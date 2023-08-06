Sport
Afghanistan announce squad for ODI series against Pakistan
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Sunday announced an 18-member squad for the home three-match ODI series against Pakistan, which will be played from 22 to 26 August in Sri Lanka.
The fast bowling duo of Mohammad Saleem Safi and Wafadar Momand, who were part of Afghanistan’s recent ODI tour to Bangladesh, have retained their spots in the lineup. Left-arm spinner Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, who recently made his ODI debut against Bangladesh and the uncapped leggie Izharulhaq Naveed have both been left out of the squad for the Pakistan Series.
Left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad, who was left out of the team’s last ODI series has returned to the lineup whereas the left-handed middle order batter Shahidullah Kamal and the left-arm fast bowler Farid Ahmad Malik, are part of the traveling reserves for the tour.
“Our whole concentration is to prepare the team for the upcoming two big events of Asia Cup and the World Cup 2023. This three-match ODI series against Pakistan provides us with a wonderful opportunity to prepare the team for the forthcoming two events,” ACB Chief Selector Asadullah Khan said.
“The preparations for the Pakistan series are progressing well; the players have recently performed well in the Kabul Camp, which has been supervised by ACB’s HPC staff. The team will also undergo a week-long conditioning camp prior to the Pakistan series,” he added.
Afghanistan Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Wafadar Momand.
Reserves include Farid Ahmad Malik and Shahidullah Kamal.
Series Schedule:
22nd August – 1st ODI, Hambantota, Sri Lanka
24th August – 2nd ODI, Hambantota, Sri Lanka
26th August – 3rd ODI, Colombo, Sri Lanka
Sport
Shaheen Hunters crowned champions of inaugural Kabul Premier League
Shaheen Hunters have lifted the inaugural Kabul Premier League trophy after beating Kabul Zalmi by 14 runs in the final match of the tournament on Wednesday.
Batting first after winning the toss, Shaheen Hunters posted 212-7 at the Ayobi Sports Complex in Kabul. Captain Sediqullah Atal slammed 103 off 42 balls, including seven sixes and seven fours, and went on to win the Player of the Match award.
In reply, Kabul Zalmi posted 198-6 in 20 overs and couldn’t reach the target. Mohammad Akram hit 50 while Nangyalai Kharoti and Samiullah Shinwari made 45 and 41 respectively. Sharafuddin Ashraf added 36.
Said Khan and Rahman Shah picked up two wickets each for Shaheen Hunters.
Earlier, Lalbaz Sinzai took three wickets for Kabul Zalmi.
Sport
Kabul Zalmi and Shaheen Hunters to lock horns in KPL final
Kabul Zalmi and Shaheen Hunters are set to clash Wednesday in the final match of Kabul Premier League 2023.
The match will start at 1:00 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Ariana Television.
In the last game of the tournament on Monday, Shaheen Hunters defeated Pamir Stars by 7 wickets to secure their spot in the final.
Pamir Stars who were sent to bat first after losing the toss posted 137-8 off 20 overs, with Juma Gul (42) emerging as their top scorer.
Shaheen Hunters chased down the 138-run target in 16.2 overs. Player of the match Abdul Malik smashed 62 off 34 balls while Mohammad Asif added 32 off 30.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) will bring fans the match live from 1pm.
Sport
Rashid Khan pulls out of Hundred on eve of tournament
The Hundred has lost its most high-profile male overseas player on the eve of the tournament, with Rashid Khan pulling out of a planned three-match stint with Trent Rockets, ESPNcricinfo reported.
Rashid has been playing for MI New York in Major League Cricket, taking 3 for 9 in the inaugural final against Seattle Ocras in Dallas on Sunday night, but has officially withdrawn due to an unspecified “injury”.
He was due to play for Rockets on the Hundred’s opening night against Southern Brave at Trent Bridge, playing three games before being replaced by New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi. Imad Wasim, the Pakistan allrounder, will deputise for the first three games.
“I’m really disappointed to have to withdraw from The Hundred through injury,” Rashid said. “It’s been great to play in the competition the first two years, Trent Rockets is a great team, and I hope to be back again next year.”
Rashid missed two ODIs for Afghanistan against Sri Lanka earlier this year with a back injury that he conceded was “still to be fully recovered” in a recent interview with ESPNcricinfo. He will instead have a brief opportunity to rest before playing a series against Pakistan heading into the Asia Cup and World Cup.
