NDC to work on 21 projects this year, including Qosh Tepa canal and Kamal Khan dam

(Last Updated On: August 2, 2023)

The deputy head of the National Development Corporation Abdul Wali Adil said during the annual accountability report on Tuesday that NDC intends to work together with other departments this year on 21 projects, including Qosh Tepa canal and Kamal Khan dam.

According to Adil, the work of the first phase of Qosh Tepa canal is 85% complete and the work of Kamal Khan dam is 94% complete. The 21 projects meanwhile are in different parts of the country and will be completed this solar year.

NDC has 1,131 projects in the country, of which more than 400 projects have been completed so far, officials said.

“The construction of Kamal Khan dam canals is one of the big and vital projects of the country, which irrigates a total of 50,000 hectares of land around Kamal Khan dam,” said Riazuddin Sharifi, another NDC official.

“Kamal Khan dam has two big canals named “Tarko” and “Afzal Qala” and its total length is 246 km with its sub-canals,” he added.

Reclaiming the land and state property from the usurpers and extracting the coal mine in Balkhab district of Sar-e-Pul province are among the other important achievements of this NDC, officials said.

Meanwhile, NDC officials said during their annual accountability report that over the past year, they have completed the work of 89 development projects, which include the construction of mosques, places for Fatiha ceremonies, hospitals, dormitories, sports fields, and Namak Ab canal project in Takhar province.