IPL: Gurbaz had a simple plan against Rashid Khan in KKR vs GT clash

(Last Updated On: May 1, 2023)

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz said that he had a simple plan to take down fellow countryman Rashid Khan during Kolkata Knight Riders’ clash with Gujarat Titans this past weekend.

Gujarat’s spinner Rashid has been in top form in IPL 2023 and has already got 14 wickets from eight matches and the match on Saturday was Rashid’s 100th IPL appearance – but he didn’t have a great outing at the Eden Gardens.

Gurbaz and, towards the end, Andre Russell, took the attack to the Afghan spin wizard and he ended up going wicketless and conceding 54 runs in his four overs. This was Rashid’s second most expensive spell of his IPL career.

During the post-match press conference Gurbaz said that it isn’t easy to bat against Rashid and said his fellow countryman was one of the best in the world.

The KKR batter said that he had a simple plan to tackle Rashid and that was to go after his loose balls.

“I can’t say [batting against] Rashid is easy. For everyone, he is difficult. He is one of the best. But, I had a simple plan against him – if he bowls a loose ball to me, I will go for it. That was my simple plan to build my innings,” said Gurbaz.

Despite Gurbaz’ wonderful innings, the score of 179 wasn’t enough for KKR as GT won the match by 7 wickets on the back of Vijay Shankar’s blistering 51.

The Afghan wicketkeeper said that KKR must try to get the momentum back and said everyone is working hard to turnaround the fortunes of the team.