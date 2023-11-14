Amnesty International urges Pakistan to immediately halt Afghan deportations

(Last Updated On: November 14, 2023)

Amnesty International on Monday called on Pakistan to immediately stop deporting Afghans.

According to Amnesty International, Afghan refugees in Pakistan are facing mass detentions and deportations. “Over 170,000 Afghans, many of whom have lived in Pakistan for years, have had to leave since the government gave an ultimatum for all ‘unregistered foreign nationals’ to depart Pakistan in October,” Amnesty International said.

The organization says that many Afghans in Pakistan are now facing police raids and the demolition of their homes without due process.

The organization also said that detainees have been denied the right to a lawyer and communication with family members, leaving loved ones in the dark as to their whereabouts.

“Women and girls, journalists, and those belonging to minority and ethnic communities face heightened risks if deported to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan,” said Amnesty International.

Meanwhile, the returnees say that they are facing many problems because they were prevented from bringing their assets with them.

At the same time, Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie on Monday criticized Pakistan’s decision to “abruptly push back” Afghan refugees it says are residing illegally in the country, describing it as a “new tragedy” for the people of Afghanistan.

Jolie, a prominent American actress known for her outspoken views on social issues, has dedicated over 20 years of service to the UN Refugee Agency. She served as a Goodwill Ambassador from 2001-2012 and then as a special envoy from 2012-2022.