Acting commerce minister meets Pakistan’s FM in Islamabad

(Last Updated On: November 14, 2023)

Pakistan’s forced repatriation policy risks precipitating a humanitarian catastrophe, with major ramifications for the region and beyond, the International Crisis Group (ICG) warned.

The group said in a report that Pakistan’s expulsion of Afghans may also pose serious security risks for both itself and Afghanistan.

“Should the Taliban (IEA) be unable to manage an influx of returnees desperate for work to sustain their families, as is likely, some might be enticed into criminality or armed opposition to the Taliban’s (IEA) rule,” ICG said.

“Perversely, one of the winners in the ensuing chaos might be the TTP itself, which might find among the returnees’ cohort individuals who are familiar with Pakistan and could be persuaded to attack the state that upended their lives,” it added.

The report also warned that migration from Afghanistan could grow exponentially, raising concerns in Europe and along the migrant trail in countries such as Iran and Turkey.

The group called for Pakistan and Afghanistan to reach an agreement for gradual repatriations, in a manner that does not breach legal and humanitarian rules, norms and principles.

Islamabad has begun round-up operations across the country after the deadline for voluntary departure expired on Nov. 1.

IEA considers expulsion of refugees as a pressure tool of Pakistan, but rejects claims it poses risks to regional stability.

The International Crisis Group is a global non-profit, non-governmental organization founded in 1995. It is a think tank, used by policymakers and academics, conducting research and analysis on global crises.