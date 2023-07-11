Chinese firm keen to invest $10 million in pharmaceuticals

(Last Updated On: July 11, 2023)

The National Food and Drug Authority (NFDA) has revealed that a Chinese company, TNA, has shown keen interest in investing $10 million in the production of medicine in Afghanistan.

In a statement, NFDA highlighted that the Chinese firm expressed its willingness to contribute $10 million towards the establishment of a pharmaceutical factory in the country. This development presents a promising opportunity for Afghanistan’s pharmaceutical sector.

TNA’s executive director reportedly held a meeting with NFDA officials on Monday and discussed their interest.

NFDA officials meanwhile said that good conditions for investment have been provided in Afghanistan and that the Islamic Emirate supports investors and is ready to cooperate with them.

“The executive director of TNA, who had a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Food and Drug Authority, showed interest in investing $10 million in Afghanistan,” said Mohammad Javid Hazheer, a spokesman for NFDA.

“Their demand was to ensure their security and give them the land.”

In addition, members of the Drug Manufacturing Companies Union in the country say investment in the sector has increased under the Islamic Emirate.

“If foreign investors invest in Afghanistan, one good thing is that we will become self-sufficient, secondly, the quality of treatment will increase, and thirdly, it will affect the prices,” said a member of the union, adding that “the Islamic Emirate has provided a good environment for both Afghans and foreigners. If they come and invest, the result will be good.”

According to reports, $300 million has been invested in the pharmaceutical production sector in Afghanistan, but the IEA is hoping to make Afghanistan self-sufficient in this sector by attracting foreign investment.