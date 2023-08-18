Latest News
Delawar: 90% of Panjshir mining revenues to be used in reconstruction of the province
Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar says no fundamental projects have been launched in Afghanistan’s Panjshir province over the last two decades to improve the economic condition of the people of this province.
On a trip to Panjshir, Delawar in a meeting with local officials and some residents of this province said that based on the survey conducted by the ministry, it has been determined that there are 700 gemstone mines in this province, of which 300 mines have been given mining licenses.
According to him, 10 percent of the revenues of these mines will be used in the national budget and the remaining 90 percent will be used in the reconstruction of Panjshir province.
“Panjshir needs to have canals and Panjshir water should be used for Panjshir, and roads should be built in this province,” said Delawar.
“Inshallah, the big mines are also in Panjshir, we want it to be given to the contract as soon as possible. Social services should be provided through mines for Panjshir province,” he added.
Meanwhile, he also added that the government is trying to provide economic growth and development in the country by signing mining contracts, and emphasized that if the world acts quickly on the recognition of the Islamic Emirate, Afghanistan will soon curb the economic crisis.
In addition, Mohammad Agha Hakim, Panjshir’s governor, said that there is a need to implement more public benefit projects to rebuild this province and improve the living conditions of the people of this province.
Agha Hakim expressed his satisfaction with the ministry’s initiatives in the field of Panjshir emerald mining and also emphasized the extraction of other mines of this province, especially the iron mine.
Afghan, Pakistani officials discuss resolving bilateral trade issues in Islamabad
Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan Sardar Ahmad Shakib during a meeting on Thursday with Pakistan’s Deputy Commerce Minister Mohammad Saleh Ahmad Farooqi discussed the problems in trade and commerce between the two countries and stressed the need for its solution, according to a statement on Thursday.
Afghanistan Embassy in Pakistan on its X (formerly Twitter) page said that problems faced by Afghan businessmen and drivers in Torkham, Kharlachi ports and issues that existed in Karachi ports with Afghan businessmen were discussed during the meeting.
It was conveyed that these problems created obstacles for trade and business activities and its solution was stressed during the meeting.
Pakistani Deputy Commerce Minister Mohammad Saleh Farooqi provided an explanation related to these issues and stressed the swift solution to these problems.
The embassy said that the meeting stressed the resolution of existing issues, the creation of facilities for businessmen and further enhancing bilateral trade and economic ties between the two nations.
India has sent record 47,500 metric tons of wheat aid to Afghanistan
India has sent a record 47,500 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan in the past two years amid an escalating humanitarian crisis.
In addition to the wheat, India has also continuously sent medical and food aid through land borders with Pakistan and through Iran’s Chabahar Port.
According to official sources, in view of the deteriorating humanitarian situation and urgent appeals by the UN agencies, India continues to supply humanitarian assistance which is done in cooperation with the United Nations World Food Program (WFP).
“For the first half of this year, 16 million people in Afghanistan received life-saving food from WFP. We are grateful for generous donors like India who make that happen,” WFP said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Medical aid totaling 200 metric tons has been sent to Afghanistan since August 2021. This includes essential medicines, COVID vaccines, anti-TB medicines and medical and surgical items.
These items were handed over to authorities of the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital, in Kabul. India has also continued its support for the Habibia School in Kabul and has sent winter clothing and stationery items for primary students.
Over 25,000 flights recorded across Afghanistan in past year
The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation (MoTCA) says all the country’s airfields are operational and over the past year, more than 25,000 flights have taken place across Afghanistan.
“About 25,540 transit flights were registered in the current year, and of course, we must remember that this was done in cooperation with neighboring countries,” said Hasibullah Soroush, Deputy Minister for Aviation Policy and Safety Oversight.
The ministry officials also said during their accountability program on Thursday that it has collected over 8.9 billion AFN revenue from flights over the past year.
“In the past year, the Ministry of Transportation and Aviation has managed to collect 8.927 billion afghanis for the coffers of the Islamic Emirate with full transparency,” said Hafiz Sediqullah Abid, Deputy Minister of Transportation for Financial and Administrative affairs.
In this time, more than 560,000 passengers have been recorded on domestic and foreign flights from Kabul, Kandahar, Herat and Mazar-e-Sharif airports, and more than 2,600 tons of goods were transported through air corridors during this period, officials said.
In addition, the ministry has purchased new equipment including radars to better control the country’s airspace.
“We are taking steps to purchase radars, and we have signed a contract with the United Arab Emirates with the GAC [aviation] company, so that we can provide all the telecommunications and radar equipment needed by Afghanistan’s civil aviation [authority],” said Ghulam Jilani Wafa, deputy minister for MoTCA.
Officials also said they have taken steps in the land transport sector, including the establishment of provincial stations in seven zones of the country and have evaluated dozens of transportation companies.
Currently, four international airports and 24 domestic airports are active throughout the country. In addition, commercial goods have been transported overland to Turkey for the first time.
