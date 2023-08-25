Government is obliged to provide work and education for Afghan women: Stanekzai

(Last Updated On: August 25, 2023)

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, says the government is obliged to provide work for Afghan women within the framework of Islamic Sharia.

At a press conference, Stanekzai said: “Today, it is the duty of the system to provide work for women in all sectors within the framework of Sharia and Afghan traditions.”

He once again emphasized that no country can develop without education and it was necessary to open the doors of education to all citizens of the country.

“The duties of the system and government is to open the door of knowledge to the whole nation, if it is schools if it is universities or schools. No country and no nation can develop without education,” he stressed.

In addition, he emphasized the need for good relations with all countries, including the US and the West, and asked the neighboring countries to solve their problems within their own territory, because according to Stanekzai, Afghanistan’s soil will not be used to pose a threat to the security of any country.

“All countries, especially the neighboring countries must be sure from the side of Afghanistan and Islamic Emirate that we neither strengthen their enemies, nor we support them,” said Stanekzai.

“Problems that exist in other countries should be looked for their causes and sources in their own country. Afghanistan wishes to have good, friendly relations based on national interests with all countries of the world,” he added.