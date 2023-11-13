Latest News
Joint team set up in Herat to assess historical sites
Herat’s department of information and culture says a joint team has been created in order to assess monuments and historical sites in this province.
The department said that the joint team will first assess all the historical sites and then that their restoration is supposed to begin soon.
“Inshallah, rain and snow have been prevented from entering inside towers, and also a team has been formed to assess historical sites,” said Raqibullah Rizwani, head of preservation department of historical monuments in Herat.
As a result of the recent earthquakes in Herat, many historical sites sustained damage and some of them such as Great Mosque, Minarets and Akhtaruddin Castle faced financial losses.
Cultural experts meanwhile believe if damaged monuments are not repaired soon, they could sustain further damage through winter.
“Every historical monument should be restored and renovated every year, when we did not see enough allocation in twenty years and recently the earthquake really caused damages, I definitely think that if we do not pay attention, we will suffer damages that will not be compensated,” said Wali Shah Bahra, a cultural expert.
In addition, no donor organization has shown interest in the restoration and reconstruction of historical monuments. Herat’s Directorate for the Preservation of Historical Monuments has only been able to prevent the destruction of most of the damaged parts with basic facilities.
“We have many foreign and domestic tourists who come to Herat and visit these tourist places, so it is necessary that global attention and in general international organizations that work in the field of preserving cultural heritage should be made,” said Wahid Ahmad Sultani, a professional member of Herat’s historical monuments preservation authority.
Herat has about 870 monuments and historical sites, many of which are damaged as a result of the recent earthquakes.
Latest News
IEA: International community’s sanctions are cruel and unjust
The caretaker government of Afghanistan has been under the shadow of sanctions by the international community and the United States for more than two years. Sanctions the Islamic Emirate calls cruel and unfair and wants lifted.
The spokesman of the Islamic Emirate says the United Nations and some countries are dealing with the issues of Afghanistan in a “sloppy manner” and are putting pressure on the Islamic Emirate that are contradictory to the Doha Agreement.
Zabihullah Mujahid, however, does not consider the continuation of these sanctions to the benefit of any party and wants an end to the pressure against Afghanistan.
“Unfortunately, Afghanistan is being treated cruelly, especially by the United Nations and the countries that have influence in this organization, they are still in a state of conflict and are trying to reconcile with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, and they are trying to have a personalized relationship with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Although the obligations of the Doha agreement were that sanctions should be lifted,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of IEA.
The existence of the names of some officials of the Islamic Emirate on the United Nations Security Council’s blacklist, the non-awarding of Afghanistan’s seat in the United Nations to the representative of the Islamic Emirate, the freezing of Afghanistan’s foreign exchange reserves, banking sanctions and the travel ban of a number of senior IEA officials are some of the sanctions that the Islamic Emirate wants lifted.
“Steps should be taken to bring Afghanistan closer to countries and this organization (UN) and build trust, but unfortunately, instead of positive steps, negative steps have been taken in this direction, which is unfortunate and the rights of the Afghan people are being lost,” Mujahid added.
However, the international community has repeatedly said that the reason for increasing pressure and sanctions on the Islamic Emirate is the violation of human rights, especially the rights of women and ethnic minorities, by the rulers of Afghanistan and said these sanctions will not be lifted until the caretaker government of Afghanistan fulfills its international obligations.
Over the past two years, although the Islamic Emirate has been able to establish good relations and positive interactions with many countries, no country has recognized the caretaker government of Afghanistan.
Latest News
Turkey ready to improve standard of Afghanistan’s university entrance exam
Turkish officials have expressed readiness to improve Afghanistan’s university entrance examination called Kankor.
A Turkish examination official said that his country has good experience in conducting exams that focus more on accuracy.
He said that they prepare 5,000 questions every year without any repetition and are ready to share their experience in this regard.
Meanwhile, Cenk Unal, Turkey’s charge d’affaires in Kabul, said that Turkey wants to establish relations with Afghanistan in every field and wants to share its experience.
Officials of the National Examination Authority in Afghanistan also say that they want more assistance and cooperation from Turkey in the field of education and they want to use the advanced system of Turkey in Afghanistan so that they can provide quality services.
They say that they are facing a lack of funds and facilities in conducting exams and want to convert the Indian system to the Turkish one.
Latest News
WFP seeks $400 million for food in Afghanistan before winter sets in
The World Food Program (WFP) in Afghanistan said on Monday $400 million is needed for food before winter arrives.
“Winter is just weeks away in Afghanistan, which will cut off entire communities behind mounds of snow and ice. $400M is what it takes to preposition food and reach the most vulnerable people in the country before it is too late,” WFP in Afghanistan said on X.
Afghanistan remains one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world, with over 29 million people in need of humanitarian assistance this year. Over 90% of the population lives below the poverty line and around 17 million people are experiencing acute food insecurity.
The Herat earthquakes and the deportation of refugees from Pakistan have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
