Afghanistan and Iran sign MoU for railway cooperation

Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharaft, head of Afghanistan Railway Authority, on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an Iranian delegation to increase cooperation in the railway sector.

The MoU was signed in Afghanistan’s Herat province which borders Iran.

Afghanistan Railway Authority in a statement said that during the signing ceremony of the MoU, the two sides talked about increasing bilateral cooperation.

Based on the agreement, Iran has announced its readiness to develop the Khaf-Herat railway line.

Iranian officials have also emphasized that they are interested in reviving the Silk Road with railways.

The agreement comes a day after the process of transporting commercial goods through the Khaf-Herat railway line began.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said at the ceremony on Tuesday that building a railway is a good way to connect the two nations and this connection can heal the wounds of the Afghan nation.