Sport
Raza helps Punjab down Chennai in last-ball IPL thriller
Zimbabwe batsman Sikandar Raza helped Punjab Kings pull off a stunning chase to edge out Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in a last-ball Indian Premier League thriller on Sunday.
Chasing 201 for victory, Liam Livingstone (40), Sam Curran (29) and Jitesh Sharma (21) played attacking cameos before Pakistan-born Raza sealed the win with his unbeaten 13 in Chennai, AFP reported.
Sri Lanka fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana was tasked with bowling the final over, with Punjab needing nine to win. Raza got three runs off the final ball, his arms outstretched in celebration.
Punjab moved to fifth in the 10-team table, one below Chennai. Holders Gujarat Titans top the standings.
Devon Conway’s 92 off 52 balls proved to be in vain after the left-handed New Zealand opener steered Chennai to 200-4, having elected to bat first.
Livingstone and the left-handed Curran, who became the most expensive player in the tournament’s history at $2.23 million, revived the chase after Punjab fell to 94-3.
They put on 57 off 33 balls before Livingstone departed and Curran was bowled by Pathirana, called “Baby Malinga” for a slinging action similar to that of countryman Lasith Malinga.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Jitesh took Punjab closer in his 10-ball blitz before he fell to Tushar Deshpande, who took three wickets, but Raza held firm.
Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan (28) and opening partner Prabhsimran Singh (42) got the chase going in a quickfire 50-run stand but the team wobbled once the two departed.
Earlier, Conway laid the foundations of Chennai’s total in an 86-run opening stand with Ruturaj Gaikwad.
He reached his fifty — his fifth in the last six innings — in 30 balls with a boundary off Raza as he put up another attacking stand with Shivam Dube, who hit 28.
But it was skipper M.S. Dhoni’s sixes off the final two balls bowled by Curran that brought the house down at the Chepauk stadium, as the old warhorse dispatched the ball over backward point and then a pull over deep mid-wicket.
The season is likely to be Dhoni’s last as a player for the four-time champions and the superstar cricketer is getting a rousing reception at every venue, with many fans turning up in Chennai’s yellow to cheer him on.
Sport
IPL: Afghanistan star spin bowler Rashid Khan plays 100th match
Afghanistan’s spin bowling star Rashid Khan, who is currently playing for Gujarat Titans, reached a milestone on Saturday when he played his 100th Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Kolkata.
Rashid reached the milestone in Titans’ match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.
Rashid made his IPL debut in 2017 and represented Sunrisers Hyderabad until 2021. From last year, he represented Gujarat Titans and won the title with the side in its debut season.
Rashid’s most successful season in IPL was in 2018 with Sunrisers when he took 21 wickets in 17 matches.
This year, Rashid is the Purple Cap holder for having the most wickets in the IPL season so far. He has taken 14 wickets in eight matches.
Sport
Shankar, Miller power Gujarat to top of IPL table
A smashing partnership between Vijay Shankar and David Miller steered holders Gujarat Titans to the top of the IPL table with a seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.
Chasing 180 for victory, Gujarat were in trouble at 93-3 when Shankar (51) and the left-handed Miller (32) combined to achieve victory with 13 balls to spare at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.
Bowlers Mohammed Shami, Josh Little and Noor Ahmad set up victory after they kept down Kolkata to 179-7 despite a sparkling 81 by Rahmanullah Gurbaz in a match which started 45 minutes late due to rain and wet outfield.
In the chase, skipper Hardik Pandya fell for 26 and Shubman Gill departed on 49 when Miller, who survived a dropped catch on 26, took on the bowlers with a couple of sixes.
Shankar, an Indian all-rounder, soon took over from his South African partner in their unbeaten stand of 87 with a six-hitting blitz as he reached his fifty in 24 balls.
Gujarat, who had a fairytale debut season when they clinched the Indian Premier League title last year, moved top of the 10-team table with six wins in eight matches.
Two-time champions Kolkata, led by Nitish Rana, stay seventh with six losses in nine matches.
Regular wickets hurt Kolkata’s chances of getting to a bigger total as they fell to 88-4, but Gurbaz, who made the team in place of injured England batsman Jason Roy, held firm.
Afghanistan’s Gurbaz smashed seven sixes in his attacking knock and put on 47 for the fifth wicket with Rinku Singh before he fell to Ahmad’s wily left-arm wrist spin, AFP reported.
Kolkata slipped again after Gurbaz’s departure but Andre Russell took on the opposition attack in his 19-ball 34 despite disciplined bowling from Shami, Little and Ahmad in the final five overs.
Little, a left-arm quick from Ireland, was named man of the match for his figures of 2-25.
Sport
Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers star as Lucknow smash Punjab in IPL
Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers smashed 11 boundaries apiece to bring Lucknow Super Giants the second-highest team total in Indian Premier League history during Friday’s 56-run demolition of Punjab Kings.
Lucknow finished on 257-5 after being sent in to bat with Mayers giving the visitors a racing start, putting on 41 runs from 21 balls with skipper KL Rahul.Kagiso Rabada sent back the openers, with Mayers caught at mid-on for 54, but Stoinis kept up the charge with a statement knock that delivered 72 from 40, AFP reported.
“This wicket was so much better to bat on than the one at home,” said the Australian afterwards. “We were even joking about it in the middle.”
Stoinis took 22 runs off the last nine balls he faced to finish in the 19th over with six fours and five sixes.
Wrist spinner Rahul Chahar was the only Punjab bowler who managed to slow down the batting charge, conceding 29 runs in his wicketless four overs.
Punjab rode 23-year-old Atharav Taide’s 66 off 36 balls to finish at 201 runs in a brave but improbable chase.
Stoinis put an early dent in the fightback by dismissing returning captain Shikhar Dhawan (1), who was caught in the deep after miscalculating with an uppercut in the first over.
The Australian’s night came to a premature end after he was hit on the hand while bowling and retired hurt, grimacing in pain, though he was unfazed after the match.
“My finger is alright. We will get scans done,” he said.
Taide was out in the 13th over becoming leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi’s first wicket of the evening. He also trapped Liam Livingstone lbw for 23 effectively ending Punjab’s already scant hopes.
Sikander Raza was the only other Punjab batsman to cross the 30-run mark with the hosts all out on the second-last ball.
Lucknow’s score was six shy of the tournament record by Royal Challengers Bangalore, who scored 263-5 in a 2013 match against the now-defunct Pune Warriors.
The game also recorded the second-highest boundary count — 45 fours and 22 sixes — in IPL history, second only to the 69 between Chennai and Rajasthan Royals in 2010.
