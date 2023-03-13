Sport
Afghanistan Under-19s beat Bangladesh by 158 runs in first ODI
Afghanistan Under-19s defeated Bangladesh Under-19s by 158 runs in the first of a two-match ODI series in the United Arab Emirates on Monday.
Sent to bat first by Bangladesh, who won the toss, Afghanistan posted 271-6 as they played all the mandated 50 overs at Tolerance Oval cricket ground in Abu Dhabi.
Suhail Khan slammed a century and he was declared man of the match. Sulaiman Arabzai and Mohammad Haroon scored 55 and 43 each respectively.
In reply, Bangladesh made 113 before they were all out after 26.5 overs.
Yama Arab claimed four wickets while Faraidoon Dawoodzai and Nasir Hassan took three and two wickets each respectively.
The sides will meet for their second ODI on Wednesday.
Bamiyan once again hosts popular skiing contest
Bamiyan’s annual skiing contest was held on Friday in Khoshkak village and attracted over 100 athletes, including three foreign participants.
The three foreigners were from France, the United States and Australia.
Hosted by the Afghan Peaks Charitable Trust, this popular winter sporting event is held annually in a bid to promote the sport among capable skiers and beginners alike, including children, in the province and in the country.
Conditions on Friday were perfect – with clear blue skies and crisp fresh air working in favor of all skiers who took to the slopes of the towering Hindu Kush Mountains, at an impressive altitude of 2,800 meters.
According to Baqir Haidari, the head of the Bamiyan Ski Federation: “The idea is to promote skiing in Bamiyan because people are interested in this sport.”
He said athletes took part in two categories – professional and classic.
After a day of exciting events, the winners were announced officially.
Mujtaba and Hadi from Chap Dara youth club secured first and second positions respectively while Hussain Ali from the Mir Shah Khawaja Club came in third.
The winner scooped 6,000 afghanis in prize money while 4,500 afghanis and 3,000 afghanis went to Hadi and Hussain Ali respectively.
Friday’s contest came just two weeks after Bamiyan hosted its popular annual winter sports festival. Both events draw dozens of athletes who enjoy the quality slopes that Bamiyan offers.
In the lead up to Friday’s contest, however, skis were distributed to children in the province who were encouraged to take up the sport and to join in the fun on Friday.
Bamiyan has for years been the go-to province in Afghanistan for skiing, and thousands of skiers, both local and foreign, have taken to these glorious slopes in the winter months.
Locals welcome the visitors, who bring in much needed revenue to this province that is also steeped in history.
Sadaqat FC lifts trophy of this year’s AFPL
Sadaqat FC on Thursday became this year’s Afghanistan Futsal Premier League champions after beating Perozi Panjshir 5-1 in the final match of the season that was played in Kabul.
Sadaqat also ended top scorer of the season.
Earlier Thursday, FC Asre Jadeed defeated Shams FC 8-0 in this exciting match.
This year’s league saw 10 teams face off in the hope of lifting the trophy. They were: Saadat Nimroz, Zaitoon FC, Sarepul Bastan, Etihad FC, Jawanan Khurasan, FC Asre Jadeed, Zaher Asad FC, Shams FC, Sadaqat FC and Perozi Panjshir.
The tournament started on February 15 and ended on Thursday, March 9, 2023.
This year’s AFPL was produced and broadcast live by Ariana Television in partnership with the Afghanistan Football Federation, which is the controlling body of futsal in the country.
Two matches were held each day and fans happily tuned in to Ariana Television daily to watch the tournament.
Cricket: Hamid Hassan appointed as national team’s bowling coach
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said Wednesday that Hamid Hassan will take over as the national team’s bowling coach.
Hassan has a long history as a national cricketer and will take up his new role during Afghanistan’s upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan in the UAE later this month.
Following the announcement of his appointment, Hassan said: “Cricket has been my life over the past two-three decades and is in fact something that has been my passion for my whole life. It’s a difficult decision for me to retire from the game I love the most, but I’m doing this for the sake of my country and my team.”
He went on to say that “at the same time, I’m honored and pleased to have the opportunity to take the role of the bowling coach of our National Team. I have enjoyed every bit of my playing career with this team, and the opportunity to work with our young bowling group is something I am looking forward to. I’ve been watching our fast bowling group closely and am excited to work with them to make this group as strong as or even stronger than our spinning department.”
Hamid Hassan has played 38 ODIs for Afghanistan from 2009-2019, picking up 59 wickets at 22.54 with the best per-inning figures of 5/45 to his name. He has also represented Afghanistan in 25 T20 Internationals (T20Is) during the period, having picked 35 wickets at 16.57 having the best figures of 4/22 to his name in the format.
The announcement comes just two weeks away from Afghanistan’s series against Pakistan which starts on March 25.
