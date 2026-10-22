Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to reach tri-series final

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets to secure a place in Friday’s final of the UAE ODI Tri-Series against Zimbabwe, extending their winning streak against Bangladesh to five consecutive One-Day Internationals.

Chasing 161 for victory, Afghanistan reached 161 for three in 35.3 overs, led by an unbeaten 67 from captain Rahmat Shah.

Afghanistan’s bowlers laid the foundation for the victory, with Rashid Khan claiming four wickets while seamers Yamin Ahmadzai and Azmatullah Omarzai took two wickets each to bowl Bangladesh out for 160.

Bangladesh suffered an early collapse, losing four wickets for just 28 runs inside seven overs. Ahmadzai dismissed Tanzid Hasan and Soumya Sarkar in consecutive deliveries, while Omarzai removed Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy.

Parvez Hossain Emon and Saif Hassan attempted to rebuild the innings with a 93-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Emon top-scored with 70 off 96 balls, including five fours and two sixes, before falling to Rashid. Saif made 35 before Mohammad Nabi dismissed him.

Rashid then dismantled Bangladesh’s lower order, finishing with four wickets as the visitors were bowled out for 160.

Afghanistan’s chase suffered an early setback when Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sediqullah Atal were dismissed by Taskin Ahmed. However, Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat steadied the innings with a 56-run partnership for the third wicket. Zadran scored 34 before falling to Mustafizur Rahman.

Rahmat and Hashmatullah Shahidi then guided Afghanistan home with an unbeaten 66-run partnership. Shahidi remained not out on 36 off 54 deliveries, while Rahmat’s 67 came off 90 balls, including five boundaries.

The victory confirms Afghanistan’s place in Friday’s final against Zimbabwe, while Bangladesh have been eliminated from the tri-series.