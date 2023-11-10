Latest News
Afghan consulate in Tajikistan operates under IEA’s foreign ministry supervision: Dehqanzada
Naqibullah Dehqanzada, acting head of the Afghan consulate in Khorog of Tajikistan, stated that the consulate operates under the direct support and supervision of the Islamic Emirate’s foreign ministry.
Dehqanzada issued a statement to confirm the Afghan consulate’s connection with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) after the ambassador of the previous government to Tajikistan tore up the appointment of a letter of an IEA’s diplomat in the embassy.
On Thursday, Zia Ahmad Takal, Deputy Spokesperson for the IEA’s Foreign Ministry, published Dehqanzada’s video statement and wrote on X social media platform that the Afghan consulate in Khorog is operating under the supervision of the ministry.
In the video, Dehqanzada responded to the recent statements made by Zahir Aghbar, the ambassador of the previous government to Tajikistan.
He considered Aghbar’s statements as “irresponsible and lacking in truth”. He clarified that “the Afghan consulate in Khorog is directly supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate and operates according to its principles and legal powers”.
The IEA’s foreign ministry recently appointed a person named Faizullah as the first secretary in the Afghan embassy in Tajikistan.
Following his introduction, Aghbar tore up the IEA diplomat’s introduction letter in a press conference on Tuesday, November 7.
Aghbar said that until a legitimate government is formed in Afghanistan, he will protect the country’s embassy in Tajikistan. He called this embassy “the trust of the Afghan people”.
However, Dehqanzada claimed that after the collapse of the previous government, the scope of activities of the consulate has expanded for services such as issuing passports and issuing visas for Afghans living in Tajikistan.
He acknowledged that there is coordination with the authorities of Tajikistan in the areas of transit, trade, and border issues.
Although the embassies of Afghanistan in all the neighboring countries and a large number of countries in the region have been handed over to the diplomats of the Islamic Emirate for more than two years
Although, in the past two years, the embassies of Afghanistan in all the neighboring countries and a large number of countries in the region have been handed over to the diplomats of the Islamic Emirate, Tajikistan’s relations with the Islamic Emirate have always been tense and there is still no green light for this country’s interaction with the caretaker government of Afghanistan.
Foreign tourists visit Ghazni province
Officials of the Department of Information and Culture in Ghazni say that 20 foreign tourists from Germany, Sweden, and Spain traveled to the province to visit its historical sites.
During the meeting with Hamidullah Nisar, the director of information and culture at Ghazni, the tourists said: “Foreign media have spread negative propaganda about Afghanistan and have not shown the real image of Afghanistan to the world.”
According to tourists, nationwide security has made foreign tourists travel to Afghanistan and visit historical and recreational sites.
Hamidullah Nisar, director of information and culture, provided information to tourists about historical and recreational areas, adding, “You can travel to any part of the country with peace of mind.”
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information and Culture says that 250 tourists have visited Ghazni province so far this year, and visits continue.
Preparations made to address migrants’ needs in Balkh: official
Local officials in Balkh province say preparations are made to support and address the issues of immigrants who have been recently evicted from Pakistan.
The deputy governor of Balkh Noorul Hadi Abu Idris said that the establishment of a camp with tents, the provision of health services, and the provision of food items are among the most important preparations of the local government for Afghan returnees.
Abu Idris stated that this temporary camp includes tents, food, clothing, health services, and other necessities to deal with the problems of the migrants in a timely manner.
“The gate that is in Mazar-e-Sharif city, we created a camp there; we identify there; there is a computer; everything is ready there. For everyone who wants to move there, there are tents, clothes, and blankets,” said Idris.
“The authorities are ready for the emigrants; a committee has been established for this issue in Balkh, and large meetings have been held. We have held meetings with traders, money changers, national and international institutions, and NGOs, and they have given us assurance,” said Asadullah Wafa, head of Balkh migrants.
According to statistics, after the forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, about 1,000 families have come to Balkh province.
Some families have expressed their satisfaction with the opportunities provided by the Islamic Emirate.
It should be mentioned that since the last month, more than 3,000 families have returned to Balkh from Pakistan, and their problems have been addressed by the relevant authorities.
Haqqani slams Pakistan’s treatment of migrants as ‘unfair’
Sirajuddin Haqqani, Acting Minister of Interior Affairs, said during a trip to Nangarhar province on Wednesday, to meet returning refugees from Pakistan, that Islamabad’s treatment of the migrants was unfair, and that he was offended by their actions.
“The whole nation and the whole system are sad for you; in other words, we are also annoyed with our neighbors; we wish they didn’t have such weak morals; it wasn’t suitable for them and these problems come upon all of us; and life with respect and dignity, that I like for myself, I also want for others.
“We fought in Afghanistan for honor. Today, if there is hunger and if there are problems, I am with honor,” Haqqani said.
While appreciating the efforts of the various departments to establish camps and provide services to the returning refugees, he assured the migrants that the Islamic Emirate will provide more facilities for them.
Haqqani said: “Today you are safe from many problems, no one will dishonor you in an illegitimate manner.” He also called on other migrants to return home.
“In appearance you returned to the country with many problems, but you were accepted in your homeland with great respect,” said Haqqani.
According to Mr. Haqqani, providing services for returning migrants is one of the priorities of the Islamic Emirate.
“The leadership of the Islamic Emirate is committed to addressing all your needs within the framework of law, Islam and patriotism,” said Haqqani.
He also thanked businessmen in the country for helping the returning migrants.
Also, during his visit to Nangarhar, local businessmen together with the Haqqani announced that they have given 20 million Afghanis to help the returnees.
At the same time, a number of returnees thanked the IEA for their efforts to ease their return.
Since the beginning of the forced deportation of immigrants from Pakistan, more than 50,000 families have returned to the country through Torkham crossing, local officials said. According to them, the process of transferring migrants to their provinces of origin has also been accelerated.
A number of immigrants who have been deported from Pakistan want the government to provide them with permanent shelter.
