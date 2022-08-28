Sport
Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka in thrilling Asia Cup opener
Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the opening match of the 15th edition of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Saturday.
Afghanistan thrashed the five-time champions Sri Lanka with 59 balls to spare in the Group B match.
Chasing a target of 106 runs, openers Hazratullah Zazai (37 not out off 28) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (40 off 18) set the stage with an 83-run stand.
Earlier, Mohammad Nabi won the toss and opted to bowl first, then Fazalhaq Farooqi rocked Sri Lanka with a two-wicket opening over.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa top scored for Sri Lanka with a 29-ball 38, while Chamika Karunaratne made 31.
Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/11), Mohammad Nabi (2/14) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2/24) shared seven wickets among them for Afghanistan.
Sport
Afghanistan to take on Sri Lanka in first match of Asia Cup 2022
Asia Cup 2022 will get underway on Saturday evening when Afghanistan face Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium.
Mohammad Nabi is Afghanistan’s skipper while Dasun Shanaka is the captain of Sri Lanka. Both teams are in Group B in the T20 format tournament, alongside Bangladesh.
Both Nabi and Shanaka are hoping for their sides to show a spirited display and get off to a winning start in the tournament.
For Afghan cricket fans, Ariana TV will broadcast the match live, from 6pm Saturday.
A total of six teams will battle it out of the trophy. The teams are Afghanistan, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Hong Kong and Bangladesh.
The six teams have been divided into two groups: Group A: India, Pakistan, Hong Kong. Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan.
Each team plays the other two in their group once and the top two qualify for the next round, the Super 4.
India is the defending champions of the tournament, which won the title back in 2018 by defeating Bangladesh in the final. India has also won the most Asia Cup titles so far with 7, Sri Lanka comes next with 5 titles while Pakistan has won 2 titles.
Afghanistan Squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup – Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rashid Khan and Samiullah Shinwari. Nijat Masoud, Qais Ahmad, and Sharafuddin Ashraf are the three players who are reserves.
Sport
Pakistan approves sending troops to Qatar for FIFA World Cup
Pakistan’s cabinet has approved a draft agreement that allows the government to provide troops for security at the FIFA World Cup scheduled to be held later this year.
The approval of the draft agreement came ahead of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Qatar that started on Tuesday.
It was not immediately clear when the agreement would be signed between the two countries.
According to the cabinet summary, Qatar requested assistance in security-related aspects of the World Cup that kicks off on November 20 and that Pakistan’s military had proposed the signing of an agreement between both states for the purpose.
“The agreement aims to define the obligations of the two parties, the specific specializations, and the number of security personnel to be sent by Pakistan to participate in the security and safety operations,” the summary read.
The summary did not provide any details of the agreement such as how many troops could be sent.
In July, Turkey said it will send 3,250 security officers to Qatar for the World Cup and that Ankara has also trained Qatari personnel ahead of the competition.
Sport
Ariana TV scores ‘hat trick’, secures rights to broadcast ICC T20 World Cup
The countdown to one of the world’s greatest sporting events, the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, is underway and to make this event even more exciting than it already is, Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured exclusive rights to broadcast the tournament in Afghanistan.
In less than two months, millions of viewers around the country will be able to join in the excitement and watch their home team take on the best of the bunch in the cricket world.
Afghans love cricket, and through its dedication to bring enjoyment to about 36 million people in the country, ATN has worked hard to bring three key sporting events into as many homes as possible across the nation.
The first major upcoming sporting event that ATN will broadcast live is the Asia Cricket Council’s Asia Cup T20 from August 27 to September 11.
This tournament will be hosted by Sri Lanka but it will be held in the UAE – in Dubai and Sharjah.
A total of six teams will battle it out for the trophy – five of which have already qualified. The teams are Afghanistan, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. A sixth team has still to be decided.
Not long after this tournament wraps up, viewers will again be treated by Ariana Television Network to what is undoubtedly one of the world’s greatest cricket events -the ICC T20 World Cup, which will take place from October 16 to November 13 in Australia.
The third major sporting event that Ariana Television Network will broadcast this year is FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ which will take place from November 20 to December 18.
For cricket fans however, the next few months will be filled with fast-paced matches, showcasing the talent of top performing cricketers from around the world.
The ICC T20 World Cup is cricket’s ultimate prize in the fastest growing format of the game and all eyes will be on hosts Australia, who are also the current defending champions after winning the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE.
Sixteen teams will collectively play 45 matches across seven host cities, and the electrifying pace and dynamic nature of T20 cricket will make this an unmissable event.
