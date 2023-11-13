IEA: International community’s sanctions are cruel and unjust

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2023)

The caretaker government of Afghanistan has been under the shadow of sanctions by the international community and the United States for more than two years. Sanctions the Islamic Emirate calls cruel and unfair and wants lifted.

The spokesman of the Islamic Emirate says the United Nations and some countries are dealing with the issues of Afghanistan in a “sloppy manner” and are putting pressure on the Islamic Emirate that are contradictory to the Doha Agreement.

Zabihullah Mujahid, however, does not consider the continuation of these sanctions to the benefit of any party and wants an end to the pressure against Afghanistan.

“Unfortunately, Afghanistan is being treated cruelly, especially by the United Nations and the countries that have influence in this organization, they are still in a state of conflict and are trying to reconcile with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, and they are trying to have a personalized relationship with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Although the obligations of the Doha agreement were that sanctions should be lifted,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of IEA.

The existence of the names of some officials of the Islamic Emirate on the United Nations Security Council’s blacklist, the non-awarding of Afghanistan’s seat in the United Nations to the representative of the Islamic Emirate, the freezing of Afghanistan’s foreign exchange reserves, banking sanctions and the travel ban of a number of senior IEA officials are some of the sanctions that the Islamic Emirate wants lifted.

“Steps should be taken to bring Afghanistan closer to countries and this organization (UN) and build trust, but unfortunately, instead of positive steps, negative steps have been taken in this direction, which is unfortunate and the rights of the Afghan people are being lost,” Mujahid added.

However, the international community has repeatedly said that the reason for increasing pressure and sanctions on the Islamic Emirate is the violation of human rights, especially the rights of women and ethnic minorities, by the rulers of Afghanistan and said these sanctions will not be lifted until the caretaker government of Afghanistan fulfills its international obligations.

Over the past two years, although the Islamic Emirate has been able to establish good relations and positive interactions with many countries, no country has recognized the caretaker government of Afghanistan.