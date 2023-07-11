Business
Chinese firm keen to invest $10 million in pharmaceuticals
The National Food and Drug Authority (NFDA) has revealed that a Chinese company, TNA, has shown keen interest in investing $10 million in the production of medicine in Afghanistan.
In a statement, NFDA highlighted that the Chinese firm expressed its willingness to contribute $10 million towards the establishment of a pharmaceutical factory in the country. This development presents a promising opportunity for Afghanistan’s pharmaceutical sector.
TNA’s executive director reportedly held a meeting with NFDA officials on Monday and discussed their interest.
NFDA officials meanwhile said that good conditions for investment have been provided in Afghanistan and that the Islamic Emirate supports investors and is ready to cooperate with them.
“The executive director of TNA, who had a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Food and Drug Authority, showed interest in investing $10 million in Afghanistan,” said Mohammad Javid Hazheer, a spokesman for NFDA.
“Their demand was to ensure their security and give them the land.”
In addition, members of the Drug Manufacturing Companies Union in the country say investment in the sector has increased under the Islamic Emirate.
“If foreign investors invest in Afghanistan, one good thing is that we will become self-sufficient, secondly, the quality of treatment will increase, and thirdly, it will affect the prices,” said a member of the union, adding that “the Islamic Emirate has provided a good environment for both Afghans and foreigners. If they come and invest, the result will be good.”
According to reports, $300 million has been invested in the pharmaceutical production sector in Afghanistan, but the IEA is hoping to make Afghanistan self-sufficient in this sector by attracting foreign investment.
China opens new cargo route to Afghanistan
A freight train departed from Lanzhou, capital of northwest China’s Gansu Province, on July 5, and headed for Hairatan in Afghanistan, marking the launch of a new cargo route.
The freight train is loaded with 39 containers of goods, worth $1.5 million, which include auto parts, furniture, office supplies, and mechanical equipment, Xinhua reported.
Commencing its journey from the Dongchuan logistics center in Lanzhou, the train headed towards Kashgar in China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Once in Kashgar, the goods will be transferred to trucks for onward transportation to Kyrgyzstan. From there, these goods will be shipped by railway again before finally arriving in Afghanistan’s Hairatan.
The successful opening of this freight route will further strengthen the economic and trade cooperation and exchanges among China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and other countries along the Belt and Road, according to one of the companies that operated the transport service.
Lanzhou is a transportation hub in northwest China. At present, it has opened international train services reaching over 30 cities in more than 20 countries.
Efforts underway to set up fund to support private sector
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce says that work has begun on the creation of a fund to support the private sector.
The spokesman of the ministry says that money will be poured into the fund mostly by investors and it will be used to facilitate the business sector.
“The purpose of creating a fund to support the private sector is to solve some existing problems, such as problems at customs, on the roads to ports, and in the field of infrastructure development in consultation with the private sector,” said Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, the spokesman of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce and Investment says that the money will be used in the development of ports and facilities and the routine activities of businessmen, but according to the members of the Chamber, businessmen will pay more than spend.
According to economic experts, if the fund is properly managed, it can solve some key problems of traders and investors in the country.
Chinese mining firm to invest $350 million in Afghanistan
Fan China Afghan Mining Processing and Trading Company (FAMPTC) will invest $350 million over the next few months in various sectors including power generation, construction of a cement factory and in health in Afghanistan, the company announced on Thursday.
FAMPTC officials announced their plans in a meeting with Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, political deputy and acting prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
The company’s officials said that they had professional and specialized people to work on the projects and operational plans in place which will soon be implemented in Afghanistan, according to a statement released by the prime minister’s office.
The acting prime minister called on foreign and local investors to take the opportunity to invest in Afghanistan as conditions are more favorable than ever.
He said that the IEA assures investors that they and their assets will be safe.
Fan China Afghan Mining Processing and Trading Company (FAMPTC), is a joint venture between China’s Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas Co (CAPEIC) and Afghanistan’s Watan Group, according to state news agency Bakhtar.
In January, IEA signed a contract with CAPEIC to extract oil from the Amu Darya basin and develop an oil reserve in the country’s northern Sar-e Pul province.
