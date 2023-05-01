Sport
Football star Lionel Messi shares Saudi Arabia’s ‘unexpected wonders’ on Instagram
Football star Lionel Messi – Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Ambassador – shared a picture celebrating one of the Kingdom’s “unexpected wonders” on his Instagram page, al Arabia reported.
In partnership with Visit Saudi, the Paris Saint-Germain player took to his social media to share an image of Saudi Arabia’s date palm groves with the caption: “Who thought Saudi has so much green? I love to explore its unexpected wonders whenever I can.”
The Argentinian sports icon visited the Kingdom in May 2022 after he was named the country’s Tourism Ambassador, al Arabia reported.
His latest Instagram post refueled rumors on social media that Messi would be leaving PSG for a mega-offer from Saudi club Al Hilal.
An unnamed source told ESPN earlier this month that Messi was “actively considering a move to Saudi Arabia that would see him join Al Hilal, the city rivals of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.”
Barcelona has also been openly trying to persuade Messi to return to the club two years after he left when they could no longer afford to renew his contract.
Ronaldo made international headlines when he joined Al Nassr on January 1.
IPL: Gurbaz had a simple plan against Rashid Khan in KKR vs GT clash
Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz said that he had a simple plan to take down fellow countryman Rashid Khan during Kolkata Knight Riders’ clash with Gujarat Titans this past weekend.
Gujarat’s spinner Rashid has been in top form in IPL 2023 and has already got 14 wickets from eight matches and the match on Saturday was Rashid’s 100th IPL appearance – but he didn’t have a great outing at the Eden Gardens.
Gurbaz and, towards the end, Andre Russell, took the attack to the Afghan spin wizard and he ended up going wicketless and conceding 54 runs in his four overs. This was Rashid’s second most expensive spell of his IPL career.
During the post-match press conference Gurbaz said that it isn’t easy to bat against Rashid and said his fellow countryman was one of the best in the world.
The KKR batter said that he had a simple plan to tackle Rashid and that was to go after his loose balls.
“I can’t say [batting against] Rashid is easy. For everyone, he is difficult. He is one of the best. But, I had a simple plan against him – if he bowls a loose ball to me, I will go for it. That was my simple plan to build my innings,” said Gurbaz.
Despite Gurbaz’ wonderful innings, the score of 179 wasn’t enough for KKR as GT won the match by 7 wickets on the back of Vijay Shankar’s blistering 51.
The Afghan wicketkeeper said that KKR must try to get the momentum back and said everyone is working hard to turnaround the fortunes of the team.
Raza helps Punjab down Chennai in last-ball IPL thriller
Zimbabwe batsman Sikandar Raza helped Punjab Kings pull off a stunning chase to edge out Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in a last-ball Indian Premier League thriller on Sunday.
Chasing 201 for victory, Liam Livingstone (40), Sam Curran (29) and Jitesh Sharma (21) played attacking cameos before Pakistan-born Raza sealed the win with his unbeaten 13 in Chennai, AFP reported.
Sri Lanka fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana was tasked with bowling the final over, with Punjab needing nine to win. Raza got three runs off the final ball, his arms outstretched in celebration.
Punjab moved to fifth in the 10-team table, one below Chennai. Holders Gujarat Titans top the standings.
Devon Conway’s 92 off 52 balls proved to be in vain after the left-handed New Zealand opener steered Chennai to 200-4, having elected to bat first.
Livingstone and the left-handed Curran, who became the most expensive player in the tournament’s history at $2.23 million, revived the chase after Punjab fell to 94-3.
They put on 57 off 33 balls before Livingstone departed and Curran was bowled by Pathirana, called “Baby Malinga” for a slinging action similar to that of countryman Lasith Malinga.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Jitesh took Punjab closer in his 10-ball blitz before he fell to Tushar Deshpande, who took three wickets, but Raza held firm.
Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan (28) and opening partner Prabhsimran Singh (42) got the chase going in a quickfire 50-run stand but the team wobbled once the two departed.
Earlier, Conway laid the foundations of Chennai’s total in an 86-run opening stand with Ruturaj Gaikwad.
He reached his fifty — his fifth in the last six innings — in 30 balls with a boundary off Raza as he put up another attacking stand with Shivam Dube, who hit 28.
But it was skipper M.S. Dhoni’s sixes off the final two balls bowled by Curran that brought the house down at the Chepauk stadium, as the old warhorse dispatched the ball over backward point and then a pull over deep mid-wicket.
The season is likely to be Dhoni’s last as a player for the four-time champions and the superstar cricketer is getting a rousing reception at every venue, with many fans turning up in Chennai’s yellow to cheer him on.
IPL: Afghanistan star spin bowler Rashid Khan plays 100th match
Afghanistan’s spin bowling star Rashid Khan, who is currently playing for Gujarat Titans, reached a milestone on Saturday when he played his 100th Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Kolkata.
Rashid reached the milestone in Titans’ match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.
Rashid made his IPL debut in 2017 and represented Sunrisers Hyderabad until 2021. From last year, he represented Gujarat Titans and won the title with the side in its debut season.
Rashid’s most successful season in IPL was in 2018 with Sunrisers when he took 21 wickets in 17 matches.
This year, Rashid is the Purple Cap holder for having the most wickets in the IPL season so far. He has taken 14 wickets in eight matches.
