IEA marks 104th anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence from Britain
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in a statement on Saturday congratulated the nation on the occasion of 104th anniversary of independence from Britain and emphasized on healthy relations with countries in the region and the world based on Islamic Sharia.
The statement said that the nation of Afghanistan considers it a “great honor” that it has driven out three empires from its soil in a century.
“With the help of Allah, the defeat of British colonialism at the hands of the Afghans, followed by the defeat of the Red Army and the disintegration of the Soviet Union, and later the defeat of the American and NATO forces showed that Afghanistan is an unconquerable country, its people are strong, united Muslims and they love independence,” the statement said.
The Islamic Emirate has also stated that the people of Afghanistan “have always been oppressed and have never intended to harm other countries and nations, but unfortunately, other superpowers have violated their rights and freedoms, which have not been successful, rather they (Afghans) have made the invaders regret their actions with the help of Almighty Allah.”
The Islamic Emirate reiterated that it is committed to protecting its religious values, belief, thought and culture, “which were obtained by the unparalleled sacrifices of our Mujahid predecessors and will not allow anyone to underestimate our pride and values and cheat on it.”
“As an independent and legitimate system, the Islamic Emirate believes in healthy relations with the countries of the region and the world based on the Islamic Sharia, and as it has never intended to oppress and harm anyone, it wishes others to have such a policy, in which lies the benefit and welfare of all,” the statement added.
Girls’ schools should be reopened for independence in real sense: Karzai
Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai in a message Saturday on the occasion of the 104th anniversary of the country’s independence from Britain, called on the Islamic Emirate to reopen schools and universities for girls so that the country can gain independence in its real sense.
Karzai emphasized that peace and stability throughout the country, development and salvation from dependence on others is not possible without acquiring knowledge.
“I wish all the people of our country to spare no effort in the education of their children, including both boys and girls. On this historic day, I once again ask the Islamic government (IEA) to open the gates of schools and universities to girls as soon as possible and to provide education for everyone throughout the country, so that by salvaging from dependence on others, we will gain independence in its real sense and own a self-reliant country,” Karzai said.
The former president also added that it will be possible to get out of the existing problems and establish peace and stability in the country by maintaining and strengthening the national unity and harmony and starting intra-Afghan talks immediately.
Delawar: 90% of Panjshir mining revenues to be used in reconstruction of the province
Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar says no fundamental projects have been launched in Afghanistan’s Panjshir province over the last two decades to improve the economic condition of the people of this province.
On a trip to Panjshir, Delawar in a meeting with local officials and some residents of this province said that based on the survey conducted by the ministry, it has been determined that there are 700 gemstone mines in this province, of which 300 mines have been given mining licenses.
According to him, 10 percent of the revenues of these mines will be used in the national budget and the remaining 90 percent will be used in the reconstruction of Panjshir province.
“Panjshir needs to have canals and Panjshir water should be used for Panjshir, and roads should be built in this province,” said Delawar.
“Inshallah, the big mines are also in Panjshir, we want it to be given to the contract as soon as possible. Social services should be provided through mines for Panjshir province,” he added.
Meanwhile, he also added that the government is trying to provide economic growth and development in the country by signing mining contracts, and emphasized that if the world acts quickly on the recognition of the Islamic Emirate, Afghanistan will soon curb the economic crisis.
In addition, Mohammad Agha Hakim, Panjshir’s governor, said that there is a need to implement more public benefit projects to rebuild this province and improve the living conditions of the people of this province.
Agha Hakim expressed his satisfaction with the ministry’s initiatives in the field of Panjshir emerald mining and also emphasized the extraction of other mines of this province, especially the iron mine.
Afghan, Pakistani officials discuss resolving bilateral trade issues in Islamabad
Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan Sardar Ahmad Shakib during a meeting on Thursday with Pakistan’s Deputy Commerce Minister Mohammad Saleh Ahmad Farooqi discussed the problems in trade and commerce between the two countries and stressed the need for its solution, according to a statement on Thursday.
Afghanistan Embassy in Pakistan on its X (formerly Twitter) page said that problems faced by Afghan businessmen and drivers in Torkham, Kharlachi ports and issues that existed in Karachi ports with Afghan businessmen were discussed during the meeting.
It was conveyed that these problems created obstacles for trade and business activities and its solution was stressed during the meeting.
Pakistani Deputy Commerce Minister Mohammad Saleh Farooqi provided an explanation related to these issues and stressed the swift solution to these problems.
The embassy said that the meeting stressed the resolution of existing issues, the creation of facilities for businessmen and further enhancing bilateral trade and economic ties between the two nations.
