Iran calls for monthly water level assessment of Helmand River
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanani said at a press conference the water level in Helmand River needs to be assessed every month in relation to Iran getting its quota of water.
Kanani said that Tehran’s technical delegation is seriously looking into this issue.
“Continuing to send regular monthly information and periodical visits, water measurement information and indicators, timely visits to this station and accurate determination of the amount of water in the days of water scarcity and drought, the amount of Iran’s demand from the Helmand River should be measured correctly and fairly,” Kanani said.
“We consider the visit of the technical delegation of Iran as committed to the treaty of the 1351 solar year regarding the Helmand River issue,” he added.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan meanwhile has not commented on Kanani’s comments, but the acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said recently that Tehran’s water issue has been resolved.
Last month, IEA allowed the Iranian technical delegation to assess water levels in the Helmand River.
After visiting the water level indicator at Deh Rawud in Afghanistan, the Tehran delegation acknowledged that the river level was a lot lower than in the past.
Afghan female YouTuber killed in Kabul
Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed the death of Hoora Sadat, an Afghan YouTuber, who was murdered in Kabul earlier this week.
Zadran said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the incident took place in Kabul’s PD18 three days ago.
He revealed that police have arrested two individuals, including one woman in connection with Sadat’s murder.
“The police have arrested two people, including a woman, on murder charges in the investigation so far. Further investigation is underway for final details,” he said.
Stanekzai: Government should provide education to everyone
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, deputy foreign minister, has said that women’s education is a collective right while observing the hijab in accordance with Sharia and that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan should provide education to everyone.
Speaking at the scientific and research seminar under the name of “Women’s role in Khair ul-Quran” at the Academy of Sciences, Stanekzai said that women have Sharia rights regarding inheritance, education, work and other aspects to life that have not been given to them yet.
Stanekzai says that before the time of Islam, women did not have rights within other religions, women were buried alive, burned and sold. But Islam gave rights to men and women, and under Sharia law, the right to inheritance and the right to education have been defined.
“Opening a school for girls, teaching, educating girls, all these are legitimate… It is obligatory on the Islamic government to provide education for women, and it is permissible to educate women in hijab,” said Stanekzai.
Fazaluddin Mahmood, the president of the Academy of Sciences, said: “We must have women who can solve women’s scientific problems.”
Stanekzai also said drafting the constitution and entrusting it to its people was the key point for the survival of the system.
He also said that for the survival of the system, affairs must be carried out within the framework of a constitution.
“The system must have a constitution in the light of Sharia law and in order for the people to move forward according to it, and to gain the trust of the people, the government and the system must be among the people, and the ruler must deal with problems and the people can see the ruler whenever they want and share their problems with him,” Stanekzai added.
At the same time, the Acting Minister of Industry and Trade also said that no one can deny the role and importance of women in society, therefore the Islamic Emirate is committed to ensuring women’s rights.
“Almost 50,000 women are engaged in business with the Ministry of Industry and Trade. I have never witnessed the Islamic Emirate say anything or opposing these women. In our society, the best people we respect are our parents and the female, and this is known to the whole world, and if we go under Western propaganda and social media, we will never be able to live,” said Nuruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Industry and Trade.
Abdul Baqi Haqqani, head of the National Examinations Department, said at this seminar that learning science is obligatory for everyone and that Afghanistan is lagging behind the world in the field of science and more efforts should be made in the field of scientific development in the country.
Although this seminar about women was held in the Academy of Sciences, no women were present.
IEA stops 100 girls from flying to Dubai on university scholarships
The head of a Dubai-based conglomerate on Wednesday said Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate authorities had stopped around 100 women from traveling to the United Arab Emirates where he was to sponsor their university education.
Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, founding chairman of Al Habtoor Group, said in a video posted on X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, that he had planned to sponsor the female students to attend university and a plane he had paid for had been due to fly them to the UAE on Wednesday morning.
“Taliban (IEA) government refused to allow the girls who were coming to study here – a hundred girls sponsored by me – they refused them to board the plane and already we have paid for the aircraft, we have organised everything for them here, accommodation, education, transportation, security,” he said in the video.
Spokespeople for the IEA administration and Afghan foreign affairs ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Al Habtoor included audio of one of the Afghan students who said that she had been accompanied by a male chaperone but airport authorities in Kabul had stopped her and others from boarding the flight.
The IEA administration has closed universities and high schools to female students in Afghanistan.
They allow Afghans to leave the country but usually require Afghan women travelling long distances and abroad to be accompanied by a male chaperone, such as their husband, father or brother.
Meanwhile, Amnesty International has condemned the IEA’s decision for prohibiting female students from traveling to Dubai to start their university courses.
“This preposterous decision is a flagrant violation of the right to education and freedom of movement and demonstrates the continued gender persecution against women and girls in Afghanistan. The Taliban de-facto authorities (IEA) must immediately reverse their decision and allow these female students to travel and study,” the organization posted on X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.
