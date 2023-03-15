Bangladesh U19s levels ODI series 1-1 against Afghanistan U19s

(Last Updated On: March 15, 2023)

Bangladesh Under-19s defeated Afghanistan Under-19s by 63 runs in the second ODI in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to end the two-match series 1-1.

Batting first after winning the toss, Bangladesh posted 231 runs before they were all out after 49.3 overs in Abu Dhabi.

Mohammad Shihab James was their top-scorer with 98. He was followed by Paevez Rahman Jibon who made 48.

Yama Arab picked up four wickets for Afghanistan, while Faraidoon Dawoodzai took two.

In reply, Afghanistan made 168 before they were all out in the 45.4 overs. 88 of their total was scored by Sohail Khan.

Both teams along with the Sri Lanka U19s will now feature in a Tri-Series starting this Saturday in Abu Dhabi.