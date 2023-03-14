Sport
Shadab Khan to lead Pakistan in T20I series against Afghanistan
Shadab Khan will captain Pakistan’s T20I side against Afghanistan in the absence of regular captain Babar Azam, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials announced late Monday.
Pakistan also decided to rest several key regulars for the series, including Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan.
Shadab has been the vice-captain of the limited-overs side in the last two years and even stood in for Babar during the T20I series in the tour of New Zealand in 2020.
Speaking after the announcement, Shadab said: “I am grateful to the Almighty for this opportunity. Representing your country is an honor for any cricketer and to lead it is even a bigger honor so I am very excited and eager to take this role.
“This is a big responsibility as I will be leading a nation of 220 million people and I will try my best to do justice with it with all the ability that I have.”
Several new talents such as Ihsanullah, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir and Zaman Khan are in line for their T20I debuts after impressing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) while the likes of Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim have earned a recall.
Pakistan will depart for the UAE on 22 March for the series which starts on 24 March in what will be the first multi-game bilateral assignment between the two sides.
All three games will be played in Sharjah where Afghanistan will be on the hunt for their first limited-overs victory over Pakistan.
Sport
Afghanistan Under-19s beat Bangladesh by 158 runs in first ODI
Afghanistan Under-19s defeated Bangladesh Under-19s by 158 runs in the first of a two-match ODI series in the United Arab Emirates on Monday.
Sent to bat first by Bangladesh, who won the toss, Afghanistan posted 271-6 as they played all the mandated 50 overs at Tolerance Oval cricket ground in Abu Dhabi.
Suhail Khan slammed a century and he was declared man of the match. Sulaiman Arabzai and Mohammad Haroon scored 55 and 43 each respectively.
In reply, Bangladesh made 113 before they were all out after 26.5 overs.
Yama Arab claimed four wickets while Faraidoon Dawoodzai and Nasir Hassan took three and two wickets each respectively.
The sides will meet for their second ODI on Wednesday.
Sport
Bamiyan once again hosts popular skiing contest
Bamiyan’s annual skiing contest was held on Friday in Khoshkak village and attracted over 100 athletes, including three foreign participants.
The three foreigners were from France, the United States and Australia.
Hosted by the Afghan Peaks Charitable Trust, this popular winter sporting event is held annually in a bid to promote the sport among capable skiers and beginners alike, including children, in the province and in the country.
Conditions on Friday were perfect – with clear blue skies and crisp fresh air working in favor of all skiers who took to the slopes of the towering Hindu Kush Mountains, at an impressive altitude of 2,800 meters.
According to Baqir Haidari, the head of the Bamiyan Ski Federation: “The idea is to promote skiing in Bamiyan because people are interested in this sport.”
He said athletes took part in two categories – professional and classic.
After a day of exciting events, the winners were announced officially.
Mujtaba and Hadi from Chap Dara youth club secured first and second positions respectively while Hussain Ali from the Mir Shah Khawaja Club came in third.
The winner scooped 6,000 afghanis in prize money while 4,500 afghanis and 3,000 afghanis went to Hadi and Hussain Ali respectively.
Friday’s contest came just two weeks after Bamiyan hosted its popular annual winter sports festival. Both events draw dozens of athletes who enjoy the quality slopes that Bamiyan offers.
In the lead up to Friday’s contest, however, skis were distributed to children in the province who were encouraged to take up the sport and to join in the fun on Friday.
Bamiyan has for years been the go-to province in Afghanistan for skiing, and thousands of skiers, both local and foreign, have taken to these glorious slopes in the winter months.
Locals welcome the visitors, who bring in much needed revenue to this province that is also steeped in history.
Sport
Sadaqat FC lifts trophy of this year’s AFPL
Sadaqat FC on Thursday became this year’s Afghanistan Futsal Premier League champions after beating Perozi Panjshir 5-1 in the final match of the season that was played in Kabul.
Sadaqat also ended top scorer of the season.
Earlier Thursday, FC Asre Jadeed defeated Shams FC 8-0 in this exciting match.
This year’s league saw 10 teams face off in the hope of lifting the trophy. They were: Saadat Nimroz, Zaitoon FC, Sarepul Bastan, Etihad FC, Jawanan Khurasan, FC Asre Jadeed, Zaher Asad FC, Shams FC, Sadaqat FC and Perozi Panjshir.
The tournament started on February 15 and ended on Thursday, March 9, 2023.
This year’s AFPL was produced and broadcast live by Ariana Television in partnership with the Afghanistan Football Federation, which is the controlling body of futsal in the country.
Two matches were held each day and fans happily tuned in to Ariana Television daily to watch the tournament.
