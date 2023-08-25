Latest News
Government is obliged to provide work and education for Afghan women: Stanekzai
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, says the government is obliged to provide work for Afghan women within the framework of Islamic Sharia.
At a press conference, Stanekzai said: “Today, it is the duty of the system to provide work for women in all sectors within the framework of Sharia and Afghan traditions.”
He once again emphasized that no country can develop without education and it was necessary to open the doors of education to all citizens of the country.
“The duties of the system and government is to open the door of knowledge to the whole nation, if it is schools if it is universities or schools. No country and no nation can develop without education,” he stressed.
In addition, he emphasized the need for good relations with all countries, including the US and the West, and asked the neighboring countries to solve their problems within their own territory, because according to Stanekzai, Afghanistan’s soil will not be used to pose a threat to the security of any country.
“All countries, especially the neighboring countries must be sure from the side of Afghanistan and Islamic Emirate that we neither strengthen their enemies, nor we support them,” said Stanekzai.
“Problems that exist in other countries should be looked for their causes and sources in their own country. Afghanistan wishes to have good, friendly relations based on national interests with all countries of the world,” he added.
Afghan agriculture ministry urges Iran’s assistance in repair of laboratory equipment
Officials of the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock of Afghanistan, in a meeting with the officials of Iran’s Plant Protection Organization, have asked them to cooperate in the repair of the laboratory equipment.
According to a statement released by Ministry of Agriculture’s on Thursday, the meeting took place during the visit of the acting minister to Iran. Atiqullah Muslim, the director of plant protection, and Mirwais Khogiani, the technical advisor of the Ministry of Agriculture, were present in the meeting.
Officials of the Iran Plant Protection Organization pledged cooperation in the areas of activating laboratories to control plant diseases and pests, making organic fertilizers, joint control of locusts, standardization of quarantine station centers, making quarantine certificates online, importing and exporting chemical fertilizers and pesticides and capacity building of employees.
They also assured that they will provide short-term and long-term training courses for the technical teams of the Ministry of Agriculture of Afghanistan in the mentioned areas.
The technical team of the Ministry of Agriculture of Afghanistan welcomed Iran’s readiness and assured that they are ready for any kind of interaction and cooperation with Iran and its investors within the framework of the laws and regulations of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
Afghan Embassy in Ankara holds cultural exhibition
The Embassy of Afghanistan in Ankara has announced that it has held a cultural exhibition on the occasion of the 104th anniversary of the country’s independence.
The embassy said that in the two-day exhibition, a collection of artworks, including paintings, calligraphy, wooden arts, handicrafts and Afghan carpets, were displayed, which showed the diverse and rich culture and history of different regions of Afghanistan.
Members of parliament, government officials, mayors, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives of political parties and officials of civil and charity organizations of Turkey visited the exhibition.
The visitors of the exhibition, while admiring Afghan artists, said that holding such exhibitions are effective in promoting and understanding Afghan culture and art.
Iran calls for monthly water level assessment of Helmand River
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanani said at a press conference the water level in Helmand River needs to be assessed every month in relation to Iran getting its quota of water.
Kanani said that Tehran’s technical delegation is seriously looking into this issue.
“Continuing to send regular monthly information and periodical visits, water measurement information and indicators, timely visits to this station and accurate determination of the amount of water in the days of water scarcity and drought, the amount of Iran’s demand from the Helmand River should be measured correctly and fairly,” Kanani said.
“We consider the visit of the technical delegation of Iran as committed to the treaty of the 1351 solar year regarding the Helmand River issue,” he added.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan meanwhile has not commented on Kanani’s comments, but the acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said recently that Tehran’s water issue has been resolved.
Last month, IEA allowed the Iranian technical delegation to assess water levels in the Helmand River.
After visiting the water level indicator at Deh Rawud in Afghanistan, the Tehran delegation acknowledged that the river level was a lot lower than in the past.
