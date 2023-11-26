Latest News
Afghanistan, Iran form joint working group over water rights
Iranian media reported that for the first time a joint working group of environmental officials of Afghanistan and Iran was formed to follow up on the issue of water rights from the Helmand River.
According to Iran’s state news agency IRNA, for several years now, water has not reached Iran’s Sistan and Baluchistan from the Helmand River in Afghanistan, and it has caused problems for the livelihood of the people of the region.
According to the water treaty between the two countries, Iran is entitled to 820 million cubic meters of water from the river annually, but Iranian officials have said it only received 27 million cubic meters in the past year.
After the Iranian officials claimed that the Islamic Emirate was not committed to ensuring water rights, Kabul allowed a delegation from Iran to closely evaluate the water level in the Helmand River.
A technical delegation of Iran visited the Deh Rawood hydrometric station and found the level of water to be lower than normal due to drought.
During his recent trip to Iran, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, deputy prime minister for economic affairs, said that the recent droughts have had a bad effect on water resources in the region, especially in Afghanistan. He said surface and underground water levels have decreased significantly.
Pakistan’s Supreme Court to hear plea against forceful eviction of Afghans
A three-judge bench of Pakistan’s Supreme Court, led by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Ayesha Malik, will address a Constitutional petition on December 1, seeking a restraining order against the enforced deportation of Afghan citizens, local media reported on Sunday.
Earlier this month, an appeal was submitted to the apex court requesting a restraining order against the forceful deportation of Afghan nationals from Pakistan.
However, the Supreme Court’s registrar office initially rejected the plea, citing its failure to specify the questions of public importance related to the enforcement of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, the Express Tribune reported.
The petition was lodged on behalf of several Pakistani senators and human rights activists.
They pleaded before the apex court to restrain the federal government and state institutions from detaining, deporting, or otherwise harassing anyone who possesses a PoR (proof of residence), ACC (Afghan Citizen Card), asylum-seeker application issued by UNHCR or pre-screening slip issued by its partners SHARP and SEHAR.
The petition also pleaded that a directive should be issued, requiring the federal government not to detain, forcefully deport, or otherwise harass anyone born in Pakistan with a claim to birthright citizenship in accordance with Section 4 of the Citizenship Act, 1951, and the ruling of the Islamabad High Court in 2021 case of Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor.
The petitioners’ counsel argued that the “impugned directive” by the “apex committee” of the caretaker cabinet effectively reverses a 45-year-old Pakistani state policy of hospitality and leniency towards refugees, asylum-seekers, and other migrants from the Afghan borders.
The plea contended that the federal government should be directed to allow the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and its partner organisations to register, expedite the processing, and decide on all asylum-seeking applications filed by foreigners currently residing in Pakistan, the Express Tribune reported.
Any type of violence against women is prohibited: Mujahid
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says any type of violence against women is prohibited in the country and those who abuse women will be identified by investigative bodies and referred to judicial departments for punishment.
Marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Mujahid said that forced marriages, ill-treatment, and family oppression of women are not acceptable, and that currently there are some people in prison for the crime of violence against women and their cases are under investigation.
“All courts are mandated that wherever violence is discovered and seen, both the security forces and the forces of the judicial organ are responsible for taking measures and whoever is subjected to violence, they should save her and refer the case to the courts as soon as possible,” he said.
The Supreme Court officials meanwhile said that since IEA’s takeover, more than 5,000 civil and legal cases, especially the issue of women’s inheritance, have been dealt with.
However, a number of women’s rights activists have said that women should have a meaningful presence in various sectors.
Earlier, a rare event happened this year when the security agencies in Kabul brought out a woman who had been imprisoned in a room by her brothers for 25 years.
Acting FM meets Russian ambassador to Kabul
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday met with Dmitry Zhirnov, Russia’s ambassador to Kabul where the two sides discussed bilateral, political and economic relations between Kabul and Moscow, deputy spokesman of the ministry, Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal said on X.
At the meeting, Muttaqi and Zhirnov also discussed issues in the region and abroad, along with educational and cultural issues, Takal said.
