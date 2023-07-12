Business
Afghanistan and Iran sign MoU for railway cooperation
Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharaft, head of Afghanistan Railway Authority, on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an Iranian delegation to increase cooperation in the railway sector.
The MoU was signed in Afghanistan’s Herat province which borders Iran.
Afghanistan Railway Authority in a statement said that during the signing ceremony of the MoU, the two sides talked about increasing bilateral cooperation.
Based on the agreement, Iran has announced its readiness to develop the Khaf-Herat railway line.
Iranian officials have also emphasized that they are interested in reviving the Silk Road with railways.
The agreement comes a day after the process of transporting commercial goods through the Khaf-Herat railway line began.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said at the ceremony on Tuesday that building a railway is a good way to connect the two nations and this connection can heal the wounds of the Afghan nation.
Turkish investors show interest in Afghanistan’s mining sector
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum says that Turkish investors asked to invest in mines and processing plants in Afghanistan in a meeting with Shahabuddin Delawar, acting minister of the ministry.
According to the ministry, Turkish investors discussed their interest in investing in Afghanistan’s mineral resources, and stated they want to invest in mines and mineral processing facilities inside Afghanistan.
At the same time, Delawar welcomed the interest shown by Turkish investors and promised to cooperate in accordance with Afghanistan’s mining laws and regulations.
Chinese firm keen to invest $10 million in pharmaceuticals
The National Food and Drug Authority (NFDA) has revealed that a Chinese company, TNA, has shown keen interest in investing $10 million in the production of medicine in Afghanistan.
In a statement, NFDA highlighted that the Chinese firm expressed its willingness to contribute $10 million towards the establishment of a pharmaceutical factory in the country. This development presents a promising opportunity for Afghanistan’s pharmaceutical sector.
TNA’s executive director reportedly held a meeting with NFDA officials on Monday and discussed their interest.
NFDA officials meanwhile said that good conditions for investment have been provided in Afghanistan and that the Islamic Emirate supports investors and is ready to cooperate with them.
“The executive director of TNA, who had a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Food and Drug Authority, showed interest in investing $10 million in Afghanistan,” said Mohammad Javid Hazheer, a spokesman for NFDA.
“Their demand was to ensure their security and give them the land.”
In addition, members of the Drug Manufacturing Companies Union in the country say investment in the sector has increased under the Islamic Emirate.
“If foreign investors invest in Afghanistan, one good thing is that we will become self-sufficient, secondly, the quality of treatment will increase, and thirdly, it will affect the prices,” said a member of the union, adding that “the Islamic Emirate has provided a good environment for both Afghans and foreigners. If they come and invest, the result will be good.”
According to reports, $300 million has been invested in the pharmaceutical production sector in Afghanistan, but the IEA is hoping to make Afghanistan self-sufficient in this sector by attracting foreign investment.
China opens new cargo route to Afghanistan
A freight train departed from Lanzhou, capital of northwest China’s Gansu Province, on July 5, and headed for Hairatan in Afghanistan, marking the launch of a new cargo route.
The freight train is loaded with 39 containers of goods, worth $1.5 million, which include auto parts, furniture, office supplies, and mechanical equipment, Xinhua reported.
Commencing its journey from the Dongchuan logistics center in Lanzhou, the train headed towards Kashgar in China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Once in Kashgar, the goods will be transferred to trucks for onward transportation to Kyrgyzstan. From there, these goods will be shipped by railway again before finally arriving in Afghanistan’s Hairatan.
The successful opening of this freight route will further strengthen the economic and trade cooperation and exchanges among China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and other countries along the Belt and Road, according to one of the companies that operated the transport service.
Lanzhou is a transportation hub in northwest China. At present, it has opened international train services reaching over 30 cities in more than 20 countries.
