Afghan, Pakistani officials discuss resolving bilateral trade issues in Islamabad

(Last Updated On: August 18, 2023)

Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar says no fundamental projects have been launched in Afghanistan’s Panjshir province over the last two decades to improve the economic condition of the people of this province.

On a trip to Panjshir, Delawar in a meeting with local officials and some residents of this province said that based on the survey conducted by the ministry, it has been determined that there are 700 gemstone mines in this province, of which 300 mines have been given mining licenses.

According to him, 10 percent of the revenues of these mines will be used in the national budget and the remaining 90 percent will be used in the reconstruction of Panjshir province.

“Panjshir needs to have canals and Panjshir water should be used for Panjshir, and roads should be built in this province,” said Delawar.

“Inshallah, the big mines are also in Panjshir, we want it to be given to the contract as soon as possible. Social services should be provided through mines for Panjshir province,” he added.

Meanwhile, he also added that the government is trying to provide economic growth and development in the country by signing mining contracts, and emphasized that if the world acts quickly on the recognition of the Islamic Emirate, Afghanistan will soon curb the economic crisis.

In addition, Mohammad Agha Hakim, Panjshir’s governor, said that there is a need to implement more public benefit projects to rebuild this province and improve the living conditions of the people of this province.

Agha Hakim expressed his satisfaction with the ministry’s initiatives in the field of Panjshir emerald mining and also emphasized the extraction of other mines of this province, especially the iron mine.