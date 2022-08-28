Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka in thrilling Asia Cup opener

(Last Updated On: August 28, 2022)

Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the opening match of the 15th edition of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Saturday.

Afghanistan thrashed the five-time champions Sri Lanka with 59 balls to spare in the Group B match.

Chasing a target of 106 runs, openers Hazratullah Zazai (37 not out off 28) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (40 off 18) set the stage with an 83-run stand.

Earlier, Mohammad Nabi won the toss and opted to bowl first, then Fazalhaq Farooqi rocked Sri Lanka with a two-wicket opening over.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa top scored for Sri Lanka with a 29-ball 38, while Chamika Karunaratne made 31.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/11), Mohammad Nabi (2/14) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2/24) shared seven wickets among them for Afghanistan.