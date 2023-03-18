Sport
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in U-19 Tri-Series opener
Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets in the first match of Under-19 Tri-Series in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Batting first after winning the toss, Bangladesh made 75 runs before they were bowled out in the 22.5 overs.
Bashir Ahmad picked up four wickets while Kamran Hotak took three. Khalil Ahmad followed with two wickets.
Afghanistan chased down the target in the 9.5 overs, as Suhail Khan made 33 and Mohammad Haroon added 21.
Afghanistan will face Sri Lanka in their next match of the series on Wednesday.
Bangladesh U19s levels ODI series 1-1 against Afghanistan U19s
Bangladesh Under-19s defeated Afghanistan Under-19s by 63 runs in the second ODI in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to end the two-match series 1-1.
Batting first after winning the toss, Bangladesh posted 231 runs before they were all out after 49.3 overs in Abu Dhabi.
Mohammad Shihab James was their top-scorer with 98. He was followed by Paevez Rahman Jibon who made 48.
Yama Arab picked up four wickets for Afghanistan, while Faraidoon Dawoodzai took two.
In reply, Afghanistan made 168 before they were all out in the 45.4 overs. 88 of their total was scored by Sohail Khan.
Both teams along with the Sri Lanka U19s will now feature in a Tri-Series starting this Saturday in Abu Dhabi.
Shadab Khan to lead Pakistan in T20I series against Afghanistan
Shadab Khan will captain Pakistan’s T20I side against Afghanistan in the absence of regular captain Babar Azam, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials announced late Monday.
Pakistan also decided to rest several key regulars for the series, including Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan.
Shadab has been the vice-captain of the limited-overs side in the last two years and even stood in for Babar during the T20I series in the tour of New Zealand in 2020.
Speaking after the announcement, Shadab said: “I am grateful to the Almighty for this opportunity. Representing your country is an honor for any cricketer and to lead it is even a bigger honor so I am very excited and eager to take this role.
“This is a big responsibility as I will be leading a nation of 220 million people and I will try my best to do justice with it with all the ability that I have.”
Several new talents such as Ihsanullah, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir and Zaman Khan are in line for their T20I debuts after impressing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) while the likes of Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim have earned a recall.
Pakistan will depart for the UAE on 22 March for the series which starts on 24 March in what will be the first multi-game bilateral assignment between the two sides.
All three games will be played in Sharjah where Afghanistan will be on the hunt for their first limited-overs victory over Pakistan.
Afghanistan Under-19s beat Bangladesh by 158 runs in first ODI
Afghanistan Under-19s defeated Bangladesh Under-19s by 158 runs in the first of a two-match ODI series in the United Arab Emirates on Monday.
Sent to bat first by Bangladesh, who won the toss, Afghanistan posted 271-6 as they played all the mandated 50 overs at Tolerance Oval cricket ground in Abu Dhabi.
Suhail Khan slammed a century and he was declared man of the match. Sulaiman Arabzai and Mohammad Haroon scored 55 and 43 each respectively.
In reply, Bangladesh made 113 before they were all out after 26.5 overs.
Yama Arab claimed four wickets while Faraidoon Dawoodzai and Nasir Hassan took three and two wickets each respectively.
The sides will meet for their second ODI on Wednesday.
