Any type of violence against women is prohibited: Mujahid

The head of the political office of the Islamic Emirate in Qatar has said that the United Nations not handing over Afghanistan’s seat in the organization to the representative of the Islamic Emirate is against international principles and is based on political considerations.

In an interview with RTA, Sohail Shaheen emphasized that this approach of the United Nations questions the impartiality of the organization.

“The United Nations claims to be impartial, but it is not impartial in this matter. They are using the seat as a pressure tool against us, and ,if the seat is handed over to the Islamic Emirate, there are many issues that we can discuss and reach an understanding on. We could convey the wishes of the people and the government of Afghanistan to them and their message to the government, but the person who is currently holding the seat cannot do this,” Shaheen said.

He also pointed out cases of violations of the Doha Agreement by the United States and said that according to one of the articles of the agreement, the United States should have taken an active part in the reconstruction of the country after leaving Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has stressed the importance of engaging IEA in international dialogue.

“For certain reasons, today’s meeting is taking place without the participation of representatives from Afghanistan, even though this country is an integral part of Central Asia and is critical to regional stability,” Mirziyoyev said at the First Summit of the United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia in Baku.

“I urge my esteemed colleagues, the leadership of UNECE and ESCAP to establish working relations and restore cooperation with Afghanistan as part of the SPECA Program,” he said. “We cannot afford to leave this country alone with its problems. A positive outcome cannot be achieved without engaging the current government in international dialogue.”

The international community has raised ensuring human rights especially women’s rights and forming an inclusive government as main conditions for recognition of IEA.

IEA, however, says it has met all the conditions as a legitimate government and it should be recognized.