products in 70 booths for three days.
In addition, it is planned to hold meetings between the private sectors of the two countries in 16 different production and service sectors in order to ink business deals.
Iran’s exports to Afghanistan via Dowqarun-Islam Qala border hits $44 million
Iran’s Governor of Taybad Mehdi Davandeh has said that Iran’s exports to Afghanistan through the Dowqarun-Islam Qala border crossing increased substantially in the first four months of this solar year.
Davandeh said between March 21 and July 22 exports to Afghanistan totaled over 150,000 tons valued at $44.5 million.
This was an 8% and 7% year-on-year rise in weight and value respectively, Davandeh told Mehr News on Saturday.
He added that the main commodities exported by Iran to Afghanistan include foodstuffs, petroleum products, and a variety of building materials.
During the same period, 170,829 tons of goods worth $596.2 million were transported to Afghanistan via Iran’s Dowqarun border from other countries, he said.
Davandeh also stated that in the same period of time, 20,272 tons of goods worth $48.8 million transited from Afghanistan to other countries through Iran’s Dowqarun border.
Construction of Sar-e-Pul and Uruzgan dams to start soon
Two new major dams will be built in the near future after the Islamic Emirate’s economic commission on Saturday approved contracts for the projects.
At a regular meeting of the commission, at Marmarin Palace, which was chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the contracts for the construction of Sultan Ibrahim Dam in Sar-e-Pul province and the Agha Jan Dam in Chinarto district of Uruzgan were signed with the National Development Corporation.
According to the deputy prime minister’s office, the projects are scheduled to commence in the near future.
A decision was also taken at the meeting to stop the transloading of petroleum products at the Farah, Herat and Nimroz ports. Going forward, the transportation of such products will only be imported into Afghanistan in one vehicle – from source to destination.
It has been common practice for more than one tanker to be used – where fuel is transferred from one vehicle to another at border posts before entering the country.
Based on the Economic Commission’s decision, Afghan fuel tankers will also in future be authorized to transport fuel and oil into Afghanistan.
In addition, the Ministry of Justice and the Department of Revenue of the Ministry of Finance presented a plan focused on increasing revenue and implementing effective management practices. The plan entails revitalizing existing sources of income for the Ministry of Justice and exploring 14 new revenue streams within its framework.
This comprehensive strategy is expected to significantly boost the annual income of the Ministry of Justice.
