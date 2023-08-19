IEA marks 104th anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence from Britain

(Last Updated On: August 19, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in a statement on Saturday congratulated the nation on the occasion of 104th anniversary of independence from Britain and emphasized on healthy relations with countries in the region and the world based on Islamic Sharia.

The statement said that the nation of Afghanistan considers it a “great honor” that it has driven out three empires from its soil in a century.

“With the help of Allah, the defeat of British colonialism at the hands of the Afghans, followed by the defeat of the Red Army and the disintegration of the Soviet Union, and later the defeat of the American and NATO forces showed that Afghanistan is an unconquerable country, its people are strong, united Muslims and they love independence,” the statement said.

The Islamic Emirate has also stated that the people of Afghanistan “have always been oppressed and have never intended to harm other countries and nations, but unfortunately, other superpowers have violated their rights and freedoms, which have not been successful, rather they (Afghans) have made the invaders regret their actions with the help of Almighty Allah.”

The Islamic Emirate reiterated that it is committed to protecting its religious values, belief, thought and culture, “which were obtained by the unparalleled sacrifices of our Mujahid predecessors and will not allow anyone to underestimate our pride and values and cheat on it.”

“As an independent and legitimate system, the Islamic Emirate believes in healthy relations with the countries of the region and the world based on the Islamic Sharia, and as it has never intended to oppress and harm anyone, it wishes others to have such a policy, in which lies the benefit and welfare of all,” the statement added.