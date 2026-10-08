Afghan national pleads guilty to suicide attack threat in Texas

A 32-year-old Afghan national living in Fort Worth, Texas, has pleaded guilty to transmitting a threatening communication after making an online threat to carry out a suicide attack.

Mohammad Dawood Alokozay was charged in November 2025 after a portion of a social media livestream in which he made the threat was recorded and circulated on TikTok and other platforms.

According to U.S. court documents, Alokozay made the threat during a livestream on November 23, 2025, following an exchange involving several people, including another Afghan national. Authorities said the discussion included offensive remarks linked to longstanding tribal tensions.

Members of the public reported the video to authorities, after which federal agents and local law enforcement identified and located Alokozay, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

No explosives found

Authorities searched Alokozay’s home and cellphone but found no explosives or bomb-making materials. Prosecutors said investigators determined that he did not intend to carry out an actual attack.

Alokozay nevertheless admitted in court documents that he knowingly transmitted a threat to injure another person through interstate and foreign commerce.

He pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey L. Cureton.

Alokozay faces up to five years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to three years of supervised release.

The FBI said the case demonstrates the seriousness with which authorities treat online threats of violence. FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock also thanked members of the public who reported the video.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI offices in Dallas and Fort Worth, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Fort Worth Police Department.

A sentencing date has not yet been announced.