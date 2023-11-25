Latest News
Acting FM meets Russian ambassador to Kabul
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday met with Dmitry Zhirnov, Russia’s ambassador to Kabul where the two sides discussed bilateral, political and economic relations between Kabul and Moscow, deputy spokesman of the ministry, Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal said on X.
At the meeting, Muttaqi and Zhirnov also discussed issues in the region and abroad, along with educational and cultural issues, Takal said.
UN using Afghanistan’s seat as a ‘pressure tool’ against IEA: Shaheen
The head of the political office of the Islamic Emirate in Qatar has said that the United Nations not handing over Afghanistan’s seat in the organization to the representative of the Islamic Emirate is against international principles and is based on political considerations.
In an interview with RTA, Sohail Shaheen emphasized that this approach of the United Nations questions the impartiality of the organization.
“The United Nations claims to be impartial, but it is not impartial in this matter. They are using the seat as a pressure tool against us, and ,if the seat is handed over to the Islamic Emirate, there are many issues that we can discuss and reach an understanding on. We could convey the wishes of the people and the government of Afghanistan to them and their message to the government, but the person who is currently holding the seat cannot do this,” Shaheen said.
He also pointed out cases of violations of the Doha Agreement by the United States and said that according to one of the articles of the agreement, the United States should have taken an active part in the reconstruction of the country after leaving Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has stressed the importance of engaging IEA in international dialogue.
“For certain reasons, today’s meeting is taking place without the participation of representatives from Afghanistan, even though this country is an integral part of Central Asia and is critical to regional stability,” Mirziyoyev said at the First Summit of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia in Baku.
“I urge my esteemed colleagues, the leadership of UNECE and ESCAP to establish working relations and restore cooperation with Afghanistan as part of the SPECA Program,” he said. “We cannot afford to leave this country alone with its problems. A positive outcome cannot be achieved without engaging the current government in international dialogue.”
The international community has raised ensuring human rights especially women’s rights and forming an inclusive government as main conditions for recognition of IEA.
IEA, however, says it has met all the conditions as a legitimate government and it should be recognized.
OIC and Uzbekistan stress need for cooperation over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
Special envoys for Afghanistan of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation and Uzbekistan met on Friday and stressed the need for cooperation to alleviate the humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan.
The meeting between OIC’s Tariq Ali Bakheet and Uzbekistan’s Ismatullah Ergashev took place in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent.
During this meeting, the two parties discussed the efforts of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Republic of Uzbekistan to support the Afghan people, in light of resolutions issued by the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC in this regard, OIC said in a statement.
“The two sides stressed the need for coordination, consultation and cooperation to alleviate the humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan and to pursue the constructive dialogue with the de facto authorities on various issues stipulated in the Organisation’s resolutions on Afghanistan,” the statement added.
WFP appeals for $27.5 million to support Afghan returnees
The World Food Programme (WFP) in Afghanistan has said it urgently needs $27.5 million to support refugees returning from Pakistan.
WFP in a statement warned that with the harsh winter just around the corner and a significant funding deficit for the operation, assistance to returnees hangs in the balance
WFP has been forced to cut 10 million people from its emergency food assistance and can now only support one in five of those in need of support to survive.
“The situation is particularly dire as the harsh winter is only weeks away and the country is still reeling from devastating earthquakes, a battered economy and a worsening climate crisis,” WFP Afghanistan Country Director Hsiao-Wei Lee said.
Most families crossing the border are arriving hungry, desperate and in need of immediate support. WFP said it continues to supply all arriving families with fortified biscuits and cash to buy food or other basic necessities, adding that it has assisted 250,000 people this month.
“We urgently need $27.5 million to support one million returnees from Pakistan arriving in Afghanistan and help them get through the winter,” Lee said.
“These families arrive at the worst of times and face a bleak future in a country where one third of the people do not know where their next meal will come from,” she said.
