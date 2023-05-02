Afghanistan appoints Indians to cricket coaching staff

(Last Updated On: May 2, 2023)

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Monday announced that it has appointed Mandeep Singh as physiotherapist and Rajesh Chauhan as strength and conditioning trainer to serve in its High-Performance Center.

The High-Performance Center (HPC) was recently placed in the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s revamped organizational structure which provides a range of high-performance services across coaching, training, capacity-building programs, medical services and high-performance management, ACB said.

Mandeep Singh has a Master’s Degree in Physiotherapy from CMJ University in India and has worked in Biomechanics, Exercise Therapy, Electric Therapy, Orthopedics, and Ergonomics for over 13 years. He worked as a Junior and Senior Physiotherapist in physiotherapy clinics in 2013 and 2014, and he was the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association’s Team Physiotherapist in 2014, where he assisted players in recognizing physical problems and revising and developing treatment programs.

Rajesh Chauhan, on the other hand, has a Bachelor’s degree in Strength and Conditioning from Setanta College in Ireland, as well as multiple certificates and licenses from various known organizations, including Level 1 & Level 2 Licenses from the Australian Strength & Conditioning Association (ASCA), a Level 3 License (Reps Level 3), a Level O Training Certificate from BCCI, a Personal Trainer Certificate from the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), and a Personal Trainer Certificate from the National Academy.

In addition, he is currently serving the Malaysia Cricket Association as Head Strength and Conditioning Coach from June 2021 till the present and has experience in working as Head Strength and Conditioning Coach and Player management coach with the Singapore Cricket Association from (Feb-June 2020), Head Strength and Conditioning Coach with Kerala Cricket Association (June 2017-Jan 2020), India Blue in Duleep Trophy (Aug 2018), Rajasthan Royals (2018), Cricket Association of Nepal (June 2016 – April 2017) and worked as the same with Zimbabwe Cricket in 2015.

ACB said that the new recruitments will allow it to give significant player development programs to its centrally and domestic contracted cricketers while also ensuring that no other players are taken abroad for injury treatment, allowing the organization to save money and conserve expenditures.