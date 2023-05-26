Sport
Afghanistan beat Lebanon 3-2 in first futsal friendly
Afghanistan defeated Lebanon 3-2 in the first futsal friendly match in Beirut on Thursday.
Reza Hussain Pur, Ali Amiri and Farzad Mahmoodi were the goal-scorers for the Afghan team in the match.
Afghanistan’s National Futsal team arrived in Beirut on Tuesday for three friendly matches.
The next match will be played on Saturday.
Brilliant Madhwal takes 5-5 as Mumbai knock Lucknow out of IPL
Akash Madhwal took five wickets for as many runs to lead Mumbai Indians to a crushing 81-run win in the second IPL playoff game and knock Lucknow Super Giants out of the tournament on Wednesday.
Australia’s Cameron Green (41) and Suryakumar Yadav (33) put on 66 to help guide five-time champions Mumbai to 182-8 after they elected to bat first in the knockout contest in Chennai.
Madhwal then returned figures of 5-5 in 3.3 overs to dismiss Lucknow for 101 as Mumbai booked a meeting with holders and regular season table-toppers Gujarat Titans in the next play-off encounter on Friday in Ahmedabad.
The winners of that clash will meet Chennai Super Kings in the final on Sunday.
“It’s nice that it’s going well at the moment,” Green said.
“Our batting’s been really good. Madhwal has been the game changer for us; five today, and got four-for the other day.”
Green, who was the second-most expensive player bought in the auction at $2.11 million, added: “Gujarat are the best team. It’s going to be a tough challenge, especially on their home turf.”
Lucknow’s innings imploded as they collapsed from 69-2 to be bowled out in 16.3 overs, losing three key wickets to run outs.
Green, who hit his maiden T20 century in Mumbai’s previous win, looked in control during a 23-ball knock laced with six fours and one six until his departure, AFP reported.
Naveen-ul-Haq, who took four wickets for Lucknow, sent back Suryakumar and Green, bowled by a slower off-cutter from the Afghanistan pace bowler, in the space of three deliveries to push Mumbai onto the back foot.
Tilak Varma hit back with a quickfire 26 and a 43-run stand with Tim David, who was out caught for 13 after unsuccessfully reviewing a full toss for being over waist-height.
Naveen finished with 4-38 and Yash Thakur took three wickets but despite their efforts Mumbai’s impact sub Nehal Wadhera boosted the total with his 12-ball 23.
Lucknow lost their openers early including impact player Kyle Mayers for 18 before Australia’s Marcus Stoinis attempted to pull the chase together in his 27-ball 40.
But Madhwal struck with successive balls, including getting the dangerous Nicholas Pooran caught behind for a golden duck.
An engineer by profession, Madhwal learned the game while playing tennis-ball cricket in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand but is filling in for Mumbai’s injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.
“Bumrah bhai (brother) has his own place, and I’m just trying to play the role assigned to me,” said the 29-year-old Madhwal.
Stoinis, who crossed 400 runs this season to be his team’s standout performer, was run out after a mid-pitch collision with non-striker Deepak Hooda with both batsmen watching the ball.
The innings fell further apart with two more run outs sending back Krishnappa Gowtham and Hooda.
Lucknow, who made their IPL debut last season with Gujarat Titans as the league grew to 10 teams, fell at the same hurdle in the previous edition.
The neutral venue for both teams had many empty seats, in contrast to the nearly full stadium on Tuesday when home hero M.S. Dhoni’s Chennai made the final with a win over Gujarat.
All-round Ravindra Jadeja leads Chennai into IPL final
Ravindra Jadeja starred with bat and ball as Chennai Super Kings beat holders Gujarat Titans by 15 runs on Tuesday to enter the Indian Premier League final that could be skipper M.S. Dhoni’s farewell.
Four-time winners Chennai posted 172-7, a total their bowlers defended as they bowled out Gujarat for 157 in a play-off believed to be the last home match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium for the 41-year-old Dhoni, AFP reported.
The left-handed Jadeja returned figures of 2-18 with his spin bowling following his 22 runs, which boosted the Chennai total after Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 60 on an awkward pitch for batting.
Fireworks lit up the sky as Chennai made their 10th Indian Premier League final.
Gujarat, led by Hardik Pandya, will have another shot at making the final, which is on Sunday in Ahmedabad, when they take on the winner of the second play-off between Lucknow Super Giants and five-time champions Mumbai Indians.
The spotlight remained on Dhoni, who is India’s most decorated player, leading his country to two World Cup triumphs including the inaugural T20 crown in 2007 and has played mentor to younger heroes including Virat Kohli.
Believed to be playing his last IPL as a player, Dhoni has attracted huge crowds across venues with fans turning up in Chennai’s yellow as a tribute to the cricketing great.
His home venue was nearly packed to capacity as fans cheered every move of their hero, who raised the noise when he came into bat.
But the crowd soon fell silent as the superstar, who has been troubled with a knee injury in this season but has not explicitly said he is retiring, fell to Mohit Sharma for one off two balls.
Earlier Gaikwad registered his fourth half-century of the season as he capitalized on a reprieve on two when he was dismissed in the second over only for the delivery to be called no-ball.
He hit back with a six and four and soon converted Chennai’s modest start to a strong opening stand of 87 with New Zealand’s Devon Conway, who made 40.
Chennai wobbled after Gaikwad’s departure but Jadeja’s 16-ball cameo, which included two sixes, and one hit over the fence by England’s Moeen Ali in the final over fired Chennai to what turned out to be a winning total.
Shubman Gill attempted to drive Gujarat’s chase with his 42 but the rest of the batting faltered.
Fast bowler Deepak Chahar, who took down Gill, and the Sri Lankan duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana also took two wickets each.
Rashid Khan attempted to pull out a rabbit in his 16-ball 30 but fell in the 19th over and Pathirana sealed the deal on the final ball.
Afghanistan national futsal team in Beirut for three friendlies
The Afghanistan Football Federation announced Tuesday that the country’s national futsal team has left for Beirut where they will play three friendly matches against Lebanon.
According to the Football Federation, the team left for Beirut from Tehran where they had been taking part in a training camp.
The team will play Lebanon on Thursday, Saturday and Monday, the Football Federation said.
