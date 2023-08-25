Afghan Embassy in Ankara holds cultural exhibition

(Last Updated On: August 24, 2023)

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, deputy foreign minister, has said that women’s education is a collective right while observing the hijab in accordance with Sharia and that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan should provide education to everyone.

Speaking at the scientific and research seminar under the name of “Women’s role in Khair ul-Quran” at the Academy of Sciences, Stanekzai said that women have Sharia rights regarding inheritance, education, work and other aspects to life that have not been given to them yet.

Stanekzai says that before the time of Islam, women did not have rights within other religions, women were buried alive, burned and sold. But Islam gave rights to men and women, and under Sharia law, the right to inheritance and the right to education have been defined.

“Opening a school for girls, teaching, educating girls, all these are legitimate… It is obligatory on the Islamic government to provide education for women, and it is permissible to educate women in hijab,” said Stanekzai.

Fazaluddin Mahmood, the president of the Academy of Sciences, said: “We must have women who can solve women’s scientific problems.”

Stanekzai also said drafting the constitution and entrusting it to its people was the key point for the survival of the system.

He also said that for the survival of the system, affairs must be carried out within the framework of a constitution.

“The system must have a constitution in the light of Sharia law and in order for the people to move forward according to it, and to gain the trust of the people, the government and the system must be among the people, and the ruler must deal with problems and the people can see the ruler whenever they want and share their problems with him,” Stanekzai added.

At the same time, the Acting Minister of Industry and Trade also said that no one can deny the role and importance of women in society, therefore the Islamic Emirate is committed to ensuring women’s rights.

“Almost 50,000 women are engaged in business with the Ministry of Industry and Trade. I have never witnessed the Islamic Emirate say anything or opposing these women. In our society, the best people we respect are our parents and the female, and this is known to the whole world, and if we go under Western propaganda and social media, we will never be able to live,” said Nuruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Industry and Trade.

Abdul Baqi Haqqani, head of the National Examinations Department, said at this seminar that learning science is obligatory for everyone and that Afghanistan is lagging behind the world in the field of science and more efforts should be made in the field of scientific development in the country.

Although this seminar about women was held in the Academy of Sciences, no women were present.