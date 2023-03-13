Afghanistan Under-19s beat Bangladesh by 158 runs in first ODI

(Last Updated On: March 13, 2023)

Bamiyan’s annual skiing contest was held on Friday in Khoshkak village and attracted over 100 athletes, including three foreign participants.

The three foreigners were from France, the United States and Australia.

Hosted by the Afghan Peaks Charitable Trust, this popular winter sporting event is held annually in a bid to promote the sport among capable skiers and beginners alike, including children, in the province and in the country.

Conditions on Friday were perfect – with clear blue skies and crisp fresh air working in favor of all skiers who took to the slopes of the towering Hindu Kush Mountains, at an impressive altitude of 2,800 meters.

According to Baqir Haidari, the head of the Bamiyan Ski Federation: “The idea is to promote skiing in Bamiyan because people are interested in this sport.”

He said athletes took part in two categories – professional and classic.

After a day of exciting events, the winners were announced officially.

Mujtaba and Hadi from Chap Dara youth club secured first and second positions respectively while Hussain Ali from the Mir Shah Khawaja Club came in third.

The winner scooped 6,000 afghanis in prize money while 4,500 afghanis and 3,000 afghanis went to Hadi and Hussain Ali respectively.

Friday’s contest came just two weeks after Bamiyan hosted its popular annual winter sports festival. Both events draw dozens of athletes who enjoy the quality slopes that Bamiyan offers.

In the lead up to Friday’s contest, however, skis were distributed to children in the province who were encouraged to take up the sport and to join in the fun on Friday.

Bamiyan has for years been the go-to province in Afghanistan for skiing, and thousands of skiers, both local and foreign, have taken to these glorious slopes in the winter months.

Locals welcome the visitors, who bring in much needed revenue to this province that is also steeped in history.