IPL: Major setbacks for Lucknow as Rahul and Unadkat injured

Lucknow Super Giants received big setbacks through injuries to captain KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat during Sunday’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Rahul limped off the field after having injured either his right hamstring or quad when chasing a ball in the second over against RCB.

Unadkat injured his left shoulder after landing on the elbow in his follow-through in the nets on Sunday.

While an update on Rahul was awaited, LSG were waiting for word on whether Unadkat needs to travel to Mumbai for scans. Krunal Pandya took up captaincy duties in Rahul’s absence.

Apart from being the captain, Rahul is the second-highest run-scorer for LSG in this IPL.

It was immediately apparent it was a serious injury when Rahul pulled up during the chase in the outfield after Faf du Plessis steered the ball towards the boundary. He went down immediately, and waited for medical attention.

The support staff was so worried about it they immediately called for a stretcher to help him off the field.

In what was small consolation for LSG, Rahul hobbled off without the stretcher, but not without some assistance for support. Not only LSG, but even the India team will look closely at the injuries as both are part of the squad for the World Test Championship final in early June in England.

Unadkat was bowling around the wicket in the nets when in his follow through his left foot got stuck in the rope that keeps the nets up. He had a nasty fall on his elbow, and was seen with his arm in a sling with an ice pack on his left shoulder.

It is understood that he will remain in Lucknow for now, and is in touch with the BCCI medical staff, awaiting instructions on whether he needs to travel to the NCA in Bengaluru or elsewhere for further consultation. It appears that while he is in pain, the shoulder is not dislocated.